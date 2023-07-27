Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

WARSAW, N.Y., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the “Company,” “we” or “us”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”) and Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Net income was $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $15.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $14.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, and $15.3 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.2 million in the current quarter, compared to $4.2 million in the linked quarter and $563 thousand in the prior year quarter.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Total loans were $4.40 billion at June 30, 2023, reflecting an increase of $154.5 million, or 3.6%, from March 31, 2023 and $633.8 million, or 16.8%, from June 30, 2022.

Total deposits were $5.03 billion at June 30, 2023, down $106.4 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2023, reflective of seasonal outflows in the public deposit portfolio that occur during the second quarter, and up $214.3 million, or 4.4%, from one year prior.

Net interest income of $42.3 million increased $522 thousand, or 1.2%, and $740 thousand, or 1.8%, from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, amid the current rising interest rate environment that has driven higher yields as well as higher funding costs.

Noninterest income was $11.5 million, up $542 thousand, or 5.0%, from the first quarter of 2023 and up $106 thousand, or 0.9%, from the second quarter of 2022.

The Company completed the merger of its two wholly-owned SEC-registered investment advisory firm subsidiaries, under which HNP Capital, LLC merged with and into Courier Capital, LLC, now one of the largest registered investment advisory firms headquartered in Western New York with assets under management of $2.75 billion at June 30, 2023.

The Company continues to report strong credit quality metrics, including annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the current quarter of 0.06%, as well as non-performing loans to total loans of 0.23% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.16% as of June 30, 2023.

Results for the second quarter of 2023 were positively impacted by a reduction in income tax expense of approximately $761 thousand for federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service in the current and prior quarters. These tax credit investments also generated a net gain of $489 thousand, recorded in noninterest income, resulting in a net positive impact in the quarter of $1.3 million.

“Our second quarter performance included incremental loan growth, which helped to partially offset ongoing funding cost pressures impacting our industry, as well as the continuation of solid credit quality metrics that reflect our long-term commitment to credit disciplined loan growth,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “We continue to believe that 2023 loan growth will be concentrated in the first half of the year, with commercial mortgage originations expected to slow significantly as a result of softer demand given economic conditions and higher liquidity premiums in our pricing models. Our consumer and commercial loan portfolios continue to demonstrate stability and acceptable performance despite the volatility associated with the higher interest rate environment. Credit quality remains very strong, as measured by our ratios of annualized charge-offs to average loans for commercial mortgage loans standing at zero basis points and our consumer indirect charge-off ratio improving to 12 basis points for the quarter.

“During the second quarter, we also took steps to better position our wealth management business for growth by combining our registered investment advisory firms under the Courier Capital name. The merger enhances the size and scale of Courier Capital within our footprint, including in Buffalo, Rochester and across Upstate New York, thereby expanding the spectrum of opportunities where we can compete. It also streamlines our business development efforts with respect to institutional clients, retirement plan sponsors and high-net-worth individuals and families. Our wealth business has and will continue to be an important driver of noninterest income and overall revenue diversity.”

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “Heading into the second half of the year, we are maintaining a strong focus on deposit generation. We launched a new marketing campaign this week and are beginning to see some of our anticipated Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, deposits come on. While we experienced continued margin compression in the second quarter, it was at a more modest level than during the linked quarter. We have observed a slowing of prepayments across all asset classes; however, we continue to expect loan and investment cash flow of approximately $1 billion over the next 12-months given the pace of loan originations during the first half of 2023.”

Merger of Courier Capital and HNP Capital

On May 1, 2023, the Company announced the completion of the merger of its wholly-owned SEC-registered investment advisory firms, under which HNP Capital merged with and into Courier Capital. As one of the largest registered investment advisory firms in Western New York, with assets under management of approximately $2.75 billion at June 30, 2023, Courier Capital provides customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $42.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $522 thousand from the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of $740 thousand from the second quarter of 2022.

Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.69 billion, an increase of $205.8 million from the first quarter of 2023 due to a $208.5 million increase in average loans and a $29.6 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $32.3 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities. Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $445.3 million higher than the second quarter of 2022 due to a $559.6 million increase in average loans and a $32.5 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $146.9 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities.

Average interest-bearing liabilities for the current quarter were $4.43 billion, an increase of $247.5 million from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $149.4 million increase in average short-term borrowings and a $124.5 million increase in average time deposits, partially offset by a $31.5 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 were $489.5 million higher than the year-ago quarter, primarily due to a $551.7 million increase in average time deposits and a $200.7 million increase in average short-term borrowings, partially offset by a $222.9 million decrease in average savings and money market accounts, and a $90.4 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits.

Net interest margin was 2.99% in the current quarter as compared to 3.09% in the first quarter of 2023 and 3.19% in the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of a shift in the deposit mix from lower cost transactional accounts to higher cost time deposits, as customers responded to the rising interest rate environment, as well as seasonality and repricing within the public deposit portfolio, partially offset by an increase in the average yield on interest-earnings assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $542 thousand from the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of $106 thousand from the second quarter of 2022.

Service charges on deposits of $1.2 million reflected a $196 thousand increase from the linked first quarter of 2023, due in part to seasonal consumer spending habits, and a $214 thousand decrease from the year-ago period, due to a reduction in nonsufficient funds fees as a result of January 2023 changes in the Bank’s consumer overdraft program that align with trends in community banking.

Insurance income of $1.3 million was $759 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2023 and $94 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2022, with the linked quarter change largely due to timing of contingent revenue earned in the first quarter each year.

Investment advisory income of $2.8 million was $104 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2023 and $87 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower transaction-based fees in the most recent period.

Income from investments in limited partnerships of $469 thousand was $218 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2023 and $227 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2022. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Net gain on sale of loans held for sale was $122 thousand in the current quarter compared to $112 thousand in the first quarter of 2023 and $828 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, when the Company recorded a $586 thousand gain related to the sale of a $31.2 million portfolio of indirect loans.

A net gain on tax credit investments of $489 thousand was recognized in the current quarter related to tax credit investments placed in service in the current and prior quarters. This net gain includes the New York investment tax credits that are refundable, partially offset by amortization of the tax credit investments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $32.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $17.8 million was $379 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2023 and $788 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2022. The linked quarter change was primarily due to lower medical and dental claim activity, while the year-over-year increase was primarily due to annual merit increases.

Occupancy and equipment expenses of $3.5 million were down $192 thousand and $477 thousand from the linked and year-ago periods, respectively, primarily due to timing of maintenance and repairs.

Professional services expenses of $1.3 million were $222 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2023, due to the timing of audit fees, and were flat with the second quarter of 2022.

FDIC assessments expense of $1.2 million reflects increases of $124 thousand and $618 thousand from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, due in part to the impact of an increase in base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules by two basis points.

Other expense of $4.0 million was $587 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2023 and $1.0 million higher than the second quarter of 2022. The linked quarter variance was driven in part by interest charges related to collateral held for derivative transactions. The year-over-year increase was the result of a combination of factors including interest charges related to collateral held for derivative transactions, the timing of deposit account-related fraud charge-offs, higher insurance costs and the impact of inflationary pressures.

As previously disclosed, in the second quarter of 2022 the Company recognized restructuring charges of $1.3 million in connection with the write-down of real estate assets to fair market value based upon then-existing purchase offers and current market conditions for five locations that were closed in the second half of 2020. There were no such restructuring charges in the first quarter of 2023 and modest recoveries of $19 thousand in the second quarter of 2023.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the second quarter of 2023, first quarter of 2023, and second quarter of 2022, resulting in income tax expense reductions of $761 thousand, $584 thousand, and $426 thousand, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 14.4% for the second quarter of 2023, 18.7% for the first quarter of 2023, and 19.8% for the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $6.14 billion at June 30, 2023, up $174.3 million from March 31, 2023, and up $573.1 million from June 30, 2022.

Investment securities were $1.07 billion at June 30, 2023, down $53.5 million from March 31, 2023, and down $189.9 million from June 30, 2022. The decline in the linked quarter portfolio balance was driven by the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations. The decrease from June 30, 2022 was primarily the result of a decrease in the market value of the portfolio due to rising interest rates combined with the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations.

Total loans were $4.40 billion at June 30, 2023, up $154.5 million, or 3.6%, from March 31, 2023, and up $633.8 million, or 16.8%, from June 30, 2022.

Commercial business loans totaled $720.4 million, up $25.3 million, or 3.6%, from March 31, 2023, and up $109.3 million, or 17.9%, from June 30, 2022.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.96 billion, up $119.7 million, or 6.5%, from March 31, 2023, and up $513.1 million, or 35.4%, from June 30, 2022.

Residential real estate loans totaled $611.2 million, up $19.4 million, or 3.3%, from March 31, 2023, and up $36.4 million, or 6.3%, from June 30, 2022.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $1.00 billion, down $21.2 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2023, and down $38.3 million, or 3.7%, from June 30, 2022.

Total deposits were $5.03 billion at June 30, 2023, $106.4 million lower than March 31, 2023, and $214.3 million higher than June 30, 2022. The decrease from March 31, 2023 was primarily the result of a seasonal decrease in public deposits. The increase from June 30, 2022 was primarily driven by increases in reciprocal and brokered deposits. Public deposit balances represented 20% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, 23% at March 31, 2023 and 21% at June 30, 2022.

Short-term borrowings were $374.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $116.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $109.0 million at June 30, 2022. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders’ equity was $425.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $422.8 million at March 31, 2023, and $425.8 million at June 30, 2022. Shareholders’ equity has been negatively impacted since 2022 by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Management believes the unrealized losses are temporary in nature, as they are associated with the increase in interest rates. The securities portfolio continues to generate cash flow and given the high quality of the agency mortgage-backed securities portfolio, management expects the bonds to ultimately mature at a terminal value equivalent to par.

Common book value per share was $26.53 at June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.15, or 0.6%, from $26.38 at March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $0.11, or 0.4%, from $26.64 at June 30, 2022. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $21.79 at June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.18, or 0.8%, from $21.62 at March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $0.03, or 0.1%, from $21.82 at June 30, 2022. The common equity to assets ratio was 6.65% at June 30, 2023, compared to 6.80% at March 31, 2023, and 7.34% at June 30, 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 5.53%, 5.64% and 6.09% at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. The primary driver of variations in all four measures for the comparable linked and year-ago periods was the previously described changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.30 per common share, consistent with the linked quarter and representing an increase of 3.4% over the prior year quarter. The dividend returned 33.0% of second quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2023 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.

Leverage Ratio was 8.08% compared to 8.19% and 8.20% at March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.10% compared to 9.21% and 9.91% at March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.43% compared to 9.55% and 10.29% at March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.77% compared to 11.93% and 12.75% at March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $9.9 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, as compared to $8.8 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, and $6.5 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $636 thousand, representing 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the current quarter, as compared to net charge-offs of $2.1 million, or an annualized 0.21% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2023 and net recoveries of $1.0 million, or an annualized 0.11%, in the second quarter of 2022. As previously disclosed, during the second quarter of 2022, the Company recovered $2.0 million in connection with the pay-off of a commercial loan that was downgraded to non-performing status with a partial charge-off in the fourth quarter of 2021.

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.13%, compared to 1.12% at March 31, 2023, and 1.13% at June 30, 2022.

Provision for credit losses on loans was $2.9 million in the current quarter, compared to $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $446 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”), increased by $287 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, $11 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, and $119 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 reflected the impact of strong loan growth and a modest increase in the national unemployment forecast, partially offset by low levels of net charge-offs and a reduction in overall specific reserve levels. In the second quarter of 2022, the loan loss provision was impacted by the previously mentioned $2.0 million commercial loan recovery.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what it believes are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 503% at June 30, 2023, 540% at March 31, 2023, and 648% at June 30, 2022.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2023, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,248 $ 139,974 $ 130,466 $ 118,581 $ 109,705 Investment securities: Available for sale 912,122 945,442 954,371 965,531 1,057,018 Held-to-maturity, net 159,893 180,052 188,975 197,538 204,933 Total investment securities 1,072,015 1,125,494 1,143,346 1,163,069 1,261,951 Loans held for sale 805 682 550 2,074 4,265 Loans: Commercial business 720,372 695,110 664,249 633,894 611,102 Commercial mortgage 1,961,220 1,841,481 1,679,840 1,564,545 1,448,152 Residential real estate loans 611,199 591,846 589,960 577,821 574,784 Residential real estate lines 75,971 76,086 77,670 77,336 76,108 Consumer indirect 1,000,982 1,022,202 1,023,620 997,423 1,039,251 Other consumer 28,065 16,607 15,110 15,832 14,621 Total loans 4,397,809 4,243,332 4,050,449 3,866,851 3,764,018 Allowance for credit losses - loans 49,836 47,528 45,413 44,106 42,452 Total loans, net 4,347,973 4,195,804 4,005,036 3,822,745 3,721,566 Total interest-earning assets 5,749,015 5,600,786 5,428,533 5,073,983 5,206,795 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 72,950 73,180 73,414 73,653 73,897 Total assets 6,141,298 5,966,992 5,797,272 5,624,482 5,568,198 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 1,022,788 1,067,011 1,139,214 1,135,125 1,114,460 Interest-bearing demand 823,983 901,251 863,822 946,431 877,661 Savings and money market 1,641,014 1,701,663 1,643,516 1,800,321 1,845,186 Time deposits 1,547,076 1,471,382 1,282,872 1,023,277 983,209 Total deposits 5,034,861 5,141,307 4,929,424 4,905,154 4,820,516 Short-term borrowings 374,000 116,000 205,000 69,000 109,000 Long-term borrowings, net 124,377 124,299 74,222 74,144 74,067 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,510,450 4,314,595 4,069,432 3,913,173 3,889,123 Shareholders’ equity 425,873 422,823 405,605 394,048 425,801 Common shareholders’ equity 408,581 405,531 388,313 376,756 408,509 Tangible common equity (1) 335,631 332,351 314,899 303,103 334,612 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (134,472 ) $ (127,372 ) $ (137,487 ) $ (141,183 ) $ (99,724 ) Common shares outstanding 15,402 15,375 15,340 15,334 15,334 Treasury shares 698 724 760 765 765 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.08 % 8.19 % 8.33 % 8.35 % 8.20 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 9.10 % 9.21 % 9.42 % 9.75 % 9.91 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.43 % 9.55 % 9.78 % 10.12 % 10.29 % Total risk-based capital ratio 11.77 % 11.93 % 12.13 % 12.53 % 12.75 % Common equity to assets 6.65 % 6.80 % 6.70 % 6.70 % 7.34 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 5.53 % 5.64 % 5.50 % 5.46 % 6.09 % Common book value per share $ 26.53 $ 26.38 $ 25.31 $ 24.57 $ 26.64 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 21.79 $ 21.62 $ 20.53 $ 19.77 $ 21.82





(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended 2023 2022 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2023 2022 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 134,886 $ 87,627 $ 71,115 $ 63,771 $ 57,805 $ 50,675 $ 45,276 Interest expense 50,734 6,472 28,778 21,956 14,656 7,607 3,679 Net interest income 84,152 81,155 42,337 41,815 43,149 43,068 41,597 Provision for credit losses 7,444 2,882 3,230 4,214 6,115 4,314 563 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 76,708 78,273 39,107 37,601 37,034 38,754 41,034 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 2,250 2,806 1,223 1,027 1,486 1,597 1,437 Insurance income 3,415 3,331 1,328 2,087 1,462 1,571 1,234 Card interchange income 4,046 4,055 2,107 1,939 2,074 2,076 2,103 Investment advisory 5,742 5,947 2,819 2,923 2,824 2,722 2,906 Company owned life insurance 1,947 1,702 953 994 875 2,965 869 Investments in limited partnerships 720 1,037 469 251 191 65 242 Loan servicing 260 244 114 146 124 139 135 Income from derivative instruments, net 1,199 1,164 703 496 656 99 645 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 234 737 122 112 182 308 828 Net loss on investment securities - (15 ) - - - - (15 ) Net gain (loss) on other assets 32 7 (7 ) 39 (1 ) (22 ) 7 Net gain (loss) on tax credit investments 288 (319 ) 489 (201 ) (111 ) (385 ) (92 ) Other 2,257 1,986 1,146 1,111 1,175 1,517 1,061 Total noninterest income 22,390 22,682 11,466 10,924 10,937 12,652 11,360 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 35,887 33,582 17,754 18,133 18,101 17,950 16,966 Occupancy and equipment 7,268 7,771 3,538 3,730 3,539 3,793 4,015 Professional services 2,768 2,925 1,273 1,495 1,420 1,247 1,269 Computer and data processing 9,441 8,552 4,750 4,691 4,679 4,407 4,573 Supplies and postage 963 1,010 473 490 493 440 469 FDIC assessments 2,354 1,134 1,239 1,115 655 651 621 Advertising and promotions 812 786 498 314 576 651 406 Amortization of intangibles 464 503 230 234 239 244 249 Restructuring (recoveries) charges (19 ) 1,269 (19 ) - 350 - 1,269 Other 7,505 5,490 4,046 3,459 3,461 3,444 3,050 Total noninterest expense 67,443 63,022 33,782 33,661 33,513 32,827 32,887 Income before income taxes 31,655 37,933 16,791 14,864 14,458 18,579 19,507 Income tax expense 5,193 7,302 2,418 2,775 2,370 4,725 3,859 Net income 26,462 30,631 14,373 12,089 12,088 13,854 15,648 Preferred stock dividends 729 729 364 365 364 365 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 25,733 $ 29,902 $ 14,009 $ 11,724 $ 11,724 $ 13,489 $ 15,283 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 1.68 $ 1.94 $ 0.91 $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ 0.88 $ 1.00 Earnings per share – diluted $ 1.67 $ 1.93 $ 0.91 $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ 0.88 $ 0.99 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.60 $ 0.58 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Common dividend payout ratio 35.71 % 29.90 % 32.97 % 39.47 % 38.16 % 32.95 % 29.00 % Dividend yield (annualized) 7.69 % 4.50 % 7.64 % 6.31 % 4.72 % 4.78 % 4.47 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.90 % 1.11 % 0.95 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.98 % 1.12 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.60 % 13.32 % 13.43 % 11.73 % 11.92 % 12.55 % 14.40 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 12.77 % 13.51 % 13.64 % 11.87 % 12.08 % 12.72 % 14.64 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 15.58 % 16.20 % 16.58 % 14.53 % 14.94 % 15.43 % 17.79 % Efficiency ratio (2) 63.17 % 60.51 % 62.66 % 63.68 % 61.82 % 58.78 % 61.91 % Effective tax rate 16.4 % 19.2 % 14.4 % 18.7 % 16.4 % 25.4 % 19.8 %





(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure. (2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended 2023 2022 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2023 2022 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 78,214 $ 52,538 $ 92,954 $ 63,311 $ 49,073 $ 42,183 $ 60,429 Investment securities (1) 1,285,254 1,417,996 1,269,181 1,301,506 1,332,776 1,369,166 1,416,065 Loans: Commercial business 690,360 627,241 710,145 670,354 636,470 623,916 626,574 Commercial mortgage 1,828,807 1,430,916 1,911,729 1,744,963 1,633,298 1,514,138 1,429,910 Residential real estate loans 594,217 578,994 598,638 589,747 582,352 577,094 576,990 Residential real estate lines 76,408 77,167 76,191 76,627 77,342 76,853 76,730 Consumer indirect 1,017,814 1,007,791 1,011,338 1,024,362 1,003,728 1,012,787 1,045,720 Other consumer 18,439 14,356 21,686 15,156 15,175 14,648 14,183 Total loans 4,226,045 3,736,465 4,329,727 4,121,209 3,948,365 3,819,436 3,770,107 Total interest-earning assets 5,589,513 5,206,999 5,691,862 5,486,026 5,330,214 5,230,785 5,246,601 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,194 74,161 73,079 73,312 73,547 73,791 74,037 Total assets 5,949,101 5,579,371 6,053,258 5,843,786 5,667,331 5,599,964 5,598,217 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 864,235 931,253 848,552 880,093 923,374 854,015 938,995 Savings and money market 1,662,598 1,915,344 1,660,148 1,665,075 1,764,230 1,817,413 1,882,998 Time deposits 1,444,705 941,448 1,506,592 1,382,131 1,116,135 1,031,162 954,862 Short-term borrowings 220,641 59,649 294,923 145,533 87,783 136,610 94,242 Long-term borrowings, net 119,318 73,980 124,329 114,251 74,175 74,096 74,019 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,311,497 3,921,674 4,434,544 4,187,083 3,965,697 3,913,296 3,945,116 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,047,121 1,090,835 1,029,681 1,064,754 1,123,223 1,115,759 1,098,084 Total deposits 5,018,659 4,878,880 5,044,973 4,992,053 4,926,962 4,818,349 4,874,939 Total liabilities 5,525,476 5,115,637 5,624,006 5,425,851 5,265,134 5,162,057 5,162,293 Shareholders’ equity 423,625 463,734 429,252 417,935 402,197 437,907 435,924 Common equity 406,333 446,442 411,960 400,643 384,905 420,615 418,632 Tangible common equity (2) $ 333,139 $ 372,281 $ 338,881 $ 327,331 $ 311,358 $ 346,824 $ 344,595 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,356 15,440 15,372 15,348 15,330 15,329 15,306 Diluted 15,427 15,532 15,413 15,435 15,413 15,393 15,385 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 1.89 % 1.78 % 1.89 % 1.90 % 1.88 % 1.81 % 1.82 % Loans 5.78 % 4.05 % 5.93 % 5.61 % 5.15 % 4.62 % 4.13 % Total interest-earning assets 4.87 % 3.40 % 5.02 % 4.71 % 4.32 % 3.86 % 3.47 % Interest-bearing demand 0.71 % 0.12 % 0.77 % 0.64 % 0.52 % 0.18 % 0.12 % Savings and money market 1.80 % 0.20 % 2.00 % 1.60 % 1.20 % 0.56 % 0.23 % Time deposits 3.56 % 0.35 % 3.76 % 3.33 % 2.31 % 1.12 % 0.41 % Short-term borrowings 3.99 % 0.95 % 4.30 % 3.35 % 2.48 % 1.95 % 1.07 % Long-term borrowings, net 5.07 % 5.73 % 5.04 % 5.11 % 5.72 % 5.72 % 5.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.37 % 0.33 % 2.60 % 2.12 % 1.47 % 0.77 % 0.37 % Net interest rate spread 2.50 % 3.07 % 2.42 % 2.59 % 2.85 % 3.09 % 3.10 % Net interest margin 3.04 % 3.15 % 2.99 % 3.09 % 3.23 % 3.28 % 3.19 %





(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost. (2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended 2023 2022 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2023 2022 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans Beginning balance $ 45,413 $ 39,676 $ 47,528 $ 45,413 $ 44,106 $ 42,452 $ 40,966 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business (91 ) 53 33 (124 ) (21 ) (96 ) 90 Commercial mortgage 14 (2,019 ) 16 (2 ) 1,167 (1 ) (2,018 ) Residential real estate loans 71 41 13 58 242 (4 ) 46 Residential real estate lines 41 (17 ) 25 16 (19 ) 35 (12 ) Consumer indirect 2,138 1,197 300 1,838 1,451 1,890 647 Other consumer 552 492 249 303 518 329 207 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,725 (253 ) 636 2,089 3,338 2,153 (1,040 ) Provision for credit losses - loans 7,148 2,523 2,944 4,204 4,645 3,807 446 Ending balance $ 49,836 $ 42,452 $ 49,836 $ 47,528 $ 45,413 $ 44,106 $ 42,452 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized): Commercial business -0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % -0.08 % -0.01 % -0.06 % 0.06 % Commercial mortgage 0.00 % -0.28 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.28 % 0.00 % -0.57 % Residential real estate loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.00 % 0.03 % Residential real estate lines 0.11 % -0.04 % 0.13 % 0.09 % -0.10 % 0.18 % -0.06 % Consumer indirect 0.42 % 0.24 % 0.12 % 0.73 % 0.57 % 0.74 % 0.25 % Other consumer 6.04 % 6.91 % 4.62 % 8.10 % 13.57 % 8.90 % 5.86 % Total loans 0.13 % -0.01 % 0.06 % 0.21 % 0.34 % 0.22 % -0.11 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 415 $ 422 $ 415 $ 334 $ 340 $ 1,358 $ 422 Commercial mortgage 2,477 836 2,477 2,550 2,564 843 836 Residential real estate loans 3,820 2,738 3,820 3,267 4,071 3,550 2,738 Residential real estate lines 208 160 208 159 142 119 160 Consumer indirect 2,982 2,389 2,982 2,487 3,079 2,666 2,389 Other consumer 5 3 5 4 2 - 3 Total non-performing loans 9,907 6,548 9,907 8,801 10,198 8,536 6,548 Foreclosed assets 163 - 163 101 19 - - Total non-performing assets $ 10,070 $ 6,548 $ 10,070 $ 8,902 $ 10,217 $ 8,536 $ 6,548 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.22 % 0.17 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.11 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.13 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans 503 % 648 % 503 % 540 % 445 % 517 % 648 %





(1) At period end.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended 2023 2022 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2023 2022 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 6,141,298 $ 5,966,992 $ 5,797,272 $ 5,624,482 $ 5,568,198 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 72,950 73,180 73,414 73,653 73,897 Tangible assets $ 6,068,348 $ 5,893,812 $ 5,723,858 $ 5,550,829 $ 5,494,301 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 408,581 $ 405,531 $ 388,313 $ 376,756 $ 408,509 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 72,950 73,180 73,414 73,653 73,897 Tangible common equity $ 335,631 $ 332,351 $ 314,899 $ 303,103 $ 334,612 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 5.53 % 5.64 % 5.50 % 5.46 % 6.09 % Common shares outstanding 15,402 15,375 15,340 15,334 15,334 Tangible common book value per share (2) $ 21.79 $ 21.62 $ 20.53 $ 19.77 $ 21.82 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 5,949,101 $ 5,579,371 $ 6,053,258 $ 5,843,786 $ 5,667,331 $ 5,599,964 $ 5,598,217 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,194 74,161 73,079 73,312 73,547 73,791 74,037 Average tangible assets $ 5,875,907 $ 5,505,210 $ 5,980,179 $ 5,770,474 $ 5,593,784 $ 5,526,173 $ 5,524,180 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 406,333 $ 446,442 $ 411,960 $ 400,643 $ 384,905 $ 420,615 $ 418,632 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,194 74,161 73,079 73,312 73,547 73,791 74,037 Average tangible common equity $ 333,139 $ 372,281 $ 338,881 $ 327,331 $ 311,358 $ 346,824 $ 344,595 Net income available to common shareholders $ 25,733 $ 29,902 $ 14,009 $ 11,724 $ 11,724 $ 13,489 $ 15,283 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 15.58 % 16.20 % 16.58 % 14.53 % 14.94 % 15.43 % 17.79 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 26,462 $ 30,631 $ 14,373 $ 12,089 $ 12,088 $ 13,854 $ 15,648 Add: Income tax expense 5,193 7,302 2,418 2,775 2,370 4,725 3,859 Add: Provision for credit losses 7,444 2,882 3,230 4,214 6,115 4,314 563 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 39,099 $ 40,815 $ 20,021 $ 19,078 $ 20,573 $ 22,893 $ 20,070 Adjustments: Restructuring (recoveries) charges (19 ) 1,269 (19 ) - 350 - 1,269 Enhancement from COLI surrender and redeployment - - - - - (1,997 ) - Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income $ 39,080 $ 42,084 $ 20,002 $ 19,078 $ 20,923 $ 20,896 $ 21,339 Less: Paycheck Protection Program

"PPP" accretion interest income and fees (16 ) (1,881 ) (8 ) (8 ) (78 ) (312 ) (809 ) Pre-PPP adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income $ 39,064 $ 40,203 $ 19,994 $ 19,070 $ 20,845 $ 20,584 $ 20,530 Total loans excluding PPP loans: Total loans $ 4,397,809 $ 4,243,332 $ 4,050,449 $ 3,866,851 $ 3,764,018 Less: Total PPP loans 1,032 1,094 1,161 2,783 8,910 Total loans excluding PPP loans $ 4,396,777 $ 4,242,238 $ 4,049,288 $ 3,864,068 $ 3,755,108 Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 49,836 $ 47,528 $ 45,413 $ 44,106 $ 42,452 Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans excluding PPP loans (4) 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.13 %



