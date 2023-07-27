A Downtown Success Story: Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Oswego’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Owner of Splash Indoor Water Park Resort and Broadwell Hospitality Group Shane Broadwell said, “Splash Indoor Water Park Resort is thrilled to be the culminating project of a tremendous renaissance that has taken place in the Oswego community, as a result of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Our $5.6 million project wouldn't have been possible without the support of the DRI and other State programs, and we are truly grateful for those partnerships. With the opening of our water park, we have not only seen the enthusiasm of our visiting families, but Splash has also provided new opportunities within the community, creating 60-70 jobs during peak seasons, and bolstering the appeal of our downtown as a fun, family-friendly destination.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Economic development is more than just job and industry growth – it’s also about enhancing our community centers in ways that make them more attractive for residents, visitors, and businesses alike, and Oswego has accomplished this with the opening of the new “Splash” Indoor Water Park. With the completion of this exciting project, Oswego has reimagined its waterfront into a vibrant and attractive city center. Congratulations to the City of Oswego for hitting this exciting milestone.”

Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Today's ribbon cutting marks the completion of the State's $10 million DRI commitment to Oswego, the first municipality to reach this milestone under this program. HCR is proud to have played a role in an initiative that created new housing opportunities for residents across the income spectrum in this beautiful and resurgent city. Congratulations to all those who have been involved in the planning and execution of this initiative — your work will undoubtedly benefit generations of Oswego’s residents, businesses, and visitors."

Central New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Randy Wolken, President & CEO of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York and Le Moyne College President Linda M. LeMura, said, "The Governor’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative has done exactly what it was designed to do. The $10 million in DRI funding helped to fuel an array of targeted projects, promoting economic growth and creating a vibrant downtown area where people want to live, work, and play. This beautiful waterfront community designed and has expertly executed its focused, community-driven strategic plan – one that will continue to benefit both residents and visitors alike for generations to come.”

State Senator John W. Mannion said, "I'm thrilled to see the vision for Oswego's downtown become a reality. As the first city to complete its Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Oswego is setting the example for cities and neighborhoods across the State. I'm looking forward to walking along the newly improved River Walk and I extend my congratulations to the city officials and stakeholders who developed and executed this winning plan. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and commitment to Central New York."

Assemblymember William A. Barclay said, “Oswego’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative has proven to be an overwhelming success. The completed projects, including the newly minted ‘Splash’ Indoor Water Park Resort, will continue to create jobs, attract visitors and highlight the natural beauty of our great region. I am especially proud of the hard work that went into these projects, and I have no doubt they will have a lasting impact on the quality of our communities and local economy. Congratulations to all those involved in bringing these projects to life.”

Oswego Mayor William J. “Billy” Barlow, Jr. said, “The SPLASH Indoor waterpark brings yet another unique amenity to Oswego as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The indoor water park is a significant economic asset for the community as we can better market ourselves as a true year round destination, while improving the quality of life for our own residents by providing an additional fun activity. I thank the Broadwell Hospitality Group along with the State of New York for working with city government to bring this project to fruition and know it’ll serve as a great asset for our region moving forward.”

Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sara Broadwell said, “The “Splash” Indoor Water Park Resort creates jobs in Oswego but more importantly it contributes to Oswego’s quality of life. The state’s investments in Oswego through the DRI have helped create a more dynamic community that everyone can enjoy. This helps all of Oswego’s small businesses as it attracts new residents and tourists to our city on a daily basis. We look forward to supporting the new water park and ensuring its success in Oswego.”