HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Funko (FNKO) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Before Aug. 1st Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) investors who suffered substantial losses



Class Period: May 6, 2022 – Mar. 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 1, 2023

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Funko’s assurances related to moving its distribution center from Everett, Washington to Buckeye, Arizona, a move that was dependent for its success on first implementing its necessary enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) software system.

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Funko was experiencing significantly longer delays in implementing its ERP software than it had been disclosing to investors; (2) having moved into the new center without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management; and (3) Funko’s inability to efficiently operate the new center would have a substantial, undisclosed adverse impact on the company’s EBITDA margin.

Investors learned the truth beginning on Nov. 3, 2022, when Funko reported Q3 2022 EPS that were 42% below expectations, dramatically cut its FY 2022 guidance, and blamed having opened the Buckeye center without implementing the ERP software.

Then, on Mar. 1, 2023, Funko reported that, in Q4 2022, it suffered a year-over-year 48% increase in inventory, a year-over year 78% increase in SG&A expenses, and expected $30 to $36 million inventory write down, and a $32.5 million write down on its decision not to implement its ERP software.

During the earnings call that day, the new CEO Brian Mariotti said “[l]ook, we had a fairly botched ERP process and unfortunately a really nice warehouse that was configured for an ERP and [warehouse management system] that never arrived on time.”

These events sent the price of Funko shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Funko misled investors about the adverse financial fallout from its failure to implement its ERP software," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

