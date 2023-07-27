Submit Release
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFHI”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the “Bank”), released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Highlights from the 2023 second quarter results include the following:

  • Second quarter net income of $3.6 million, or $1.60 per diluted share compared to second quarter 2022 net income of $1.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. Year-to-date net income of $5.9 million or $2.63 per diluted share compared to $5.0 million in net income or $2.22 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2022.   For the year, net interest income was $11.2 million compared to $10.4 million for the same six-month period in 2022.
  • Return on average assets of 3.05% and 2.57% for the three and six-month periods ending June 30, 2023, compared to 1.29% and 2.29% for the same period in 2022.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 19.84% and 16.84% for the three and six-month periods ending June 30, 2023, compared to 7.91% and 14.08% for the same period in 2022.

The second quarter of 2023 showed positive results from a continued effort to improve efficiency as strategic decisions were made to wind down West Town Insurance Agency, Inc. and to sell a minority interest in West Town Payments, LLC (“WTP”). The efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2023 was 61.4% compared to 80.8% for the same period in 2022. In addition, the sale of the Bank’s ownership interest in WTP resulted in a pretax gain of about $366,000, and an exit from the Bank’s hemp-related business line resulted in a pretax gain of about $464,000. The first six months of 2023 reflected a similar positive impact from those strategic decisions. Total noninterest expense was down $3.3 million or 17% from 2022 to 2023 resulting in an efficiency ratio of 65.2% for the six-months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 72.9% for the same period in 2022.

In reflecting on the second quarter of the year, Marc McConnell, President, and CEO of IFHI, stated: “The strong performance in the second quarter is a positive reflection of the resiliency of our organization. Growth across total assets, deposits, and total shareholders’ equity is even more significant in light of the market disruption caused by the failure of three large regional banks during the first half of this year.

Looking inwardly, this quarter realized the gains of our prior cost-containment and operating efficiency measures. Net income increased year over year as did net interest income. Additionally, the Bank’s strong capital position has enabled it to continue to grow its earning asset base, allowing it to realize the benefits of the higher interest rate environment on the asset side of the balance sheet. In right-sizing the Bank and streamlining operational focuses, we believe we are well-positioned to introduce new avenues for continued growth in alignment with our strategic plan. We will continue to leverage the successes of our government-guaranteed lending division to further reinforce our strengths while remaining steadfastly focused on enhancing shareholder value.”

BALANCE SHEET
On June 30, 2023, the Company’s total assets were $482.1 million, net loans held for investment were $319.6 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) were $33.2 million, total deposits were $379.1 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI was $94.4 million. Compared with December 31, 2022, total assets increased $34.2 million or 8%, net loans held for investment increased $24.9 million or 8%, HFS loans decreased $1.1 million or 3%, total deposits increased $66.0 million or 21%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI increased $6.9 million or 7%. Cash and cash equivalents increased $8.9 million or 26% since the prior year-end as a result of growth in the deposit side of the Bank. The Bank has continued to see growth in loans held for investment primarily as a result of activity in the Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) type loans.   Noninterest bearing deposits have decreased by $23.9 million or 23% since December 31, 2022, resulting largely from the Company’s decision to discontinue banking two industries the Company had previously targeted.   The increase in total shareholders’ equity since December 31, 2022, was primarily associated with earnings. The market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio has remained roughly unchanged since year end with the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity related to the change in market pricing at $2.3 million at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023. The Company does not have any investments in its portfolio treated as held-to-maturity being carried at cost.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY STRENGTH
At June 30, 2023, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

  "Well Capitalized" Minimum Basel III Fully Phased-In West Town Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 13.35%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 13.35%
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 14.60%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 11.90%
       

Primarily as a result of net income, the Company’s book value per common share increased from $38.69 as of December 31, 2022, to $41.90 at June 30, 2023. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also increased from $30.36 as of December 31, 2022, to $33.68 at June 30, 2023, primarily as a result of net income.

Total deposits increased by $22.8 million in Q2 2023 and by $45.5 million over the past twelve months. The Bank funds its loan growth primarily with a blend of customer deposits and wholesale funding and has a wide variety of customers and industries in its portfolio. The Bank also offers services that provide FDIC coverage for its customers in excess of the $250,000 limit. As of June 30, 2023, the average deposit account size was $94,000, and uninsured deposits excluding those required for debt service were $26.9 million or roughly 7% of total deposits.

The Bank’s primary on-balance sheet liquidity consists of cash and cash equivalents along with unpledged available for sale investment securities, which totaled $60.9 million as of June 30, 2023.   Additionally, the Bank maintains fully collateralized credit facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”). As of June 30, 2023, the FHLB credit facility totaled $65.0 million with no outstanding balance and all of it available for borrowing. In aggregate, total primary on-balance sheet liquidity and total available borrowing capacity at the FHLB was 467% of the amount of uninsured deposits (excluding those required for debt service) as of June 30, 2023.   Additionally, the Bank’s business model includes the origination and sales of GGL loans, a process which occurs each month and can be accelerated or slowed down based on the Bank’s current funding needs. At June 30, 2023, the Bank had $33.2 million in loans available for sale which could generate additional liquidity as needed.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased from 1.04% at December 31, 2022, to 1.22% at June 30, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2023 increased $1.0 million or 23% as compared to December 31, 2022. The Bank held $315,000 in foreclosed assets as of June 30, 2023, compared to $101,000 at December 31, 2022.  

During the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $130,000 and $460,000, respectively. The Company recorded $86,000 in net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2023 compared to $279,000 in net recoveries for the same period in 2022. In addition, the Company added $70,000 towards a reserve for unfunded commitments. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

  (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22
Nonaccrual loans $ 5,586   $ 4,485   $ 4,552   $ 4,612   $ 4,656  
Foreclosed assets   315     315     101     -     -  
90 days past due and still accruing   -     -     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 5,901   $ 4,800   $ 4,653   $ 4,612   $ 4,656  
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 86   $ 376   $ (149 ) $ (29 ) $ (279 )
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total          
  average portfolio loans   0.11 %   0.49 %   -0.20 %   -0.04 %   -0.43 %
           
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets   1.22 %   1.03 %   1.04 %   1.05 %   1.07 %
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net          
  of allowance   1.75 %   1.43 %   1.55 %   1.60 %   1.79 %
Ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total loans (1)   1.87 %   1.88 %   2.23 %   2.27 %   2.39 %
           
  (1) Does not include the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments        

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, increased $389,000 or 8% in comparison to the second quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of an increase in average loans outstanding. Loan yields increased from 6.90% in the second quarter of 2022 to 8.43% for the same period in 2023. The increase in yield from the prior year reflected the impact of 475 basis points of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) since the beginning of 2022 in response to current economic conditions, as well as a change in loan mix. Overall cost of funds increased from 0.64% in the second quarter of 2022 to 2.70% for the same period in 2023 as average retail certificate of deposit (“CD”) rates trended up, and new CDs were originated at higher market rates. Net interest margin decreased slightly from 5.51% during the three months ended June 30, 2022, to 5.48% for the same period in 2023.  

For the six-months ended June 30, net interest income increased from $10.4 million in 2022 to $11.2 million in 2023. The increase of $821,000 or 8% was due to a combination of increased average loan volume and a slight increase in net interest margin. Average loans increased from $306.8 million for the six-months ended June 30 2022 to $351.5 million for the same period in 2023. Net interest margin during those same periods increased from 5.60% in 2022 to 5.66% in 2023.

(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22   6/30/23 6/30/22
Average balances:                
Loans $ 357,272 $ 345,651 $ 331,508 $ 312,475 $ 319,115   $ 351,461 $ 306,809
Available-for-sale securities   18,208   17,691   17,446   19,096   21,879     17,949   21,484
Other interest-bearing balances   29,445   28,998   20,367   30,378   33,328     29,222   44,844
Total interest-earning assets   404,925   392,340   369,321   361,949   374,322     398,632   373,137
Total assets   472,169   460,412   436,695   428,983   438,732     466,291   438,067
                 
Noninterest-bearing deposits   78,676   98,555   113,851   94,013   85,042     88,615   91,794
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Interest-bearing deposits   288,972   251,281   212,069   233,464   244,363     270,126   239,727
Borrowings   4,505   10,222   8,913   2,174   8,626     7,364   7,466
Total interest-bearing liabilities   293,477   261,503   220,982   235,638   252,989     277,490   247,193
Common shareholders' equity   91,281   88,574   84,831   88,043   90,721     89,928   90,581
Tangible common equity (1)   72,661   69,788   65,879   68,924   71,437     71,225   71,188
                 
Interest income/expense:              
Loans $ 7,511 $ 6,997 $ 6,422 $ 5,943 $ 5,491   $ 14,508 $ 11,114
Available-for-sale securities   133   120   64   105   104     253   193
Interest-bearing balances and other   392   319   257   169   89     711   131
Total interest income   8,036   7,436   6,743   6,217   5,684     15,472   11,438
Deposits   2,445   1,696   735   532   523     4,141   1,045
Borrowings   56   85   93   13   15     141   24
Total interest expense   2,501   1,781   828   545   538     4,282   1,069
Net interest income $ 5,535 $ 5,655 $ 5,915 $ 5,672 $ 5,146   $ 11,190 $ 10,369
                 
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.          


  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22   6/30/23 6/30/22
Average yields and costs:                
Loans 8.43 % 8.21 % 7.69 % 7.55 % 6.90 %   8.32 % 7.30 %
Available-for-sale securities 2.92 % 2.71 % 1.47 % 2.20 % 1.90 %   2.82 % 1.80 %
Interest-bearing balances and other 5.34 % 4.46 % 5.01 % 2.21 % 1.07 %   4.91 % 0.59 %
Total interest-earning assets 7.96 % 7.69 % 7.24 % 6.81 % 6.09 %   7.83 % 6.18 %
Interest-bearing deposits 3.39 % 2.74 % 1.38 % 0.90 % 0.86 %   3.09 % 0.88 %
Borrowings 4.99 % 3.37 % 4.14 % 2.37 % 0.70 %   3.86 % 0.65 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.42 % 2.76 % 1.49 % 0.92 % 0.85 %   3.11 % 0.87 %
Cost of funds 2.70 % 2.01 % 0.98 % 0.66 % 0.64 %   2.36 % 0.64 %
Net interest margin 5.48 % 5.85 % 6.35 % 6.22 % 5.51 %   5.66 % 5.60 %

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $7.8 million compared $6.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in other noninterest income which increased $1.1 million. The primary drivers of this increase were the sale of the Bank’s interest in WTP as previously mentioned, which resulted in a pretax gain of about $366,000, and an exit from the hemp-related business line resulted in a pretax gain of about $464,000. In addition, increases in the income of Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), a subsidiary of the Company, and government lending revenues helped to offset the loss of mortgage revenues, which decreased from $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 to none in 2023, as the Company discontinued its mortgage operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Specific items to note with respect to the most recently completed quarter include:

  • Windsor, which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.7 million, an increase of $287,000 or 12% as compared to the $2.4 million in income earned during the same prior-year period.
  • Mortgage revenue totaled $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0 in 2023. Due to the nationwide slowdown in refinancing volume and the impact of a doubling of long-term mortgage rates year-over-year, the Company phased out its mortgage operations by the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Government Guaranteed Lending revenue was $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $809,000 or 29% in comparison to the $2.8 million of revenues for the same period in 2022.  

On a year-to-date basis, noninterest income has decreased $2.7 million or 16%. The decrease is primarily the result of the difference in each period’s mark-to-market income adjustment on the Company’s equity investment in Dogwood State Bank due to successful capital raises for Dogwood in the first quarter of both years. The capital raises helped to establish new market values. The prior year’s first quarter had a positive mark-to-market of $6.0 million compared to $2.0 million for the current year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $8.2 million, a decrease of $1.5 or 15%, from $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. This change was primarily due to a decrease of $892,000 or 14% in compensation expense going from $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 down to $5.4 million for the same period in 2023 as the Company continues its efforts to decrease its overhead in light of the changing economic environment. Compensation expense has decreased three straight quarters.

Loan-related expenses, which tend to fluctuate unexpectedly, also decreased by $145,000 or 30% from $491,000 in the second quarter of 2022 to $346,000 for the same period in 2023. Every expense category was down from the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2023 except occupancy and equipment and merger related expenses, both of which had immaterial increases. The result was significant improvement in the efficiency ratio, which decreased from 80.8% during the second quarter of 2022 to 61.4% for the same period in 2023.  

On a year-to-date basis, noninterest expenses decreased from $20.0 million for the first six months of 2022 to $16.7 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $3.3 million or 17%. Compensation expense was the biggest driver in the overall decrease, declining to $11.0 million in the first six-months of 2023 from $13.3 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million or 18%.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, our strategic initiatives, and regulatory response to these developments; adverse results (including judgments, costs, fines, reputational harm, financial settlements and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory proceedings, investigations, or similar matters, or developments related thereto; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, including non-bank financial service providers, such as Fintechs. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.   

Consolidated Balance Sheets          
                 
        Ending Balance
  (In thousands, unaudited) 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 3,582   $ 6,986   $ 7,553   $ 6,272   $ 4,700  
Interest-bearing deposits   39,258     21,224     26,430     25,011     21,981  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   42,840     28,210     33,983     31,283     26,681  
Interest-bearing time deposits   750     999     999     1,249     1,499  
Available-for-sale securities   18,977     17,504     17,712     17,460     19,038  
Marketable equity securities   19,980     19,980     17,982     17,982     17,982  
Loans held for sale   33,232     39,088     34,302     28,399     59,592  
Loans held for investment   325,673     319,465     300,764     295,416     266,259  
  Allowance for credit losses   (6,086 )   (6,011 )   (6,709 )   (6,710 )   (6,361 )
    Loans held for investment, net   319,587     313,454     294,055     288,706     259,898  
Premises and equipment, net   3,960     4,041     4,098     4,264     4,238  
Foreclosed assets   315     315     101     -     -  
Loan servicing assets   3,717     3,604     3,715     3,979     4,178  
Bank-owned life insurance   5,087     5,053     5,357     5,330     5,304  
Accrued interest receivable   3,280     3,090     2,997     2,485     2,139  
Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161  
Other intangible assets, net   5,350     5,517     5,682     5,848     6,014  
Other assets   11,872     13,243     13,719     17,293     15,764  
      Total assets $ 482,108   $ 467,259   $ 447,863   $ 437,439   $ 435,488  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
  Noninterest-bearing $ 82,272   $ 76,554   $ 106,255   $ 106,272   $ 83,544  
  Interest-bearing   296,805     279,735     206,872     218,835     250,026  
    Total deposits   379,077     356,289     313,127     325,107     333,570  
Borrowings   -     10,000     30,000     5,000     -  
Accrued interest payable   1,014     806     379     370     308  
Other liabilities   7,655     10,101     17,600     23,557     9,939  
  Total liabilities   387,746     377,196     361,106     354,034     343,817  
Shareholders' equity:          
Common stock, voting   2,231     2,231     2,239     2,239     2,227  
Common stock, non-voting   22     22     22     22     22  
Additional paid in capital   25,860     25,744     24,916     24,674     24,498  
Retained earnings   68,558     64,963     62,611     60,248     67,781  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,309 )   (2,198 )   (2,301 )   (2,866 )   (1,985 )
  Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity   94,362     90,762     87,487     84,317     92,543  
Noncontrolling interest   -     (699 )   (730 )   (912 )   (872 )
  Total shareholders' equity   94,362     90,063     86,757     83,405     91,671  
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 482,108   $ 467,259   $ 447,863   $ 437,439   $ 435,488  
                 


Consolidated Statements of Income              
                 
  (In thousands except per Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  share data; unaudited) 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22   6/30/23 6/30/22
Interest income                
Loans $ 7,511   $ 6,997 $ 6,422   $ 5,943   $ 5,491     $ 14,508 $ 11,114  
Available-for-sale securities and other   525     439   321     274     193       964   324  
Total interest income   8,036     7,436   6,743     6,217     5,684       15,472   11,438  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   2,445     1,696   735     532     523       4,141   1,045  
Interest on borrowings   56     85   93     13     15       141   24  
Total interest expense   2,501     1,781   828     545     538       4,282   1,069  
Net interest income   5,535     5,655   5,915     5,672     5,146       11,190   10,369  
Provision for credit losses   130     565   (150 )   320     460       695   640  
Noninterest income                
Loan processing and servicing                
revenue   2,660     2,439   2,849     2,163     2,373       5,099   4,580  
Mortgage   -     -   99     477     1,066       -   1,239  
Government guaranteed lending   3,576     904   2,095     2,213     2,767       4,480   3,891  
SBA documentation preparation fees   -     -   2     78     128       -   272  
Service charges on deposits   52     133   240     182     118       185   222  
Bank-owned life insurance   34     555   26     27     33       589   58  
Change in fair value of marketable                
equity securities   -     1,998   -     -     -       1,998   5,994  
Other noninterest income   1,434     566   549     222     290       2,000   805  
Total noninterest income   7,756     6,595   5,860     5,362     6,775       14,351   17,061  
Noninterest expense                
Compensation   5,379     5,581   6,168     6,880     6,271       10,960   13,332  
Occupancy and equipment   318     344   303     402     254       662   598  
Loan and special asset expenses   346     293   57     969     491       639   1,129  
Professional services   446     448   676     207     491       894   1,042  
Data processing   247     265   272     263     271       512   520  
Software   469     469   467     460     426       938   851  
Communications   68     78   83     86     97       146   180  
Advertising   174     248   211     252     321       422   535  
Amortization of intangibles   166     166   169     170     170       332   340  
Merger related expenses   61     116   192     561     -       177   -  
Other operating expenses   486     489   1,236     10,683     846       975   1,477  
Total noninterest expense   8,160     8,497   9,834     20,933     9,638       16,657   20,004  
Income (loss) before income taxes   5,001     3,188   2,091     (10,219 )   1,823       8,189   6,786  
Income tax expense (benefit)   1,416     778   (454 )   (2,646 )   492       2,194   1,895  
Net income (loss)   3,585     2,410   2,545     (7,573 )   1,331       5,995   4,891  
Noncontrolling interest   (10 )   58   182     (40 )   (78 )     48   (80 )
Net income (loss) attributable                
    to IFH, Inc. $ 3,595   $ 2,352 $ 2,363   $ (7,533 ) $ 1,409     $ 5,947 $ 4,971  
                 
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.62   $ 1.06 $ 1.08   $ (3.45 ) $ 0.65     $ 2.68 $ 2.29  
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.60   $ 1.04 $ 1.04   $ (3.45 ) $ 0.63     $ 2.63 $ 2.22  
Weighted average common shares                
outstanding   2,220     2,211   2,194     2,185     2,175       2,216   2,167  
Diluted average common shares                
outstanding   2,252     2,265   2,267     2,185     2,244       2,258   2,243  
                 


Performance Ratios                
                   
    Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
    6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22   6/30/23 6/30/22
PER COMMON SHARE                
  Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.62   $ 1.06   $ 1.08   $ (3.45 ) $ 0.65     $ 2.68   $ 2.29  
  Diluted earnings (loss) per common share   1.60     1.04     1.04     (3.45 )   0.63       2.63     2.22  
  Book value per common share   41.90     40.28     38.69     37.29     41.15       41.90     41.15  
  Tangible book value per common share (2)   33.68     31.99     30.36     28.88     32.62       33.68     32.62  
                   
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)                
  Return on average assets   3.05 %   2.07 %   2.15 %   -6.97 %   1.29 %     2.57 %   2.29 %
  Return on average common shareholders'                
    equity   15.80 %   10.77 %   11.05 %   -33.95 %   6.23 %     13.34 %   11.07 %
  Return on average tangible common                
    equity (2)   19.84 %   13.67 %   14.23 %   -43.36 %   7.91 %     16.84 %   14.08 %
  Net interest margin   5.48 %   5.85 %   6.35 %   6.22 %   5.51 %     5.66 %   5.60 %
  Efficiency ratio (1)   61.4 %   69.4 %   83.5 %   189.7 %   80.8 %     65.2 %   72.9 %
                   
  (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.
                   
  (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures              
                 

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of June 30, 2023, were as follows:

    % of
    Commercial
(Dollars in millions) Amount Loans
Solar electric power generation $ 77.6 27 %
Power and communication line and related structures construction   59.9 21 %
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)   15.1 5 %
Other activities related to real estate   10.3 4 %
Lessors of other real estate property   7.9 3 %
Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels   6.8 2 %
Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing   6.4 2 %
Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings   6.2 2 %
Biomass Electric Power Generation   6.0 2 %
Postharvest Crop Activities   5.0 2 %
  $ 201.2 70 %
     

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

  6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22      
    (Dollars in thousands except book value per share)      
Tangible book value per common share                
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 94,362   $ 90,762   $ 87,487   $ 84,317   $ 92,543        
Less: Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161        
Less Other intangible assets, net   5,350     5,517     5,682     5,848     6,014        
  Total tangible common equity $ 75,851   $ 72,084   $ 68,644   $ 65,308   $ 73,368        
                 
Ending common shares outstanding   2,252     2,253     2,261     2,261     2,249        
Tangible book value per common share $ 33.68   $ 31.99   $ 30.36   $ 28.88   $ 32.62        
                 
  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22   6/30/23 6/30/22
Return on average tangible common equity                
Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 91,281   $ 88,574   $ 84,831   $ 88,043   $ 90,721     $ 89,928   $ 90,581  
Less: Average goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161       13,161     13,161  
Less Average other intangible assets, net   5,459     5,625     5,791     5,958     6,123       5,542     6,232  
  Average tangible common equity $ 72,661   $ 69,788   $ 65,879   $ 68,924   $ 71,437     $ 71,225   $ 71,188  
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 3,595   $ 2,352   $ 2,363   $ (7,533 ) $ 1,409     $ 5,947   $ 4,971  
Return on average tangible common equity   19.84 %   13.67 %   14.23 %   -43.36 %   7.91 %     16.84 %   14.08 %


