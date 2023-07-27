Nine years ago, we wrote about how the Ninth Circuit acted too fast in a case where it had asked for the Supreme Court’s take on a question of California law. The federal appeals court decided an appeal based on the Supreme Court’s opinion answering the question, but didn’t wait for the opinion to become final. Well, the Ninth Circuit did the same thing yesterday in Kuciemba v. Victory Woodworks, Inc.
You just read:
Ninth Circuit jumps the gun again after the Supreme Court answers a question of California law
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.