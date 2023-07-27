Submit Release
Epsilon Energy Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2023 earnings release on Thursday, August 10, 2023 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=f2b93UmU. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


