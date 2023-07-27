Gardener's Supply Company Announces new President and CEO- Rebecca Gray

Burlington, Vermont, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardener’s Supply Company, one of the nation’s largest multi-channel marketers of gardening products and accessories, has announced a new CEO, Rebecca Gray, who assumes the role following the retirement of Cindy Turcot, who had held the position since 2020.

Rebecca brings nearly 20 years of experience in the e-commerce space. She joined Gardener’s Supply Company in 2018 as Vice President of Merchandising, eventually overseeing all of the company’s Merchandising and Marketing activities. During Rebecca’s time at the company, Gardener’s Supply has seen record growth, greatly expanding their digital footprint, increasing new product development, and expanding to five retail garden centers in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Rebecca is excited to continue the company’s growth path, while maintaining the unique company culture and founding mission.

“Gardener’s has an incredible culture. Being 100% employee-owned and a certified B Corporation, we are motivated to make a difference, and use our business as a force for good,” Rebecca says. “As a company of gardeners, our employee-owners truly believe that gardening can change the world, and we’re positioning ourselves to be able to share the transformational joy of gardening with even more people across the country.”

Outgoing CEO Cindy Turcot was a founding employee of Gardener’s Supply and previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. She worked closely alongside Rebecca over the past year to share her deep institutional knowledge and create a seamless transition for the company. Cindy is recognized as a leader of the employee ownership (ESOP) movement nationwide, having helped found the Vermont Employee Ownership Center and serving as Chair of both the New England and subsequently the national ESOP Association. Cindy will continue to contribute to the success of the company as an Advisory Board Member.

Since its founding in 1983, Gardener’s Supply has won numerous local and national awards for their business practices, innovative products, employee ownership, and community contributions. The company is recognized nationally as a leader in the socially responsible business community and donates 8% of profits to gardening, sustainable agriculture, and hunger-related causes. In March of 2018, Gardener’s Supply was named National ESOP Company of the Year . In 2022, Gardener’s Supply was honored with a B Corp “Best for the World” award, their eighth since becoming a certified B Corporation in 2014.

