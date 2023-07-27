New York Real Estate Firm Launches Investment Division

Sierra County, NM, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PreReal™ Prendamano Real Estate, a highly respected and sought-after New York-based real estate brokerage firm has launched subsidiary, PreReal™ Investments, to provide a one-stop shop for investors seeking to capitalize on real estate opportunities. The company is offering residential, commercial and raw land investment opportunities throughout the Southwest - focusing its attention on the opportunities in New Mexico. PreReal™ Investments has set up its headquarters in New Mexico.

The largest portfolio of opportunities is in Sierra County, New Mexico – home to Spaceport America where Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic provides flights into space, as well as Elephant Butte, the largest lake in New Mexico and Truth or Consequences, which features natural hot springs/healing waters that people have visited for centuries. The region has more than 1.5 million visitors every year.

Led by Founder and CEOs James Prendamano & David Berman with more than 50 years of real estate experience, PreReal™ Investments has launched a user-friendly website - prerealinvestments.com, which highlights current inventory, investment opportunities and a fully interactive investment submission portal. The intuitive platform encourages investors to effortlessly explore and acquire properties that align with their investment goals. Whether seeking new developments or value-add properties, PreReal™ Investments leverages its deep industry expertise and a proven track record of success to guide investors toward profitable opportunities. Their team of experienced professionals bring a wealth of knowledge in various real estate sectors, including retail, office spaces, medical facilities, new constructions, and residential properties.

PreReal™ Investments has acquired all assets in its portfolio with its own capital and zero debt financing. This unique way of capitalizing on opportunities provides investors the security of a debt fund with the upside of an equity fund.

“We have made a career out of staying ahead of the trends. We are focused on sourcing underperforming assets in emerging markets. Our experience allows us to unlock both the seen and unseen value of our real sstate assets,” explained Prendamano.

“Our new venture and website serve as a testament to our primary philosophy of transparency and accountability, offering detailed information on all investments and property offerings,” said Berman. “PreReal™ Investments is an exciting development in our company’s journey – highlighting our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions to clients.”





The diverse portfolio of properties caters to both individual and institutional investors. Investment opportunities include raw land for residential and commercial construction, residential real estate from starter homes to luxury homes, commercial properties and residential and commercial rental properties.

“We are very bullish on New Mexico,” Prendamano added. “After studying the Southwest extensively, we think New Mexico is the next big opportunity for investors with lots of parcels available at low entry points. PreReal™ Investments offers a wide range of options that promise long-term stability and financial growth.”





“Our team’s comprehensive expertise makes PreReal™ Investments the ideal partner for both commercial and residential investors looking to maximize returns and achieve long-term growth,” Berman echoed. “We strongly believe our expansion solidifies our position in the national market and further established the company as a leading New York real estate brokerage firm.”

Joanie Griffin PreReal™ Investments 505-261-4444 jgriffin@sunny505.com