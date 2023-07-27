Ekso Bionics Reports Record Revenues of $4.7 Million in Second Quarter 2023

Record number of EksoHealth devices booked in second quarter 2023

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.



Recent Highlights and Accomplishments

Achieved record revenues of $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 36% year-over-year

Booked a total of 44 EksoHealth devices in the second quarter of 2023

Gross profit of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.6 million in the same period last year

Cash position of $13.3 million as of June 30, 2023

“Our strong second quarter results reflect solid commercial execution and continued growth in bookings from our clinical and personal use device customers,” said Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. “Highlighted by a record number of EksoHealth device bookings resulting in robust revenue growth of 36% year-over-year, more patients than ever are benefitting from our innovative portfolio of exoskeleton devices across the continuum of care. Looking ahead, we remain focused on securing more multi-unit orders with large network operators to drive sustainable, long-term growth.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 36%, compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2022. The Company booked a total of 44 EksoHealth devices in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $2.3 million, an increase of 37% from the same period in 2022, representing a gross margin of approximately 48% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a gross margin of 47% for the same period in 2022. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to lower device costs.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $2.3 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher compensation costs associated with the acquisition of the Human Motion Control (“HMC”) business unit, severance expense and an increase in marketing activities.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $1.4 million, compared to $0.9 million for the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with the acquisition of HMC.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $2.8 million, compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to HMC-related audit and integration costs.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $4.2 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue was $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 46%, compared to $6.0 million for the same period in 2022. The Company booked a total of 67 EksoHealth devices in the first half of 2023.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $4.3 million, representing a gross margin of approximately 48%, compared to gross profit of $2.9 million for the same period in 2022, representing a gross margin of 47%. The overall increase in gross margin was primarily due to lower device costs.

Sales and marketing expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $4.4 million, compared to $3.5 million the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher compensation costs associated with the acquisition of HMC, an increase in marketing activities, and severance expense.

Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $2.6 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with the acquisition of HMC.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $6.0 million, compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to HMC-related audit and integration costs.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $8.6 million, or $0.64 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $7.6 million, or $0.59 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Cash on hand on June 30, 2023 was $13.3 million, compared to $20.5 million at December 31, 2022.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and recent business developments.

A live webcast of the event is available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com, or by clicking here. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-407-3036 for domestic callers or 201-378-4919 for international callers. The webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for one month following the completion of the call.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and restricted cash $ 13,307 $ 20,525 Accounts receivable, net 5,052 4,625 Inventories 5,602 5,187 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 759 700 Total current assets 24,720 31,037 Property and equipment, net 2,304 2,680 Right-of-use assets 1,146 1,307 Intangible assets, net 5,053 5,217 Goodwill 431 431 Other assets 332 231 Total assets $ 33,986 $ 40,903 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,155 $ 3,151 Accrued liabilities 2,393 2,278 Deferred revenues, current 1,286 1,121 Notes payable, current 2,937 2,310 Lease liabilities, current 358 341 Total current liabilities 10,129 9,201 Deferred revenues 1,632 1,032 Notes payable, net 3,301 3,767 Lease liabilities 907 1,087 Warrant liabilities 107 233 Other non-current liabilities 103 141 Total liabilities 16,179 15,461 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 14 13 Additional paid-in capital 250,000 248,813 Accumulated other comprehensive income 359 563 Accumulated deficit (232,566 ) (223,947 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,807 25,442 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,986 $ 40,903



