CIO Leadership: Exploring the Ethical Implications of AI Will Power the Discussion at the 2023 Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 21

Other hot topics to be explored at this event include leveraging Industry 4.0 to drive business objectives

WESTPORT, Conn., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 21.







Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include the ethical implications of applying AI to the business along with opportunities to leverage Industry 4.0 to meet business objectives.

“AI offers organizations incredible opportunities to streamline processes and decision-making and to reimagine the business,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Still, CIOs and business technology leaders must evaluate the ethical and social implications of using AI with the C-suite and the Board.”

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Jay Aho , Team Leader, Business Strategy, Rocket Central

, Team Leader, Business Strategy, Rocket Central Martin Bally , VP & CISO, Campbell Soup Company

, VP & CISO, Campbell Soup Company Travis Bray , Global Director of Information Security, Magna Powertrain

, Global Director of Information Security, Magna Powertrain Earl Duby , CISO, Lear Corporation

, CISO, Lear Corporation Jef Fisk , President, Brolly, Inc.

, President, Brolly, Inc. Greggory Garrett , CEO & Managing Director, CGS Advisors LLC

, CEO & Managing Director, CGS Advisors LLC Grace Hansen , VP, Global Change & Capability, Stellantis

, VP, Global Change & Capability, Stellantis Dennis Hodges , CIO, Inteva Products LLC

, CIO, Inteva Products LLC Geeta Kapoor , VP Information Security, MSC Industrial Supply Co.

, VP Information Security, MSC Industrial Supply Co. Anita Klopfenstein , CIO, Little Caesars

, CIO, Little Caesars Matthew Kwiatkowski , Head of IT Manufacturing, Stellantis

, Head of IT Manufacturing, Stellantis Kiran Sekhri , Chief Innovation Officer, Wayne County Community College District

, Chief Innovation Officer, Wayne County Community College District Diego Fonseca de Souza , Global CISO, Cummins, Inc.

, Global CISO, Cummins, Inc. Brian Stucky , Team Lead Rocket Ethical AI, Rocket Central

, Team Lead Rocket Ethical AI, Rocket Central Ryan Talbott , VP & Global CIO, BorgWarner

, VP & Global CIO, BorgWarner Jason Torrez , Head of Digital Workplace, GE Aviation

, Head of Digital Workplace, GE Aviation Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Chuck Williams, SVP IT, Penske Corp.; President, SIM Detroit

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Martin Bally , CISO, Campbell’s Soup Company

, CISO, Campbell’s Soup Company Mamatha Chamarthi, Head of Software Business and Product Management P&L, Stellantis

Head of Software Business and Product Management P&L, Stellantis Anita Klopfenstein , CIO, Little Caesars

, CIO, Little Caesars Kiran Sekhri , Chief Innovation Officer, Wayne County Community College District

, Chief Innovation Officer, Wayne County Community College District Jason Torrez, Head of Digital Workplace, GE Aviation



Valued Partners for the 2023 Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Invoca, LastPass, Nexthink, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Detroit, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 19 at the University Club of Chicago.

Topics to be explored at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include effective techniques for communicating the impact of AI to the C-suite and the Board.

Pre-eminent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Andrew Ballema , CIO, Tangoe

, CIO, Tangoe Jesse Bociek , CISO, Tenneco

, CISO, Tenneco David Bruskin , SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony

, SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony Wayne Bulmahn , President, SIM Chicago

, President, SIM Chicago Manish Chawla , EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group

, EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Tom Gerdes , EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC

, EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Geoff Hooper , Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral

, Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral Mahmood Kahn , EVP, Global CISO, CNA

, EVP, Global CISO, CNA Ricardo Lafosse , CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company

, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company Kristy Lapidus , Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald

, Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

, SVP & CIO, Baxter International Jean Luber , VP IT, MYR Group

, VP IT, MYR Group Rick Merrick , President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System

, President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System Venugopal Pai , Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix

, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco Mark Polansky , Lead Principal & Management Consultant, Outcome Solutions LLC

, Lead Principal & Management Consultant, Outcome Solutions LLC Brian Slepko , EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street

, EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street Edward Wagoner , CIO – Digital, JLL

, CIO – Digital, JLL Frank Yanan , SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America

, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America Michael Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.

Esteemed CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include:

Wayne Bulmahn , President, SIM Chicago

, President, SIM Chicago Mahmood Khan , EVP, Global CISO, CNA

, EVP, Global CISO, CNA Rick Merrick , Chairman, SIM Chicago

, Chairman, SIM Chicago Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

, SVP & CIO, Baxter International Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco Mike Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.

Valued Partners for the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Chicago, Tangoe, Tonkean, Upwork, , Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 6 at The Harvard Club of Boston. Timely topics to be discussed at the summit will include successful use cases for applying Generative AI to the business.

Prominent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Wolfgang Bauriedel , Executive Director, Technology & Digital, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Executive Director, Technology & Digital, Russell Reynolds Associates Vic Bhagat , Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl

, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl Monica Caldas , EVP Global CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance

, EVP Global CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance Lee Caswell , SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix Jim Chilton , EVP & CIO, Cengage Group

, EVP & CIO, Cengage Group Brook Colangelo , CIO, Waters Corporation

, CIO, Waters Corporation Jason Cooper , CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm

, CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm Martin Davis , CIO, Managing Partner, DUNELM Associates, Ltd.

, CIO, Managing Partner, DUNELM Associates, Ltd. Patrick Ford , CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric

, CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric Santiago Garces , CIO, The City of Boston

, CIO, The City of Boston Shannon Gath , CIO, Teradyne

, CIO, Teradyne David Gerstle , Chief Digital Officer, MBTA

, Chief Digital Officer, MBTA Danielle Goulet , VP & CISO, The Hanover Insurance Group

, VP & CISO, The Hanover Insurance Group Ken Grady , SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Elizabeth Hackenson , CIO, Schneider Electric

, CIO, Schneider Electric Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Eric Helmer , SVP & CTO, Rimini Street

, SVP & CTO, Rimini Street Michael Israel , CIO, The Kraft Group

, CIO, The Kraft Group Peter Marcotte , AVP, Americas Solution Consulting, Apptio

, AVP, Americas Solution Consulting, Apptio Todd Mazza , CTO, FM Global

, CTO, FM Global Kevin Powers , J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College

, J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

, Global CIO, Bain & Company Brian Shield , SVP/CTO, The Boston Red Sox

, SVP/CTO, The Boston Red Sox Ken Spangler , EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services

, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services Mike Towers , Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

, Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Mark Troller, CIO, Tangoe



Luminary CIOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Vic Bhagat , Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl

, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl Brook Colangel o, VP & CIO, Waters Corporation

o, VP & CIO, Waters Corporation Shannon Gath , CIO, Teradyne

, CIO, Teradyne Ken Grady , SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Elizabeth Hackenson , CIO, Schneider Electric

, CIO, Schneider Electric Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Patty Patria, CIO, Babson College

Valued Partners for the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Apptio, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, Lakeside, LastPass, Nasuni, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Trustmi, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on August 18 at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta. Timely topics to be explored at the summit will include opportunities to leverage innovative technologies such as Generative AI to drive cost containment and power business growth.

Top tier CIOs and business technology leaders speaking at the 2023 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on August 18 will include:

Leslie Anderson , Executive Director, Data Governance, Enterprise Architecture, Strategy and Digital Transformation, NCR Corp.

, Executive Director, Data Governance, Enterprise Architecture, Strategy and Digital Transformation, NCR Corp. Jennifer Baker , CTO, Synovus

, CTO, Synovus Brian Benn , CIO, Atlanta Housing Authority

, CIO, Atlanta Housing Authority Shoukat Ali Bhamani , Former EVP & CTO, Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

, Former EVP & CTO, Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC Curtis A. Carver, Jr. , VP & CIO, University of Alabama at Birmingham

, VP & CIO, University of Alabama at Birmingham Anil Cheriyan , EVP, CTO Strategy & Technology, Cognizant Technology Solutions

, EVP, CTO Strategy & Technology, Cognizant Technology Solutions Jay Ferro , EVP, Chief Information, Technology & Product Officer, Clario

, EVP, Chief Information, Technology & Product Officer, Clario Kenneth Foster , VP of IT Governance, Risk and Compliance, FLEETCOR

, VP of IT Governance, Risk and Compliance, FLEETCOR Kevin Gowen , CISO, Synovus

, CISO, Synovus Jimmy Guest , VP, IT, Sutherland Global Services

, VP, IT, Sutherland Global Services Monique Hart , CISO/Executive Director of Information Security, Piedmont Healthcare

, CISO/Executive Director of Information Security, Piedmont Healthcare Eric Helmer , SVP & CTO, Rimini Street

, SVP & CTO, Rimini Street Art Hopkins , Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates Shaun Hunt , CIO, McKenney’s, Inc.

, CIO, McKenney’s, Inc. Kateau James , COO, Deloitte

, COO, Deloitte Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. Ryan Loy , Partner, McKinsey

, Partner, McKinsey Brent McDaniel , Chief Digital Officer, Aprio

, Chief Digital Officer, Aprio Steven McWilliams , VP, CIO, Georgia Hospital Association

, VP, CIO, Georgia Hospital Association Chris Ortbals , Chief Product Officer, Tangoe

, Chief Product Officer, Tangoe Chintan Patel , CIO, National DCP

, CIO, National DCP Tarak Patel , CIO – Consumer Packaging and Machinery Division, Westrock

, CIO – Consumer Packaging and Machinery Division, Westrock Renee Pearson , GVP & CTO, Rollins, Inc.

, GVP & CTO, Rollins, Inc. James Pierre , EVP, CIO Americas, TK Elevator

, EVP, CIO Americas, TK Elevator Molly Rauzi , CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald

, CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald AJ Rodrigues , Head of IT Delivery and The Delta Tech Hub, Delta Air Lines

, Head of IT Delivery and The Delta Tech Hub, Delta Air Lines Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia

, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia Serena Sacks-Mandel , Global Chief Technology/Transformation Officer – Education, Microsoft

, Global Chief Technology/Transformation Officer – Education, Microsoft Bhavin Shah , Founder and CEO, Moveworks

, Founder and CEO, Moveworks Grant Shih , CTO, Aramark Uniform Services

, CTO, Aramark Uniform Services Sulabh Sood , VP, Morgan Stanley

, VP, Morgan Stanley William VanCuren , Former EVP & CIO, NCR Corp.

, Former EVP & CIO, NCR Corp. Steven Zachok, Director, Enterprise Solution Engineering, RingCentral



Prominent CIOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Anil Cheriyan , CTO/EVP Strategy & Technology, Cognizant Technology Solutions

, CTO/EVP Strategy & Technology, Cognizant Technology Solutions Jay Ferro , EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario

, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario Kevin Gowen , CISO, Synovus

, CISO, Synovus Art Hopkins , Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. William VanCuren, Former EVP & CIO, NCR Corp.

Valued Partners for the 2023 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, ArmorCode, AWS, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Shadow-Soft, SIM Atlanta, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM on September 14 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM include:

Jim Boyle , VP, Managed Services Operations, Hoag Health System

, VP, Managed Services Operations, Hoag Health System Carmella Cassetta , VP & CIO, Hoag Health System

, VP & CIO, Hoag Health System Lee Caswell , SVP Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

, SVP Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix Lea Eriksen , Director of Technology & Innovation and CIO, City of Long Beach, CA

, Director of Technology & Innovation and CIO, City of Long Beach, CA Jeff Farinich , SVP Technology Services and CISO, New American Funding

, SVP Technology Services and CISO, New American Funding Gary Gooden , VP IT, Relativity Space

, VP IT, Relativity Space Rosalia Hajek , Enterprise Business Information Security Officer, MGM Resorts International

, Enterprise Business Information Security Officer, MGM Resorts International Jeanne Holm , Deputy Mayor, Finance and Innovation, City of Los Angeles

, Deputy Mayor, Finance and Innovation, City of Los Angeles Michael Keithley , CIO, United Talent Agency

, CIO, United Talent Agency Joel Manfredo , Chief Information, Innovation and Digital Officer, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans

, Chief Information, Innovation and Digital Officer, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans Patrick Maroney , High Tech Industry Executive Advisor, SAP

, High Tech Industry Executive Advisor, SAP Theresa Miller , CIO and EVP, Lionsgate Entertainment

, CIO and EVP, Lionsgate Entertainment Helen Norris , VP & CIO, Chapman University

, VP & CIO, Chapman University Thomas Phelps , SVP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche

, SVP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche Steve Phillpott , President, SIM San Diego

, President, SIM San Diego Michael Rich , Director of IT Security, Infrastructure and Operations, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans

, Director of IT Security, Infrastructure and Operations, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans Sanjib Sahoo , EVP and Global Digital Officer, Ingram Micro

, EVP and Global Digital Officer, Ingram Micro Bhavin Shah , Founder and CEO, Moveworks

, Founder and CEO, Moveworks George Sheth , MBA FHIMSS, Managing Partner, Diligent Partners, LLC

, MBA FHIMSS, Managing Partner, Diligent Partners, LLC Jenn Stringer , Chief Digital Officer, J. Paul Getty Trust

, Chief Digital Officer, J. Paul Getty Trust Michelle Sypinero , AVP of Technology and Innovative Services, Chapman University

, AVP of Technology and Innovative Services, Chapman University Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM will include:

Michael Keithley , CIO, United Talent Agency

, CIO, United Talent Agency Joel Manfredo , Chief Information, Innovation and Digital Officer, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans

, Chief Information, Innovation and Digital Officer, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans Helen Norris , VP & CIO, Chapman University

, VP & CIO, Chapman University Thomas Phelps , SVP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche

, SVP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche Sanjib Sahoo , EVP and Global Digital Officer, Ingram Micro

, EVP and Global Digital Officer, Ingram Micro Wael Younan, CIO/CISO, CalOptima Health

Valued Partners for the 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM include 8x8, Akamai, Appian, Apptio, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, LastPass, Meriplex, Moveworks, Netskope, Nth Generation, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Persistent, Ping Identity, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, Southern California SIM, Tangoe, Tanium, Tata Consultancy Services, Twilio, Tonkean, Upwork, Varonis, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7cd0688-73b6-4739-bf6e-89bca1a25ce5