Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,346 in the last 365 days.

California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

The Company reported net income of $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of $11,000, or 0%, compared to $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of $1.2 million, or 28%, compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $10.9 million representing an increase of $3.0 million, or 38%, compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2022.    

Diluted earnings per share of $0.65 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.64 for the first quarter of 2023 and $0.51 for the second quarter of 2022.   For the six months ended June 30, 2023, diluted earnings per share of $1.29 compared to $0.94 for the same period in 2022.

“We executed well in the second quarter and continued to generate strong financial performance with our return on average assets remaining above 1% while maintaining a prudent approach to risk management with a high level of capital, liquidity and reserves,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “We continued to see good stability in our deposit base and noninterest-bearing deposits remained above 40% of our total deposits, which reflects the strength of our relationship-oriented approach and the loyalty of the client base we have built. Due to the stability in our deposit base, we were able to repay the borrowings we added towards the end of the first quarter, which helped limit the amount of compression that we had in our net interest margin and support profitability. We also maintained disciplined expense control, which enabled us to continue realizing more operating leverage and improve our efficiency ratio.”

“Given our conservative approach in the current environment, we expect our balance sheet to be relatively flat over the remainder of the year. However, given the strength of the franchise we have built and the reputation we have developed for providing a superior level of service and expertise, we continue to believe that we have good opportunities to continue adding deposit relationships with high quality commercial clients. While we will continue to maintain disciplined expense control, our strong financial performance enables us to continue to make investments in our technology platform, including our treasury management solutions, that will further enhance our level of client service and improve our ability to add new client relationships. We believe these investments will help us to continue growing our client base, add more scale and improve our efficiencies, and further increase the value of our franchise,” said Mr. Shelton.

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023

  • Net income of $5.4 million and $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million and $0.64 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $19.8 million decreased $83,000, or 0%, compared to $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income of $18.6 million decreased $111,000, or 1%, compared to $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Provision for credit losses of $444,000 increased $86,000, or 24%, from $358,000 for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest income of $1.1 million remained consistent with the first quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $12.3 million decreased $197,000, or 2%, compared to $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Profitability - six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022

  • Net income of $10.9 million and $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million and $0.94 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $39.6 million increased $4.9 million, or 14%, compared to $34.7 million in the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $37.4 million increased $6.7 million, or 22%, compared to $30.7 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Provision for credit losses of $802,000 decreased $1.1 million, or 57%, from $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Non-interest income of $2.2 million decreased $1.7 million, or 43%, from $3.9 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $24.8 million increased $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to $23.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Position – June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023

  • Total assets decreased by $45.1 million, or 2%, to $2.01 billion; average total assets increased by $9.6 million to $1.98 billion.
  • Total gross loans decreased by $33.6 million, or 2%, to $1.58 billion.  
  • Total deposits increased by $20.7 million, or 1%, to $1.74 billion.
  • Excluding junior subordinated debt securities, the Company had no other borrowings outstanding compared to $75.0 million at March 31, 2023.
  • Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 9.01%, tier I capital ratio of 9.07% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.73%.
  • Tangible book value per share of $21.09 increased by $0.61, or 3%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $18.6 million, a decrease of $111,000 or 1%, from $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and an increase of $2.4 million, or 15%, from $16.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the first quarter of 2023 was a result of lower net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to the growth of the loan portfolio and an increase in net interest margin.    

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $37.4 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 22% over $30.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets.

The Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.93%, compared to 4.02% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.65% for the same period in 2022. The decrease in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings. The increase in margin from the same period last year was primarily the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields, partially offset by an increase in cost of deposits.  

The Company’s net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 3.98% compared to 3.42% for the same period in 2022.   The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to loan growth and increased yields on earnings assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 was $1.1 million, $1.1 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The decrease in non-interest income from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in service charges and other fee income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income of $2.2 million compared to $3.9 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income from prior year was the result of a decrease in service charges and loan related fees and a gain recognized in the first quarter of 2022 on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.8 million, $19.9 million, and $17.6 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $39.6 million and $34.7 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 was $11.6 million, $11.8 million, and $10.8 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits related to investments to support the continued growth of the business, partially offset by a reduction in capitalized loan origination costs. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023, the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022 was $12.3 million, $12.5 million, and $11.9 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $23.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by $1.7 million, or 8%, compared to $21.7 million for the same period of 2022. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $24.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and $23.8 million for the same period in 2022 which reflects investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.
  
The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 58.66%, 59.62%, and 61.41% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.14% and 62.68%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $2.01 billion as of June 30, 2023, represented a decrease of $45.1 million, or 2%, compared to $2.05 billion at March 31, 2023 and an increase of $120.3 million, or 6%, compared to $1.89 billion at June 30, 2022.   The decrease in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily the result of a modest reduction in line utilization in our commercial loan portfolio. Compared to the same period in the prior year, total assets increased primarily due to strong loan growth in the commercial and real estate portfolios.

Total gross loans decreased by $33.6 million, or 2%, to $1.58 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.62 billion at March 31, 2023 and increased by $83.3 million, or 6%, compared to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, the reduction in gross loans was primarily the result of commercial loans decreasing by $34.2 million, or 5%. Compared to the same period in the prior year, commercial loans increased by $32.7 million, or 6%, and real estate other loans increased by $61.8 million, or 8%, primarily due to organic growth. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans of $8.4 million, or 63%, primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

Total deposits increased by $20.7 million, or 1%, to $1.74 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.72 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased by $186.2 million, or 12%, from $1.55 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits from the end of the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in money market and savings deposits of $16.8 million.   Compared to the same period last year, the increase in total deposits was primarily concentrated in time deposits as a result of higher balances of short-term brokered certificates of deposits which were added to temporarily increase liquidity. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 42.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 43.1% at March 31, 2023 and 46.1% at June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had no outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, compared to $75.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $100.0 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease in borrowings during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior periods was primarily due to increased liquidity generated from the deposit portfolio.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased to $340,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $464,000 for the first quarter of 2023, and $925,000 for the second quarter of 2022. The Company did not have any loan charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2023, a loan charge-off of $247,000, or 0.02% of gross loans, and no recoveries during the first quarter of 2023, and no loan charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2022.  

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.01% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 compared to 0.03% at June 30, 2022, with non-performing loans of $181,000, $222,000 and $549,000, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $340,000 to $15.7 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $15.4 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2023 and $16.0 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses (CECL) standard. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.95% upon adoption on January 1, 2023 compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased by $156,000 to $1.9 million, or 0.31% of total unfunded loan commitments, at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.7 million, or 0.29% of total unfunded loan commitments, at March 31, 2023 and $430,000, or 0.7% of total unfunded loan commitments at June 30, 2022. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was 0.28% upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2022.

Capital Adequacy:

At June 30, 2023, shareholders’ equity totaled $184.2 million compared to $178.6 million at March 31, 2023 and $158.7 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier I capital ratio and tier I leverage ratio of 12.73%, 9.07%, and 9.01%, respectively, were all above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

“Our strong financial performance and prudent balance sheet management resulted in an increase in all of our capital ratios and a 3% increase in our tangible book value per share during the second quarter,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “We also continue to have exceptional asset quality with non-performing assets remaining at just 0.01% of total assets.  Further, our exposure to investor office commercial real estate, excluding medical offices, sits at just 4.0% of total loans, with no exposure in downtown San Francisco. With our high level of capital and liquidity, stable deposit base, strong asset quality, and well managed interest rate sensitivity, we believe we are well positioned to effectively manage through the current challenging environment and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, please visit our webite at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751                        
Chief Executive Officer                        
seshelton@bankcbc.com    
                                                                                             
Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which we expect to file with the SEC during the third quarter of 2023, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                               
            Change         Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2023   Q1 2023   $   %     Q2 2022   $   %
                               
Interest income   $ 27,172     $ 25,539     $ 1,633     6 %     $ 17,706     $ 9,466     53 %
Interest expense     8,526       6,782       1,744     26 %       1,483       7,043     475 %
    Net interest income     18,646       18,757       (111 )   -1 %       16,223       2,423     15 %
                               
Provision for credit losses     444       358       86     24 %       925       (481 )   -52 %
    Net interest income after                              
      provision for credit losses     18,202       18,399       (197 )   -1 %       15,298       2,904     19 %
                               
Non-interest income     1,135       1,107       28     3 %       1,394       (259 )   -19 %
Non-interest expense     11,603       11,843       (240 )   -2 %       10,819       784     7 %
    Income before income taxes     7,734       7,663       71     1 %       5,873       1,861     32 %
                               
Income tax expense     2,294       2,212       82     4 %       1,629       665     41 %
    Net income   $ 5,440     $ 5,451     $ (11 )   -0 %     $ 4,244     $ 1,196     28 %
                               
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.65     $ 0.64     $ 0.01     2 %     $ 0.51     $ 0.14     27 %
                               
Net interest margin     3.93 %     4.02 %   -9 Basis Points       3.65 %   +28 Basis Points
                               
Efficiency ratio     58.66 %     59.62 %   -96 Basis Points       61.41 %   -275 Basis Points
                               
                               
                               
                               
        Change              
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2023   Q2 2022   $   %              
                               
Interest income   $ 52,711     $ 33,630     $ 19,081     57 %              
Interest expense     15,308       2,881       12,427     431 %              
    Net interest income     37,403       30,749       6,654     22 %              
                               
Provision for loan losses     802       1,875       (1,073 )   -57 %              
    Net interest income after                              
      provision for loan losses     36,601       28,874       7,727     27 %              
                               
Non-interest income     2,242       3,928       (1,686 )   -43 %              
Non-interest expense     23,446       21,735       1,711     8 %              
    Income before income taxes     15,397       11,067       4,330     39 %              
                               
Income tax expense     4,506       3,150       1,356     43 %              
    Net income   $ 10,891     $ 7,917     $ 2,974     38 %              
                               
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.29     $ 0.94     $ 0.35     37 %              
                               
Net interest margin     3.98 %     3.42 %   +56 Basis Points              
                               
Efficiency ratio     59.14 %     62.68 %   -354 Basis Points              


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                               
            Change         Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2023   Q1 2023   $   %     Q2 2022   $   %
                               
Total assets   $ 2,005,646     $ 2,050,774     $ (45,128 )   -2 %     $ 1,885,352     $ 120,294   6 %
Gross loans     1,583,631       1,617,263       (33,632 )   -2 %       1,500,379       83,252   6 %
Deposits     1,738,296       1,717,610       20,686     1 %       1,552,139       186,157   12 %
Tangible equity     176,783       171,099       5,684     3 %       151,251       25,532   17 %
                               
Tangible book value per share   $ 21.09     $ 20.48     $ 0.61     3 %     $ 18.19     $ 2.90   16 %
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     8.81 %     8.34 %   +47 Basis Points       8.02 %   +79 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     91.10 %     94.16 %   -306 Basis Points       96.67 %   -557 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                      
    total deposits     42.69 %     43.12 %   -43 Basis Points       46.09 %   -340 Basis Points
                               
                               
                               
                               
QUARTERLY AVERAGE           Change         Change
HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2023   Q1 2023   $   %     Q2 2022   $   %
                               
Total assets   $ 1,983,877     $ 1,974,285     $ 9,592     0 %     $ 1,864,196     $ 119,681   6 %
Total earning assets     1,900,918       1,893,940       6,978     0 %       1,783,017       117,901   7 %
Gross loans     1,577,529       1,582,332       (4,803 )   -0 %       1,464,922       112,607   8 %
Deposits     1,684,008       1,699,930       (15,922 )   -1 %       1,567,412       116,596   7 %
Tangible equity     175,783       169,454       6,329     4 %       150,176       25,607   17 %
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     8.86 %     8.58 %   +28 Basis Points       8.06 %   +80 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     93.68 %     93.08 %   +60 Basis Points       93.46 %   +50 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                      
    total deposits     42.65 %     42.88 %   -23 Basis Points       46.86 %   -421 Basis Points
                               
                               
                               
                               
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE           Change              
HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2023   Q2 2022   $   %              
                               
Total assets   $ 1,979,107     $ 1,896,191     $ 82,916     4 %              
Total earning assets     1,897,448       1,814,448       83,000     5 %              
Gross loans     1,579,917       1,418,315       161,602     11 %              
Deposits     1,691,925       1,609,478       82,447     5 %              
Tangible equity     172,636       148,115       24,521     17 %              
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     8.72 %     7.81 %   +91 Basis Points              
Gross loans / total deposits     93.38 %     88.12 %   +526 Basis Points              
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                          
    total deposits     42.76 %     45.85 %   -309 Basis Points              
                               


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
                     
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS): 06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22
                     
                     
Balance, beginning of period   $ 15,382     $ 17,005     $ 16,555     $ 15,957     $ 15,032  
CECL adjustment     -       (1,840 )     -       -       -  
Provision for credit losses, quarterly     340       464       1,100       800       925  
Charge-offs, quarterly     -       (247 )     (650 )     (202 )     -  
Recoveries, quarterly     -       -       -       -       -  
Balance, end of period   $ 15,722     $ 15,382     $ 17,005     $ 16,555     $ 15,957  
                     
                     
                     
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22
                     
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis   $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250     $ 182     $ 549  
Loans with principal or interest contractually                    
  past due 90 days or more and still accruing                    
  interest     -       -       -       161       -  
      Nonperforming loans   $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250     $ 343     $ 549  
Other real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming assets   $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250     $ 343     $ 549  
                     
Loans restructured and in compliance with                    
  modified terms     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming assets and restructured loans   $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250     $ 343     $ 549  
                     
                     
Nonperforming loans by asset type:                    
      Commercial   $ -     $ -     $ 1,028     $ 161     $ -  
      Real estate other     -       -       -       -       -  
      Real estate construction and land     -       -       -       -       -  
      SBA     181       222       222       182       549  
      Other     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming loans   $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250     $ 343     $ 549  
                     
                     
                     
                     
ASSET QUALITY:   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22
                     
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans     0.99 %     0.95 %     1.07 %     1.04 %     1.06 %
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans     8686.19 %     6928.83 %     1360.40 %     4826.53 %     2906.56 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.06 %     0.02 %     0.03 %
Nonperforming loans / gross loans     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.08 %     0.02 %     0.04 %
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.04 %     0.01 %     0.00 %
                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                     
        Three months ended   Six months ended
    06/30/23   03/31/23   06/30/22   06/30/23   06/30/22
                     
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans   $ 23,476     $ 22,472     $ 16,298     $ 45,948     $ 31,184  
Federal funds sold     2,238       1,760       280       3,998       416  
Investment securities     1,458       1,307       1,128       2,765       2,030  
     Total interest income     27,172       25,539       17,706       52,711       33,630  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits     7,493       6,022       796       13,515       1,602  
Other     1,033       760       687       1,793       1,279  
    Total interest expense     8,526       6,782       1,483       15,308       2,881  
                     
Net interest income     18,646       18,757       16,223       37,403       30,749  
Provision for credit losses     444       358       925       802       1,875  
Net interest income after provision                    
     for credit losses     18,202       18,399       15,298       36,601       28,874  
                     
NON-INTEREST INCOME                    
Service charges and other fees     867       863       1,134       1,730       2,023  
Gain on sale of loans     -       -       -       -       1,393  
Other non-interest income     268       244       260       512       512  
     Total non-interest income     1,135       1,107       1,394       2,242       3,928  
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and benefits     7,831       7,876       7,146       15,707       14,239  
Premises and equipment     1,168       1,180       1,267       2,348       2,569  
Other     2,604       2,787       2,406       5,391       4,927  
     Total non-interest expense     11,603       11,843       10,819       23,446       21,735  
                     
Income before income taxes     7,734       7,663       5,873       15,397       11,067  
Income taxes     2,294       2,212       1,629       4,506       3,150  
                     
NET INCOME   $ 5,440     $ 5,451     $ 4,244     $ 10,891     $ 7,917  
                     
EARNINGS PER SHARE                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.65     $ 0.65     $ 0.51     $ 1.30     $ 0.96  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.65     $ 0.64     $ 0.51     $ 1.29     $ 0.94  
Average common shares outstanding     8,369,907       8,339,080       8,295,014       8,354,564       8,285,950  
Average common and equivalent                    
  shares outstanding     8,414,213       8,492,067       8,395,701       8,442,607       8,393,776  
                     
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                    
Return on average assets     1.10 %     1.12 %     0.91 %     1.11 %     0.84 %
Return on average equity     11.91 %     12.50 %     10.80 %     12.19 %     10.26 %
Return on average tangible equity     12.41 %     13.05 %     11.34 %     12.72 %     10.78 %
Efficiency ratio     58.66 %     59.62 %     61.41 %     59.14 %     62.68 %
                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
    06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22
                     
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 19,763     $ 15,121     $ 16,686     $ 24,709     $ 20,378  
Federal funds sold     187,904       198,804       215,696       216,345       138,057  
Investment securities     151,129       153,769       155,878       157,531       165,309  
Loans:                    
  Commercial     622,270       656,519       634,535       643,131       589,562  
  Real estate other     856,344       853,431       848,241       824,867       794,504  
  Real estate construction and land     60,595       63,928       63,730       71,523       63,189  
  SBA     4,936       5,610       7,220       8,565       13,310  
  Other     39,486       37,775       39,695       39,815       39,814  
     Loans, gross     1,583,631       1,617,263       1,593,421       1,587,901       1,500,379  
  Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees)   1,637       1,765       2,040       1,902       2,570  
  Allowance for credit losses     (15,722 )     (15,382 )     (17,005 )     (16,555 )     (15,957 )
     Loans, net     1,569,546       1,603,646       1,578,456       1,573,248       1,486,992  
Premises and equipment, net     2,625       2,848       3,072       3,382       3,736  
Bank owned life insurance     25,519       25,334       25,127       24,955       24,788  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible     7,452       7,462       7,472       7,483       7,493  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   41,708       43,790       39,828       40,848       38,599  
     Total assets   $ 2,005,646     $ 2,050,774     $ 2,042,215     $ 2,048,501     $ 1,885,352  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
  Demand noninterest-bearing   $ 742,160     $ 740,650     $ 811,671     $ 758,716     $ 715,432  
  Demand interest-bearing     29,324       30,798       37,815       35,183       45,511  
  Money market and savings     633,620       616,864       671,016       597,244       626,156  
  Time     333,192       329,298       271,238       317,935       165,040  
     Total deposits     1,738,296       1,717,610       1,791,740       1,709,078       1,552,139  
                     
Junior subordinated debt securities     54,221       54,186       54,152       54,117       54,097  
Other borrowings     -       75,000       -       100,000       100,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   28,894       25,417       24,069       21,248       20,372  
     Total liabilities     1,821,411       1,872,213       1,869,961       1,884,443       1,726,608  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock     112,167       111,609       111,257       110,786       110,289  
Retained earnings     73,423       68,082       62,297       54,628       49,106  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,355 )     (1,130 )     (1,300 )     (1,356 )     (651 )
     Total shareholders' equity     184,235       178,561       172,254       164,058       158,744  
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,005,646     $ 2,050,774     $ 2,042,215     $ 2,048,501     $ 1,885,352  
              -       -       -  
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                    
Tier I leverage ratio     9.01 %     8.76 %     7.98 %     8.21 %     8.27 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio     9.07 %     8.54 %     8.23 %     7.98 %     8.09 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.73 %     12.08 %     11.77 %     11.57 %     11.84 %
Total equity/ total assets     9.19 %     8.71 %     8.43 %     8.01 %     8.42 %
Book value per share   $ 21.98     $ 21.37     $ 20.67     $ 19.70     $ 19.09  
                     
Common shares outstanding     8,383,772       8,355,378       8,332,479       8,327,781       8,317,161  



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
    Three months ended June 30,
 		  Three months ended March 31,
    2023   2023
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,577,529   5.97 %   $ 23,476   $ 1,582,332   5.76 %   $ 22,472
  Federal funds sold     170,608   5.26 %     2,238     156,941   4.55 %     1,760
  Investment securities     152,781   3.83 %     1,458     154,667   3.43 %     1,307
Total interest earning assets     1,900,918   5.73 %     27,172     1,893,940   5.47 %     25,539
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     19,207             18,098        
  All other assets (2)     63,752             62,247        
      TOTAL   $ 1,983,877           $ 1,974,285        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
     Demand   $ 30,346   0.16 %     12   $ 34,032   0.08 %   $ 7
     Money market and savings     609,200   2.50 %     3,793     626,666   2.01 %     3,104
     Time     326,291   4.53 %     3,688     310,246   3.81 %     2,911
  Other     90,188   4.59 %     1,033     71,108   4.33 %     760
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,056,025   3.24 %     8,526     1,042,052   2.64 %     6,782
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     718,171             728,986        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     26,441             26,326        
Shareholders' equity     183,240             176,921        
    TOTAL   $ 1,983,877           $ 1,974,285        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       3.93 %   $ 18,646       4.02 %   $ 18,757
                         
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $175,000 and $226,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.4 million and $17.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
                         
    Three months ended June 30,
    2023   2022
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,577,529   5.97 %   $ 23,476   $ 1,464,922   4.46 %   $ 16,298
  Federal funds sold     170,608   5.26 %     2,238     145,329   0.77 %     280
  Investment securities     152,781   3.83 %     1,458     172,766   2.62 %     1,128
Total interest earning assets     1,900,918   5.73 %     27,172     1,783,017   3.98 %     17,706
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     19,207             19,735        
  All other assets (2)     63,752             61,444        
      TOTAL   $ 1,983,877           $ 1,864,196        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
     Demand   $ 30,346   0.16 %     12   $ 42,380   0.08 %   $ 8
     Money market and savings     609,200   2.50 %     3,793     636,692   0.37 %     582
     Time     326,291   4.53 %     3,688     153,859   0.54 %     206
  Other     90,188   4.59 %     1,033     119,970   2.30 %     687
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,056,025   3.24 %     8,526     952,901   0.62 %     1,483
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     718,171             734,481        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     26,441             19,139        
Shareholders' equity     183,240             157,675        
    TOTAL   $ 1,983,877           $ 1,864,196        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       3.93 %   $ 18,646       3.65 %   $ 16,223
                         
                         
                         
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(175,000) and $83,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.4 million and $15.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          
           


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
    Six months ended June 30,
    2023   2022  
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,579,917   5.86 %   $ 45,948   $ 1,418,314   4.43 %   $ 31,184  
  Federal funds sold     163,812   4.92 %     3,998     244,809   0.34 %     416  
  Investment securities     153,719   3.63 %     2,765     151,324   2.71 %     2,030  
Total interest earning assets     1,897,448   5.60 %     52,711     1,814,447   3.74 %     33,630  
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     18,656             19,244        
  All other assets (2)     63,003             62,500        
      TOTAL   $ 1,979,107           $ 1,896,191        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
    Demand   $ 32,179   0.12 %     19   $ 40,300   0.09 %     17  
    Money market and savings     617,885   2.25 %     6,897     679,662   0.37 %     1,247  
    Time     318,313   4.18 %     6,599     151,588   0.45 %     338  
  Other     80,701   4.48 %     1,793     110,370   2.34 %     1,279  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,049,078   2.94 %     15,308     981,920   0.59 %     2,881  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     723,548             737,928        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     26,383             20,724        
Shareholders' equity     180,098             155,619        
    TOTAL   $ 1,979,107           $ 1,896,191        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       3.98 %   $ 37,403       3.42 %   $ 30,749  
                         
                         
                         
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(401,000) and $402,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.2 million and $14.6 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          
           


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
REVENUE:   Three months ended   Six months ended
    06/30/23   03/31/23   06/30/22   06/30/23   06/30/22
                     
Net interest income   $ 18,646   $ 18,757   $ 16,223   $ 37,403   $ 30,749
Non-interest income     1,135     1,107     1,394     2,242     3,928
Total revenue   $ 19,781   $ 19,864   $ 17,617   $ 39,645   $ 34,677
                     
                     
                     
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:   Three months ended   Six months ended
    06/30/23   03/31/23   06/30/22   06/30/23   06/30/22
                     
Total non-interest expense   $ 11,603   $ 11,843   $ 10,819   $ 23,446   $ 21,735
Total capitalized loan origination costs     694     651     1,073     1,345     2,057
Total operating expenses, before capitalization                
    of loan origination costs   $ 12,297   $ 12,494   $ 11,892   $ 24,791   $ 23,792
                     

Primary Logo

You just read:

California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more