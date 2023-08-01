NIKSUN’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Walter Willinger, Receives Prestigious 2024 IEEE Internet Award

Dr. Willinger has dedicated multiple decades of his career to advancing research in this field. All of us at Team NIKSUN are extremely proud of what he’s been able to accomplish.” — Dr. Parag Pruthi, CEO

PRINCETON, NJ, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NIKSUN® Inc., the world leader in end-to-end Cybersecurity, Network Performance Management (NPM), and Application Performance Management (APM) solutions, announced today that Dr. Walter Willinger, Chief Scientist at NIKSUN, has been named the recipient of the 2024 IEEE Internet Award.

The award was established by the IEEE Board of Directors in 1999 to recognize individuals for exceptional contributions to the advancement of Internet technology for network architecture, mobility, and end-use applications. The award’s recipient(s) are selected through the Technical Field Awards Council of the IEEE Awards Board. Dr. Willinger was recognized for his “contributions towards a foundational understanding of Internet traffic and topology.”

Dr. Parag Pruthi, NIKSUN’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, shared his praise in a company-wide announcement of Dr. Willinger’s achievement. He remarked, “Dr. Willinger has dedicated multiple decades of his career to advancing research in this field. All of us at Team NIKSUN are extremely proud of what he’s been able to accomplish. He continues to inspire our work and push us to the forefront of technological innovation. His research will fuel the next 25 years of NIKSUN and beyond.”

In fact, under the leadership of Dr. Pruthi, Dr. Willinger's research has been instrumental in NIKSUN creating a groundbreaking next generation solution for advanced NetOps and SecOps. The methods and practices developed in his fundamental research have been leveraged to significantly enhance NIKSUN's algorithms and provide enormous improvements. NIKSUN will soon unveil this technology and revolutionize the IT, cybersecurity, and network operations markets yet again.

The 2024 IEEE Internet Award marks another milestone in Dr. Willinger’s storied career, which has provided a foundational understanding of the modern Internet and its underlying technologies. His decades of research and commitment to this endeavor have impacted both academic and corporate communities alike.

This award joins as an accomplishment alongside his 2023 Applied Networking Research Prize from the IETF’s Internet Research Task Force, his 2006 and 2016 "Test of Time" Paper Awards from ACM SIGCOMM, and the inclusion of his paper “On the self-similar nature of Ethernet traffic” in the 2007 IEEE Communication Society publication – “The Best of the Best — Fifty Years of Communications and Networking Research” – as one of the most influential papers in communications and networking in the last half century.

Dr. Willinger plans to continue his pursuits towards establishing Internet research as a scientific discipline where a foundational understanding of empirical findings takes center stage. To this end, his current efforts focus on demonstrating that, with the rise of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, especially in the application domain of cyber security, a fundamental understanding will be especially critical. This work will join in the thought-leadership that NIKSUN has exhibited throughout the last 25 years.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cyber security, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government & intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and large enterprises such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

About IEEE

IEEE (The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers), the world’s largest technical professional association, is dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.