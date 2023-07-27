Intuitive Machines Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call  

HOUSTON, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Monday, August 14, 2023, after the market closes. Following the news release, the Company will host a conference call the same day at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.



Participants may access the call at 1-877-451-6152, international callers may use 1-201-389-0879, and request to join the Intuitive Machines earnings call. A live webcast of the earnings conference call can also be accessed here.

Following the conference call, participants may access the telephonic replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13740192. A webcast replay will be available through the same link or on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/.

Please visit the Investor Relations website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/ on Monday, August 14, 2023, to view the earnings release before the conference call.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. Intuitive Machines supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Intuitive Machines’ products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries:

press@intuitivemachines.com