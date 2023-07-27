Submit Release
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

During the June 2023 quarter, the Company repurchased $2.0 million of subordinated debt that was issued by the Company in March 2022 at a discount during the 2023 period, which resulted in a $660,000 gain. The Company used this gain as an opportunity to sell $78.5 million of available-for-sale securities during the quarter for a net loss of $540,000. The sale of these securities was a strategic initiative to improve the Company’s liquidity posture and remove an inefficient portion of the Company’s balance sheet in which the cost of funding was higher than the yield earned on the securities. The proceeds from the sale of the securities were used to reduce FHLB borrowings in the June 2023 quarter.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “This challenging environment for the banking industry will pass, but as it persists we’re active to realign the balance sheet, stabilize the margin, manage expenses and make select investments in opportunities that will be fruitful in future quarters and years. We continue to focus on core banking; asset quality; selective high-quality lending; lesser reliance on wholesale funding; improvement of liquidity, capital and interest rate sensitivity positions; and evaluation of options and opportunities to achieve such. We have acted to protect from persistently higher interest rates, which has adversely affected the current margin, while still remaining well-positioned to benefit from a potential rates-down environment. The underperformance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are recognized but the macroeconomic environment for these businesses to perform well continues to improve. We are focused on managing through the remainder of this economic dislocation and positioning the company for enhanced shareholder value.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income decreased $1.0 million, or 6.6%, to $14.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $9.4 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by an $8.3 million increase in interest income. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $372.9 million, from $1.74 billion for 2022 to $2.11 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.36% for 2022 to 5.20% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total loans of $334.1 million. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $387.8 million, from $1.37 billion for 2022 to $1.76 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.75% for 2022 to 2.71% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates paid for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts primarily due to the increase in market interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $441,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to a provision for loan losses of $532,000 for the same period in 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $61,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $27,000 in 2022.

Noninterest income decreased $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a $2.4 million decrease in mortgage banking income in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 and the aforementioned $540,000 net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities compared to a $476,000 gain recognized in 2022, partially offset by the aforementioned $660,000 gain on the repurchase of subordinated debt. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to lower origination and sales volume in 2023 compared to 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $199.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $421.4 million for the same period in 2022.

Noninterest expense decreased $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits of $4.1 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $331,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to income tax benefit of $61,000 for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for the 2023 period was 12.5%. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to Company’s utilization of capital loss carryovers during the 2022 period with no corresponding utilization in the 2023 period.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

The Company reported net income of $8.9 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $14.0 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 5.0%, to $46.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to a $25.1 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $22.8 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $429.9 million, from $1.61 billion for 2022 to $2.04 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.25% for 2022 to 5.03% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of total loans and investment securities of $324.7 million and $109.7 million, respectively. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $417.2 million, from $1.27 billion for 2022 to $1.68 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.65% for 2022 to 2.30% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts as a result of increases in market interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2022. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $851,000 from $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 to $11.7 million at June 30, 2023. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $319,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, of which $264,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $349,000 in 2022, of which $218,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $26.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income and net gain on sale of SBA loans of $24.8 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to lower origination and sales volume in the 2023 period compared to 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $392.2 million in the nine months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $1.42 billion in 2022. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreased sales volume from the SBA lending segment and lower premiums in the secondary market.

Noninterest expense decreased $18.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits, advertising expense and professional fees of $17.8 million, $1.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity. The decreases in professional fees and advertising expense were related to the reduced activity and loan origination volume of the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $747,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 compared to tax expense of $2.4 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for the 2023 period was 7.7%, which was a decrease from the effective tax rate of 14.5% in 2022. The decrease was due to recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and lower pre-tax income in 2023 as compared to 2022.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022

Total assets increased $166.7 million, from $2.09 billion at September 30, 2022 to $2.26 billion at June 30, 2023. Net loans held for investment increased $216.7 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2023 due primarily to growth in residential mortgage loans and single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans. Available-for-sale securities decreased $68.1 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2023 due primarily to the sale of $78.5 million of securities in June 2023

Total liabilities increased $153.2 million due primarily to increases in total deposits and FHLB borrowings of $143.9 million and $37.7 million, respectively, partially offset by a $39.8 million decrease in other borrowings primarily due to the reversal of secured borrowings recorded at September 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits was primarily due to a $121.9 million increase in brokered deposits, partially offset by a $24.6 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. The increases in deposits and FHLB borrowings were primarily used to fund loan growth. As of June 30, 2023, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were estimated to be not greater than 19.6% of total deposits. The amount is believed to be less than 19.6% of total deposits due to certain accounts being structured to achieve a level of insurance above the FDIC limit, but is difficult to quantify.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $13.5 million, from $151.6 million at September 30, 2022 to $165.1 million at June 30, 2023, due primarily to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and increase in retained net income of $9.5 million and $6.1 million, respectively. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was primarily due to decreasing long term market interest rates during the nine months ended June 30, 2023, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724


FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
(Unaudited)    
                       
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended        
OPERATING DATA: June 30,   June 30,        
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2023       2022       2023       2022          
                       
Total interest income $ 26,798     $ 18,479     $ 75,092     $ 50,042          
Total interest expense   11,933       2,568       29,054       6,215          
                       
Net interest income   14,865       15,911       46,038       43,827          
Provision for loan losses   441       532       1,797       1,028          
                       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   14,424       15,379       44,241       42,799          
                       
Total noninterest income   7,196       10,033       19,900       46,696          
Total noninterest expense   18,965       22,835       54,475       73,148          
                       
Income before income taxes   2,655       2,577       9,666       16,347          
Income tax expense (benefit)   331       (61 )     747       2,369          
                       
Net income $ 2,324     $ 2,638     $ 8,919     $ 13,978          
                       
Net income per share, basic $ 0.34     $ 0.37     $ 1.30     $ 1.97          
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,816,608       7,073,204       6,858,739       7,082,034          
                       
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.34     $ 0.37     $ 1.29     $ 1.95          
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,819,748       7,145,288       6,893,766       7,166,632          
                       
                       
Performance ratios (annualized)                      
  Return on average assets   0.41 %     0.55 %     0.54 %     1.04 %        
  Return on average equity   5.60 %     6.06 %     7.41 %     10.33 %        
  Return on average common stockholders' equity   5.60 %     6.06 %     7.41 %     10.33 %        
  Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   2.94 %     3.77 %     3.13 %     3.73 %        
  Efficiency ratio   85.97 %     88.02 %     82.62 %     80.81 %        
                       
                       
          QTD       FYTD    
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: June 30,   March 31,   Increase   September 30,   Increase    
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023     (Decrease)     2022     (Decrease)    
                       
Total assets $ 2,260,421     $ 2,239,606     $ 20,815     $ 2,093,725     $ 166,696      
Cash and cash equivalents   42,475       41,810       665       41,665       810      
Investment securities   249,788       336,317       (86,529 )     318,075       (68,287 )    
Loans held for sale   63,142       48,783       14,359       60,462       2,680      
Gross loans   1,708,127       1,614,898       93,229       1,489,904       218,223      
Allowance for loan losses   16,838       16,458       380       15,360       1,478      
Interest earning assets   2,048,891       2,032,610       16,281       1,898,051       150,840      
Goodwill   9,848       9,848       -       9,848       -      
Core deposit intangibles   614       668       (54 )     775       (161 )    
Loan servicing rights   64,139       65,045       (906 )     67,194       (3,055 )    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   315,602       318,869       (3,267 )     340,172       (24,570 )    
Interest-bearing deposits (1)   1,344,163       1,224,013       120,150       1,175,662       168,501      
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   345,000       437,795       (92,795 )     307,303       37,697      
Subordinated debt and other borrowings, net of issuance costs   48,387       50,330       (1,943 )     88,206       (39,819 )    
Total liabilities   2,095,353       2,072,708       22,645       1,942,160       153,193      
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (17,565 )     (14,199 )     (3,366 )     (27,079 )     9,514      
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests   165,068       166,898       (1,830 )     151,565       13,503      
                       
Book value per share $ 24.04     $ 24.31     $ (0.27 )   $ 21.74     $ 2.30      
Tangible book value per share (2)   22.52       22.78       (0.26 )     20.22       2.30      
                       
Non-performing assets:                      
   Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,753     $ 5,456     $ 297     $ 5,474     $ 279      
   Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed   5,954       6,993       (1,039 )     5,382       572      
      Total nonaccrual loans $ 11,707     $ 12,449     $ (742 )   $ 10,856     $ 851      
   Accruing loans past due 90 days   -       -       -       -       -      
      Total non-performing loans   11,707       12,449       (742 )     10,856       851      
   Foreclosed real estate   30       -       30       -       30      
   Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans   2,373       2,446       (73 )     2,714       (341 )    
      Total non-performing assets $ 14,110     $ 14,895     $ (785 )   $ 13,570     $ 540      
                       
Asset quality ratios:                      
   Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans   0.99 %     1.02 %     (0.03 %)     1.03 %     (0.04 %)    
   Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   143.83 %     132.20 %     11.63 %     141.49 %     2.34 %    
   Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans   0.69 %     0.77 %     (0.09 %)     0.73 %     (0.04 %)    
   Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.62 %     0.67 %     (0.04 %)     0.65 %     (0.03 %)    
                       
(1) Includes $414.2 million, $337.0 million and $292.5 million of brokered certificates of deposit at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.        
                       
(2) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.                
                       
                       
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):                    
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's              
performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to            
evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the            
Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.            
                       
          QTD       FYTD    
Tangible Book Value Per Share June 30,   March 31,   Increase   September 30,   Increase    
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2023       2023     (Decrease)     2023     (Decrease)    
                       
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 165,068     $ 166,898     $ (1,830 )   $ 151,565     $ 13,503      
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles   (10,462 )     (10,516 )     54       (10,623 )     161      
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 154,606     $ 156,382       (1,776 )   $ 140,942       13,664      
                       
Outstanding common shares   6,865,921       6,865,921       -       6,970,631       (104,710 )    
                       
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.52     $ 22.78     $ (0.26 )   $ 20.22     $ 2.30      
                       
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 24.04     $ 24.31     $ (0.27 )   $ 21.74     $ 2.30      
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of    
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
                       
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 42,475     $ 41,810     $ 38,278     $ 41,665     $ 37,468      
Total investment securities   249,788       336,317       330,683       318,075       309,027      
Total loans held for sale   63,142       48,783       44,281       60,462       188,031      
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses   1,691,289       1,598,440       1,582,940       1,474,544       1,267,816      
Loan servicing rights   64,139       65,045       65,598       67,194       69,039      
Total assets   2,260,421       2,239,606       2,196,919       2,093,725       2,006,666      
                       
   Retail deposits $ 1,245,534     $ 1,206,154     $ 1,211,677     $ 1,223,330     $ 1,186,582      
   Brokered deposits   414,231       336,728       326,164       292,504       159,125      
Total deposits   1,659,765       1,542,882       1,537,841       1,515,834       1,345,707      
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   345,000       437,795       377,643       307,303       404,098      
                       
   Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 27,518     $ 27,443     $ 27,425     $ 26,848     $ 27,236      
   Retained earnings - substantially restricted   168,015       166,652       163,890       161,927       161,438      
   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (17,565 )     (14,199 )     (19,000 )     (27,079 )     (12,560 )    
   Unearned stock compensation   (1,113 )     (1,211 )     (1,361 )     (969 )     (1,075 )    
   Less treasury stock, at cost   (11,787 )     (11,787 )     (10,810 )     (9,162 )     (5,826 )    
Total stockholders' equity   165,068       166,898       160,144       151,565       169,213      
                       
Outstanding common shares   6,865,921       6,865,921       6,917,921       6,970,631       7,110,706      
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended    
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
                       
Total interest income $ 26,798     $ 24,811     $ 23,483     $ 21,152     $ 18,479      
Total interest expense   11,933       9,899       7,222       4,327       2,568      
Net interest income   14,865       14,912       16,261       16,825       15,911      
Provision for loan losses   441       372       984       880       532      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   14,424       14,540       15,277       15,945       15,379      
                       
Total noninterest income   7,196       7,516       5,188       4,531       10,033      
Total noninterest expense   18,965       17,999       17,511       19,514       22,835      
Income before income taxes   2,655       4,057       2,954       962       2,577      
Income tax expense (benefit)   331       333       83       (446 )     (61 )    
Net income $ 2,324     $ 3,724     $ 2,871     $ 1,408     $ 2,638      
                       
                       
Net income per share, basic $ 0.34     $ 0.54     $ 0.42     $ 0.20     $ 0.37      
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,816,608       6,842,897       6,915,909       6,988,873       7,073,204      
                       
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.34     $ 0.54     $ 0.41     $ 0.20     $ 0.37      
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,819,748       6,881,496       6,972,055       7,056,138       7,145,288      
                       
  Three Months Ended    
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
Consolidated Performance Ratios (annualized)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
                       
   Return on average assets   0.41 %     0.68 %     0.54 %     0.28 %     0.55 %    
   Return on average equity   5.60 %     9.15 %     7.50 %     3.30 %     6.06 %    
   Return on average common stockholders' equity   5.60 %     9.15 %     7.50 %     3.30 %     6.06 %    
   Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   2.94 %     3.06 %     3.41 %     3.75 %     3.77 %    
   Efficiency ratio   85.97 %     80.25 %     81.64 %     91.37 %     88.02 %    
                       
  As of or for the Three Months Ended    
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
                       
  Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans   0.69 %     0.77 %     0.72 %     0.73 %     0.77 %    
  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.62 %     0.67 %     0.64 %     0.65 %     0.63 %    
  Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans   0.99 %     1.02 %     1.01 %     1.03 %     1.17 %    
  Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   143.83 %     132.20 %     139.55 %     141.49 %     151.59 %    
  Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans   0.00 %     -0.00 %     0.02 %     0.03 %     0.00 %    
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended    
Segmented Statements of Income Information June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
                       
Core Banking Segment:                      
Net interest income $ 13,407     $ 13,632     $ 15,008     $ 14,994     $ 13,848      
Provision for loan losses   880       422       701       769       910      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   12,527       13,210       14,307       14,225       12,938      
Noninterest income   1,965       1,733       1,928       1,808       2,379      
Noninterest expense   11,010       10,651       9,797       10,499       10,187      
Income before income taxes   3,482       4,292       6,438       5,534       5,130      
Income tax expense   561       401       946       735       568      
Net income $ 2,921     $ 3,891     $ 5,492     $ 4,799     $ 4,562      
                       
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):                      
Net interest income $ 1,098     $ 1,093     $ 995     $ 1,182     $ 1,449      
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (439 )     (50 )     283       111       (378 )    
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   1,537       1,143       712       1,071       1,827      
Noninterest income   580       1,636       754       480       584      
Noninterest expense   2,107       2,662       1,924       1,891       2,341      
Income (loss) before income taxes   10       117       (458 )     (340 )     70      
Income tax expense (benefit)   (21 )     20       (107 )     (123 )     26      
Net income (loss) $ 31     $ 97     $ (351 )   $ (217 )   $ 44      
                       
Mortgage Banking Segment:                      
Net interest income   360     $ 187     $ 258     $ 649     $ 614      
Provision for loan losses   -       -       -       -       -      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   360       187       258       649       614      
Noninterest income   4,651       4,147       2,506       2,243       7,070      
Noninterest expense   5,848       4,686       5,790       7,124       10,307      
Loss before income taxes   (837 )     (352 )     (3,026 )     (4,232 )     (2,623 )    
Income tax benefit   (209 )     (88 )     (756 )     (1,058 )     (655 )    
Net loss $ (628 )   $ (264 )   $ (2,270 )   $ (3,174 )   $ (1,968 )    
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended    
Segmented Statements of Income Information June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
                       
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment                      
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.43     $ 0.57     $ 0.80     $ 0.68     $ 0.64      
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)   -       0.01       (0.05 )     (0.03 )     0.01      
Net loss per share, basic - Mortgage Banking   (0.09 )     (0.04 )     (0.33 )     (0.45 )     (0.28 )    
  Total net income per share, basic $ 0.34     $ 0.54     $ 0.42     $ 0.20     $ 0.37      
                       
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment                      
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.43     $ 0.57     $ 0.79     $ 0.68     $ 0.64      
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)   -       0.01       (0.05 )     (0.03 )     0.01      
Net loss per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking   (0.09 )     (0.04 )     (0.33 )     (0.45 )     (0.28 )    
  Total net income per share, diluted $ 0.34     $ 0.54     $ 0.41     $ 0.20     $ 0.37      
                       
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized)                      
Core Banking   0.61 %     0.85 %     1.17 %     1.08 %     1.12 %    
SBA Lending   0.15 %     0.42 %     (1.38 %)     (0.85 %)     0.17 %    
Mortgage Banking   (2.24 %)     (1.14 %)     (9.31 %)     (9.44 %)     (4.50 %)    
                       
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized)                      
Core Banking   71.62 %     69.32 %     57.85 %     62.49 %     62.78 %    
SBA Lending   125.57 %     97.54 %     110.01 %     113.78 %     115.15 %    
Mortgage Banking   116.70 %     108.12 %     209.48 %     246.33 %     134.14 %    
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended    
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
                       
Core Banking Segment:                      
Compensation (3) $ 4,978     $ 5,578     $ 5,275     $ 4,444     $ 5,995     $ 1,017
Occupancy   1,738       1,401       1,443       1,374       1,412     -$ 326
Advertising   334       298       213       272       284     -$ 50
Other   3,960       3,374       2,866       4,409       2,496     -$ 1,464
Total Noninterest Expense $ 11,010     $ 10,651     $ 9,797     $ 10,499     $ 10,187      
                       
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):                      
Compensation $ 1,803     $ 1,800     $ 1,622     $ 1,690     $ 1,619     -$ 184
Occupancy   70       70       54       41       60     -$ 10
Advertising   11       8       2       8       3     -$ 8
Other   223       784       246       152       659     $ 436
Total Noninterest Expense $ 2,107     $ 2,662     $ 1,924     $ 1,891     $ 2,341      
                       
Mortgage Banking Segment:                      
Compensation (3) $ 4,357     $ 3,029     $ 3,788     $ 5,091     $ 7,601     $ 3,244
Occupancy   469       449       363       491       597     $ 128
Advertising   191       213       203       319       519     $ 328
Other   831       995       1,436       1,223       1,590     $ 759
Total Noninterest Expense $ 5,848     $ 4,686     $ 5,790     $ 7,124     $ 10,307      
                       
(3) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage                     $ 4,077
        Banking segment that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the                     -$ 208
        Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of: $ 1,440     $ 1,328     $ 1,192     $ 945     $ 1,164     $ 270
                      -$ 269
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended    
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
(In thousands)                      
Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 3,715     $ 3,513     $ 4,561     $ 5,724     $ 6,989      
Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (4)   2,133       1,173       1,229       1,400       3,318      
Total Noninterest Expense $ 5,848   12,202 $ 4,686   12,202 $ 5,790   12,202 $ 7,124   12,202 $ 10,307      
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended    
SBA Lending (Q2) Data June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 7,721     $ 15,337     $ 11,293     $ 3,772     $ 5,364      
                       
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 780     $ 1,293     $ 936     $ 393     $ 592      
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA   10.10 %     8.43 %     8.29 %     10.42 %     11.04 %    
                       
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (5) $ 497     $ 907     $ 775     $ 249     $ 486      
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA   6.44 %     5.91 %     6.86 %     6.60 %     9.06 %    
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended    
Mortgage Banking Data June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
                       
Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 199,601     $ 115,011     $ 77,605     $ 185,981     $ 421,426      
                       
Mortgage sales $ 185,557     $ 99,711     $ 96,177     $ 241,804     $ 426,200      
                       
Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (6) $ 3,570     $ 2,308     $ 1,217     $ 2,630     $ 7,419      
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking   1.92 %     2.31 %     1.27 %     1.09 %     1.74 %    
                       
Mortgage banking income (7) $ 4,668     $ 4,149     $ 2,496     $ 2,246     $ 7,093      
                       
(4) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.                      
                       
(5) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.            
                       
(6) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.            
                       
(7) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended    
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
Interest-earning assets                      
Average balances:                      
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 20,661     $ 27,649     $ 19,379     $ 28,318     $ 25,068      
   Loans, excluding PPP loans   1,719,733       1,621,147       1,583,182       1,479,167       1,385,637      
   Investment securities - taxable   109,319       110,373       111,936       94,836       103,536      
   Investment securities - nontaxable   234,118       242,530       241,504       230,312       202,534      
   FRB and FHLB stock   24,509       23,289       20,063       19,890       18,691      
     Total interest-earning assets $ 2,108,340     $ 2,024,988     $ 1,976,064     $ 1,852,523     $ 1,735,466      
                       
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):                      
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 267     $ 192     $ 144     $ 97     $ 37      
   Loans   23,279       21,339       20,222       18,029       15,965      
   Investment securities - taxable   984       957       955       740       769      
   Investment securities - nontaxable   2,456       2,533       2,505       2,352       1,987      
   FRB and FHLB stock   423       364       220       265       169      
     Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 27,409     $ 25,385     $ 24,046     $ 21,483     $ 18,927      
                       
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):                      
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks   5.17 %     2.78 %     2.97 %     1.37 %     0.59 %    
   Loans   5.41 %     5.27 %     5.11 %     4.88 %     4.61 %    
   Investment securities - taxable   3.60 %     3.47 %     3.41 %     3.12 %     2.97 %    
   Investment securities - nontaxable   4.20 %     4.18 %     4.15 %     4.08 %     3.92 %    
   FRB and FHLB stock   6.90 %     6.25 %     4.39 %     5.33 %     3.62 %    
     Total interest-earning assets   5.20 %     5.01 %     4.87 %     4.64 %     4.36 %    
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended    
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Average balances:                      
   Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,278,776     $ 1,251,080     $ 1,213,419     $ 1,125,659     $ 998,868      
   Fed funds purchased   11       -       -       -       -      
   Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   434,182       374,593       311,146       301,027       325,460      
   Subordinated debt and other borrowings   49,339       50,293       88,304       50,179       50,152      
     Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,762,308     $ 1,675,966     $ 1,612,869     $ 1,476,865     $ 1,374,480      
                       
Interest expense:                      
   Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,791     $ 6,265     $ 4,158     $ 2,306     $ 1,047      
   Fed funds purchased   -       -       -       -       -      
   Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   3,446       2,915       1,919       1,111       811      
   Subordinated debt and other borrowings   696       719       1,145       714       710      
     Total interest expense $ 11,933     $ 9,899     $ 7,222     $ 4,131     $ 2,568      
                       
Weighted average cost (annualized):                      
   Interest-bearing deposits   2.44 %     2.00 %     1.37 %     0.82 %     0.42 %    
   Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   3.17 %     3.11 %     2.47 %     1.48 %     1.00 %    
   Subordinated debt and other borrowings   5.64 %     5.72 %     5.19 %     5.69 %     5.66 %    
     Total interest-bearing liabilities   2.71 %     2.36 %     1.79 %     1.12 %     0.75 %    
                       
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)   15,476       15,486       16,824       17,352       16,359      
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment   (611 )     (574 )     (563 )     (527 )     (448 )    
Net interest income   14,865       14,912       16,261       16,825       15,911      
                       
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   2.49 %     2.65 %     3.08 %     3.52 %     3.61 %    
                       
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   2.94 %     3.06 %     3.41 %     3.75 %     3.77 %    


