Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for Q2 2023

BATON ROUGE, La., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, including net income available to common shareholders of $18.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, increases of $4.7 million and $0.19, respectively, from the linked quarter, and increases of $4.6 million and $0.12, respectively, from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $17.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, increases of $4.0 million and $0.15, respectively, from the linked quarter, and increases of $3.2 million and $0.06, respectively, from the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“In the second quarter we focused successfully on delivering fundamental shareholder-oriented performance,” said b1BANK President & CEO Jude Melville. “The period was marked by measured growth, increased ROE, stable credit quality, and increases in both linked quarter and year-over-year per share tangible book value and earnings. We have been busy blocking and tackling, and we’re seeing that effort pay off.”

On July 27, 2023, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the second quarter in the amount of $0.12 per share, same as the prior quarter. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on August 31, 2023, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Return on Assets and Equity. Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.18% and 13.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.91% and 10.73%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP core return on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.13% and 13.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.91% and 10.81%, respectively, for the linked quarter.
  • Credit Quality. Credit performance remains strong from the linked quarter. The ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets were 0.36% and 0.30%, respectively, at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.36% and 0.29% at March 31, 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin.   For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net interest income totaled $53.3 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.63% and 2.75%, respectively, compared to $52.7 million, 3.75% and 2.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.1 million) were 3.49% and 2.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.54% and 2.75% (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.9 million) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Compared to the linked quarter, net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion declined five basis points.      
  • Deposits. Deposits increased $208.3 million or 4.33%, 17.38% annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was impacted by $211.2 million in additional brokered deposits. Excluding brokered deposits, non-brokered deposits remained stable with a decrease of $2.9 million or 0.06%, 0.26% annualized. Branch deposits (which excludes mainly financial institutions group (FIG), brokered, and listed certificates of deposits) increased $1.9 million compared to the linked quarter.
  • Loans. Loans held for investment increased $95.7 million or 1.99%, 7.99% annualized, from the linked quarter. Year-to-date loan growth through June 30, 2023, was $292.6 million, 6.35% or 12.81% annualized. Loan growth for the second quarter was largely driven by net growth in the commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate portfolios, offset by reductions in the construction and development (C&D) portfolio.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $95.7 million or 1.99%, 7.99% annualized, from the linked quarter. Loan growth from the linked quarter was largely attributed to originations in the C&I, $69.9 million, and commercial real estate, $76.5 million, portfolios, offset by a $68.6 million reduction in the C&D portfolio. Year-to-date loan growth through June 30, 2023, was $292.6 million, 6.35%, or 12.81% annualized.

The Dallas Fort Worth region produced 59.07% of net loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance, while the North Louisiana and Greater New Orleans regions produced 28.16% and 12.06%, respectively. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represent approximately 37% of the overall loan portfolio as of June 30, 2023.

Credit Quality

The ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets remained stable from 0.36% and 0.29%, respectively, at March 31, 2023, to 0.36% and 0.30% at June 30, 2023.

Securities

The securities portfolio decreased $26.2 million or 2.90%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was the net impact of negative fair value adjustments, $14.9 million, and net security paydowns and maturities during the quarter. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 13.60% of total assets as of June 30, 2023.

Deposits

Deposits increased $208.3 million or 4.33%, 17.38% annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to the $211.2 million growth in brokered deposits. Excluding the increase in brokered deposits, non brokered deposits remained stable with a decrease of $2.9 million or 0.06%, 0.26% annualized. Year-to-date deposit growth through June 30, 2023, was $194.1 million, 4.03% or 8.12% annualized. Excluding brokered deposits, year-to-date deposits decreased $17.1 million, 0.37% or 0.75% annualized through June 30, 2023, which includes a $40.9 million reduction in FIG deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $46.4 million or 3.14% and interest-bearing deposits increased $254.7 million or 7.65%, compared to the linked quarter. The net growth in interest-bearing deposits was attributable to growth in the certificate of deposit (CD) portfolio of $282.3 million compared to a decrease in transactional accounts of $27.6 million. Brokered deposits accounted for $211.2 million of the $282.3 million increase in the CD portfolio.

As of June 30, 2023, Business First held approximately 104,285 deposit accounts with an average balance of approximately $48,085, of which $1.9 billion or 38.12% were estimated to be uninsured by the FDIC. The average deposit balance excluding brokered deposits was $43,672 per account. Excluding public funds, which are secured by securities or Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) letters of credit, the unsecured deposit total was approximately $1.5 billion or 29.26% of total deposits.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased $57.8 million, or 6.78%, from the linked quarter, these borrowings were replaced with lower cost brokered deposits. Business First repaid $10.0 million in Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) borrowings and $33.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings, which were largely short term. On May 1, 2023, Business First redeemed an $8.9 million tranche of outstanding subordinated debt, of which $5.7 million was extinguished as of June 30, 2023. This resulted in a $941,000 gain on extinguishment of debt.

Shareholders’ Equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) decreased $13.3 million due to negative after-tax fair value changes in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share nonetheless still increased to $20.87 at June 30, 2023, compared to $20.77 at March 31, 2023, due to strong second quarter earnings. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased to $16.87 at June 30, 2023, compared to $16.73 at March 31, 2023.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net interest income totaled $53.3 million, compared to $52.7 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 6.54% and 5.84%, respectively, increased 20 basis points and 19 basis points, respectively, compared to 6.34% and 5.65% from the linked quarter. The increases were largely attributable to loan repricing and higher yields on new originations. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.63% and 2.75%, respectively, compared to 3.75% and 2.96%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, included $853,000 of additional loan discount accretion due to a large, acquired loan payoff and accelerated accretion from the purchased impaired portfolio. Overall cost of funds, which include noninterest-bearing deposits, increased from 1.97% to 2.31% or 34 basis points, from the linked quarter due largely to higher cost deposits.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.1 million) totaled $51.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $49.8 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.9 million) from the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.1 million) were 3.49% and 2.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.54% and 2.75% (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.9 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields increased 28 basis points from 6.09% to 6.37% and interest earnings asset yields increased 36 basis points from 5.44% to 5.70%, compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $538,000, compared to $3.2 million for the linked quarter. The current quarter reserve was impacted by loan growth in loan portfolios with lower estimated loss rates and lower reserves for unfunded commitments due to lower unfunded balances. The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, included the resolution of an acquired impaired lending relationship in March 2023, which resulted in a charge-off of $1.9 million.

Other Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, other income increased $3.6 million or 42.56%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $2.6 million increase in equity investment income and a $941,000 gain on extinguishment of debt.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, other expenses increased by $1.0 million, or 2.65%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $1.6 million increase in data processing charges, offset by a reduction of $837,000 in salary and employee benefits. The increase in data processing costs was partially attributable to $453,000 of rebates received during the first quarter and $715,000 in charges paid in the second quarter attributed to an error identified by our data processor in their billing system.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.18% and 13.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.91% and 10.73%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.13% and 13.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.91% and 10.81%, respectively, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, July 27, at 4:30 p.m. CDT. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 6772868, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gm8qhso3. The corresponding slide presentation can be accessed the day of the presentation on b1BANK’s website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $6.5 billion in assets, $6.4 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas and Houston, Texas areas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2022  
       
Balance Sheet Ratios      
       
Loans (HFI) to Deposits   97.69 %   99.94 %   88.31 %
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio   9.31 %   9.50 %   8.05 %
       
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)      
       
Commercial (1) $ 1,309,222   $ 1,239,333   $ 1,019,997  
Real Estate:      
Commercial   2,132,044     2,055,500     1,780,414  
Construction   719,080     787,634     642,260  
Residential   675,462     659,967     619,648  
Total Real Estate   3,526,586     3,503,101     3,042,322  
Consumer and Other   62,929     60,626     51,407  
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 4,898,737   $ 4,803,060   $ 4,113,726  
       
Allowance for Credit Losses      
       
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 41,830   $ 38,178   $ 29,245  
CECL Adoption/Implementation   -     2,660     -  
Charge-offs – Quarterly   (689 )   (2,278 )   (99 )
Recoveries – Quarterly   104     103     226  
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly   768     3,167     2,945  
Balance, End of Period $ 42,013   $ 41,830   $ 32,317  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)   0.86 %   0.87 %   0.79 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (2)   0.93 %   0.95 %   0.80 %
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans   0.01 %   0.05 %   -0.00 %
       
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 17,171   $ 19,234   $ 37,903  
       
Nonperforming Assets      
       
Nonperforming Loans:      
Nonaccrual Loans (1) $ 17,006   $ 16,952   $ 16,777  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (1)   468     127     324  
Total Nonperforming Loans   17,474     17,079     17,101  
Other Nonperforming Assets:      
Other Real Estate Owned   1,587     1,365     990  
Other Nonperforming Assets   29     57     84  
Total Other Nonperforming Assets   1,616     1,422     1,074  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 19,090   $ 18,501   $ 18,175  
       
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)   0.36 %   0.36 %   0.42 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.30 %   0.29 %   0.33 %
       
(1) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company was currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans for the period ended June 30, 2022, in accordance with ASC 310-30.
(2) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
       



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Selected Financial Information  
(Unaudited)  
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2023     2022       2023     2022    
               
Per Share Data              
               
Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.73   $ 0.55   $ 0.61     $ 1.28   $ 1.03    
Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.73     0.54     0.61     $ 1.27     1.03    
Dividends per Common Share   0.12     0.12     0.12       0.24     0.24    
Book Value per Common Share   20.87     20.77     19.73       20.87     19.73    
               
               
Average Common Shares Outstanding   25,101,683     24,979,955     22,459,603       25,041,124     21,746,793    
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   25,333,372     25,222,308     22,656,174       25,278,145     21,916,641    
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   25,344,168     25,319,520     22,579,451       25,344,168     22,579,451    
               
               
Annualized Performance Ratios              
               
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)   1.18 %   0.91 %   1.03 %     1.04 %   0.88 %  
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)   13.99 %   10.73 %   12.25 %     12.39 %   10.12 %  
Net Interest Margin (1)   3.63 %   3.75 %   3.99 %     3.69 %   3.78 %  
Net Interest Spread (1)   2.75 %   2.96 %   3.81 %     2.85 %   3.61 %  
Efficiency Ratio (2)   60.76 %   63.27 %   64.32 %     61.97 %   68.08 %  
               
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 6,274,656   $ 6,123,063   $ 5,371,639     $ 6,198,860   $ 5,145,872    
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity   527,325     516,659     450,431       521,992     448,216    
               
Other Expenses              
               
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 22,339   $ 23,176   $ 21,408     $ 45,515   $ 41,111    
Occupancy and Bank Premises   2,406     2,297     2,422       4,703     4,474    
Depreciation and Amortization   1,720     1,710     1,734       3,430     3,303    
Data Processing   3,035     1,485     1,886       4,520     4,002    
FDIC Assessment Fees   1,092     933     661       2,025     1,404    
Legal and Other Professional Fees   961     613     735       1,574     1,278    
Advertising and Promotions   1,226     1,148     703       2,374     1,234    
Utilities and Communications   720     721     822       1,441     1,601    
Ad Valorem Shares Tax   965     965     812       1,930     1,625    
Directors' Fees   270     269     212       539     414    
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs   39     130     35       169     49    
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses   68     103     615       171     1,426    
Other   4,861     5,129     4,352       9,990     8,196    
Total Other Expenses $ 39,702   $ 38,679   $ 36,397     $ 78,381   $ 70,117    
               
Other Income              
               
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 2,413   $ 2,281   $ 2,086     $ 4,694   $ 3,891    
Loss on Sales of Securities   (61 )   (1 )   (8 )     (62 )   (39 )  
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income   1,646     1,570     1,657       3,216     3,158    
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income   547     524     475       1,071     844    
Gain on Sales of Loans   494     611     186       1,105     251    
Mortgage Origination Income   56     74     161       130     370    
Fees and Brokerage Commission   1,791     1,813     1,749       3,604     3,584    
Gain on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned   14     209     10       223     18    
Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets   14     (5 )   -       9     (717 )  
Pass-Through Income from Other Investments   2,812     173     52       2,985     167    
Gain on Extinguishement of Debt   941     -     -       941     -    
Other   1,291     1,139     653       2,430     1,390    
 Total Other Income $ 11,958   $ 8,388   $ 7,021     $ 20,346   $ 12,917    
               
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.  
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.  
               



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2022  
       
Assets      
       
Cash and Due From Banks $ 180,972   $ 159,767   $ 154,694  
Federal Funds Sold   173,850     104,250     10,817  
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values   877,774     903,945     934,676  
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale   435     423     170  
Loans and Lease Receivable   4,898,737     4,803,060     4,113,726  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (42,013 )   (41,830 )   (32,317 )
Net Loans and Lease Receivable   4,856,724     4,761,230     4,081,409  
Premises and Equipment, Net   63,037     64,065     64,307  
Accrued Interest Receivable   26,861     25,446     22,142  
Other Equity Securities   34,824     36,739     30,302  
Other Real Estate Owned   1,587     1,365     990  
Cash Value of Life Insurance   95,302     94,755     88,370  
Deferred Taxes, Net   31,553     28,680     29,576  
Goodwill   88,543     88,543     88,842  
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles   12,993     13,517     15,093  
Other Assets   10,194     7,256     8,995  
       
Total Assets $ 6,454,649   $ 6,289,981   $ 5,530,383  
       
       
Liabilities      
       
Deposits      
Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,429,376   $ 1,475,782   $ 1,698,114  
Interest-Bearing   3,585,067     3,330,396     2,960,049  
Total Deposits   5,014,443     4,806,178     4,658,163  
       
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   23,230     16,669     18,477  
Federal Funds Purchased   -     14,622     -  
Short-Term Borrowings   9     9     5,020  
Bank Term Funding Program   300,000     310,000     -  
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings   362,162     395,134     254,011  
Subordinated Debt   103,822     110,596     111,055  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     5,000     5,000  
Accrued Interest Payable   7,666     3,513     708  
Other Liabilities   37,349     30,570     32,490  
       
Total Liabilities   5,853,681     5,692,291     5,084,924  
       
Shareholders' Equity      
       
Preferred Stock   71,930     71,930     -  
Common Stock   25,344     25,320     22,579  
Additional Paid-In Capital   395,875     394,677     346,382  
Retained Earnings   189,115     173,761     139,232  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (81,296 )   (67,998 )   (62,734 )
       
Total Shareholders' Equity   600,968     597,690     445,459  
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,454,649   $ 6,289,981   $ 5,530,383  
       



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
             
Interest Income:            
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 79,223   $ 73,768   $ 49,639     $ 152,991   $ 89,822  
Interest and Dividends on Securities   5,097     4,782     4,143       9,879     7,987  
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks   1,528     942     232       2,470     327  
Total Interest Income   85,848     79,492     54,014       165,340     98,136  
             
Interest Expense:            
Interest on Deposits   23,680     18,928     2,557       42,608     4,820  
Interest on Borrowings   8,842     7,815     1,895       16,657     3,279  
Total Interest Expense   32,522     26,743     4,452       59,265     8,099  
             
Net Interest Income   53,326     52,749     49,562       106,075     90,037  
             
Provision for Credit Losses   538     3,222     2,945       3,760     4,562  
             
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   52,788     49,527     46,617       102,315     85,475  
             
Other Income:            
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   2,413     2,281     2,086       4,694     3,891  
Loss on Sales of Securities   (61 )   (1 )   (8 )     (62 )   (39 )
Gain on Sales of Loans   494     611     186       1,105     251  
Other Income   9,112     5,497     4,757       14,609     8,814  
Total Other Income   11,958     8,388     7,021       20,346     12,917  
             
Other Expenses:            
Salaries and Employee Benefits   22,339     23,176     21,408       45,515     41,111  
Occupancy and Equipment Expense   5,112     5,001     4,914       10,113     9,327  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense   68     103     615       171     1,426  
Other Expenses   12,183     10,399     9,460       22,582     18,253  
Total Other Expenses   39,702     38,679     36,397       78,381     70,117  
             
Income Before Income Taxes   25,044     19,236     17,241       44,280     28,275  
             
Provision for Income Taxes   5,305     4,211     3,484       9,516     5,787  
             
Net Income   19,739     15,025     13,757       34,764     22,488  
             
Preferred Stock Dividends   (1,350 )   (1,350 )   -       (2,700 )   -  
             
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 18,389   $ 13,675   $ 13,757     $ 32,064   $ 22,488  
             



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Net Interest Margin  
(Unaudited)  
                         
  Three Months Ended  
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield / Rate
   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield / Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield / Rate		  
                         
Assets                        
                         
Interest-Earning Assets:                        
Total Loans $ 4,861,783   $ 79,223 6.54 %   $ 4,719,906   $ 73,768 6.34 %   $ 3,894,899   $ 49,639 5.11 %  
Securities   916,421     5,097 2.23 %     927,491     4,782 2.09 %     966,960     4,143 1.72 %  
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   117,086     1,528 5.23 %     57,478     942 6.65 %     122,175     232 0.76 %  
Total Interest-Earning Assets   5,895,290     85,848 5.84 %     5,704,875     79,492 5.65 %     4,984,034     54,014 4.35 %  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (42,010 )         (41,533 )         (29,945 )      
Noninterest-Earning Assets   421,376           459,721           417,550        
Total Assets $ 6,274,656   $ 85,848     $ 6,123,063   $ 79,492     $ 5,371,639   $ 54,014    
                         
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,405,221   $ 23,680 2.79 %   $ 3,339,493   $ 18,928 2.30 %   $ 2,981,613   $ 2,557 0.34 %  
Subordinated Debt   108,619     1,251 4.62 %     110,647     1,389 5.09 %     111,107     1,300 4.69 %  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     108 8.66 %     5,000     98 7.95 %     5,000     52 4.17 %  
Bank Term Funding Program   384,816     4,309 4.49 %     34,444     380 4.47 %     -     - 0.00 %  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   298,324     3,038 4.08 %     517,934     5,842 4.57 %     171,224     506 1.19 %  
First National Bankers Bank Line of Credit   -     - 0.00 %     -     - 0.00 %     3,333     21 2.53 %  
Other Borrowings   22,109     136 2.47 %     20,895     106 2.06 %     24,927     16 0.26 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   4,224,089     32,522 3.09 %     4,028,413     26,743 2.69 %     3,297,204     4,452 0.54 %  
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,410,983         $ 1,473,186         $ 1,596,174        
Other Liabilities   40,329           32,875           27,830        
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,451,312           1,506,061           1,624,004        
Shareholders' Equity:                        
Common Shareholders' Equity   527,325           516,659           450,431        
Preferred Equity   71,930           71,930           -        
Total Shareholders' Equity   599,255           588,589           450,431        
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,274,656         $ 6,123,063         $ 5,371,639        
                         
Net Interest Spread     2.75 %       2.96 %       3.81 %  
Net Interest Income   $ 53,326       $ 52,749       $ 49,562    
Net Interest Margin     3.63 %       3.75 %       3.99 %  
                         
Overall Cost of Funds     2.31 % `   1.97 %       0.36 %  
                         
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.      
                         



Business First Bancshares, Inc.    
Consolidated Net Interest Margin    
(Unaudited)    
                   
                   
  Six Months Ended    
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022    
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid
Average
Yield / Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield / Rate		    
                   
Assets                  
                   
Interest-Earning Assets:                  
Total Loans $ 4,790,843   $ 152,991 6.44 %   $ 3,640,470   $ 89,822 4.98 %    
Securities   921,958     9,879 2.16 %     986,107     7,987 1.63 %    
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   87,282     2,470 5.71 %     171,662     327 0.38 %    
Total Interest-Earning Assets   5,800,083     165,340 5.75 %     4,798,239     98,136 4.12 %    
Allowance for Loan Losses   (41,772 )         (29,602 )        
Noninterest-Earning Assets   440,549           377,235          
Total Assets $ 6,198,860   $ 165,340     $ 5,145,872   $ 98,136      
                   
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,372,358   $ 42,608 2.55 %   $ 2,932,228   $ 4,820 0.33 %    
Subordinated Debt   109,634     2,640 4.86 %     101,231     2,415 4.81 %    
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     206 8.31 %     5,000     94 3.79 %    
Bank Term Funding Program   207,411     4,689 4.56 %     -     - 0.00 %    
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   410,348     8,880 4.36 %     125,800     729 1.17 %    
First National Bankers Bank Line of Credit   -     - 0.00 %     1,667     21 2.54 %    
Other Borrowings   21,502     242 2.27 %     22,297     20 0.18 %    
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   4,126,253     59,265 2.90 %     3,188,223     8,099 0.51 %    
                   
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                  
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits   1,442,084           1,483,095          
Other Liabilities   36,601           26,338          
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,478,685           1,509,433          
Shareholders' Equity:                  
    Common Shareholders' Equity   521,992           448,216          
    Preferred Equity   71,930           -          
Total Shareholders' Equity   593,922           448,216          
    Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,198,860         $ 5,145,872          
                   
Net Interest Spread     2.85 %       3.61 %    
Net Interest Income   $ 106,075       $ 90,037      
Net Interest Margin     3.69 %       3.78 %    
                   
Overall Cost of Funds     2.15 %       0.35 %    
                   
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.  
                   



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(Unaudited)  
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2023     2022       2023     2022    
               
Interest Income:              
Interest income $ 85,848   $ 79,492   $ 54,014     $ 165,340   $ 98,136    
Core interest income   85,848     79,492     54,014       165,340     98,136    
Interest Expense:              
Interest expense   32,522     26,743     4,452       59,265     8,099    
Core interest expense   32,522     26,743     4,452       59,265     8,099    
Provision for Credit Losses: (b)              
Provision for credit losses   538     3,222     2,945       3,760     4,562    
Core provision expense   538     3,222     2,945       3,760     4,562    
Other Income:              
Other income   11,958     8,388     7,021       20,346     12,917    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       -     717    
Losses on sale of securities   61     1     8       62     39    
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (941 )   -     -       (941 )   -    
Core other income   11,078     8,389     7,029       19,467     13,673    
Other Expense:              
Other expense   39,702     38,679     36,397       78,381     70,117    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (68 )   (103 )   (708 )     (171 )   (1,519 )  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     (270 )     -     (501 )  
Core other expense   39,634     38,576     35,419       78,210     68,097    
Pre-Tax Income: (a)              
Pre-tax income   25,044     19,236     17,241       44,280     28,275    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       -     717    
Losses on sale of securities   61     1     8       62     39    
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (941 )   -     -       (941 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   68     103     708       171     1,519    
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     270       -     501    
Core pre-tax income   24,232     19,340     18,227       43,572     31,051    
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)              
Provision for income taxes   5,305     4,211     3,484       9,516     5,787    
Tax on losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       -     151    
Tax on losses on sale of securities   13     -     2       13     9    
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (199 )   -     -       (199 )   -    
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   14     6     126       20     174    
Tax on occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     57       -     106    
Core provision for income taxes   5,133     4,217     3,669       9,350     6,227    
Preferred Dividends:              
Preferred dividends   1,350     1,350     -       2,700     -    
Core preferred dividends   1,350     1,350     -       2,700     -    
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:              
Net income available to common shareholders   18,389     13,675     13,757       32,064     22,488    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     -       -     566    
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax   48     1     6       49     30    
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   (742 )   -     -       (742 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   54     97     582       151     1,345    
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax   -     -     213       -     395    
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 17,749   $ 13,773   $ 14,558     $ 31,522   $ 24,824    
               
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) $ 25,582   $ 22,458   $ 20,186     $ 48,040   $ 32,837    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       -     717    
Loss on sale of securities   61     1     8       62     39    
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (941 )   -     -       (941 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   68     103     708       171     1,519    
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     270       -     501    
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 24,770   $ 22,562   $ 21,172     $ 47,332   $ 35,613    
               
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   25,333,372     25,222,308     22,656,174       25,278,145     21,916,641    
               
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:              
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.73   $ 0.54   $ 0.61     $ 1.27   $ 1.03    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     -       -     0.03    
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax   -     -     -       -     -    
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   (0.03 )   -     -       (0.03 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.00     0.01     0.02       0.01     0.06    
Occupancy and bank premises -storm repair, net of tax   -     -     0.01       -     0.02    
Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.70   $ 0.55   $ 0.64     $ 1.25   $ 1.14    
               
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share $ 1.01   $ 0.89   $ 0.89     $ 1.90   $ 1.50    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       -     0.03    
Loss on sale of securities   -     -     -       -     -    
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (0.04 )   -     -       (0.04 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.01     -     0.03       0.01     0.07    
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     0.01       -     0.02    
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share $ 0.98   $ 0.89   $ 0.93     $ 1.87   $ 1.62    
               
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2023 and 2022. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.  
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.  
               



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(Unaudited)  
         
         
  June 30, March 31, June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2023     2022    
         
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:        
Total shareholders' equity $ 600,968   $ 597,690   $ 445,459    
Preferred stock   (71,930 )   (71,930 )   -    
Total common shareholders' equity   529,038     525,760     445,459    
Goodwill   (88,543 )   (88,543 )   (88,842 )  
Core deposit and customer intangible   (12,993 )   (13,517 )   (15,093 )  
Total tangible common equity $ 427,502   $ 423,700   $ 341,524    
         
         
Total Assets:        
Total assets $ 6,454,649   $ 6,289,981   $ 5,530,383    
Goodwill   (88,543 )   (88,543 )   (88,842 )  
Core deposit and customer intangible   (12,993 )   (13,517 )   (15,093 )  
Total tangible assets $ 6,353,113   $ 6,187,921   $ 5,426,448    
         
Common shares outstanding   25,344,168     25,319,520     22,579,451    
         
Book value per common share $ 20.87   $ 20.77   $ 19.73    
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.87   $ 16.73   $ 15.13    
Common equity to total assets   8.20 %   8.36 %   8.05 %  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   6.73 %   6.85 %   6.29 %  
         



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(Unaudited)  
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2023     2022       2023     2022    
               
               
Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 6,274,656   $ 6,123,063   $ 5,371,639     $ 6,198,860   $ 5,145,872    
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity $ 527,325   $ 516,659   $ 450,431     $ 521,992   $ 448,216    
               
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:              
Net income available to common shareholders $ 18,389   $ 13,675   $ 13,757     $ 32,064   $ 22,488    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     -       -     566    
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax   48     1     6       49     30    
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (742 )   -     -       (742 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax   54     97     582       151     1,345    
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax   -     -     213       -     395    
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 17,749   $ 13,773   $ 14,558     $ 31,522   $ 24,824    
               
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)   1.18 %   0.91 %   1.03 %     1.04 %   0.88 %  
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)   1.13 %   0.91 %   1.09 %     1.03 %   0.97 %  
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)   13.99 %   10.73 %   12.25 %     12.39 %   10.12 %  
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)   13.50 %   10.81 %   12.96 %     12.18 %   11.17 %  
               
Interest Income:              
Interest income $ 85,848   $ 79,492   $ 54,014     $ 165,340   $ 98,136    
Core interest income   85,848     79,492     54,014       165,340     98,136    
Interest Expense:              
Interest expense   32,522     26,743     4,452       59,265     8,099    
Core interest expense   32,522     26,743     4,452       59,265     8,099    
Other Income:              
Other income   11,958     8,388     7,021       20,346     12,917    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       -     717    
Loss on sale of securities   61     1     8       62     39    
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (941 )   -     -       (941 )   -    
Core other income   11,078     8,389     7,029       19,467     13,673    
Other Expense:              
Other expense   39,702     38,679     36,397       78,381     70,117    
Acquisition-related expenses   (68 )   (103 )   (708 )     (171 )   (1,519 )  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     (270 )     -     (501 )  
Core other expense $ 39,634   $ 38,576   $ 35,419     $ 78,210   $ 68,097    
               
Efficiency Ratio:              
Other expense (a) $ 39,702   $ 38,679   $ 36,397     $ 78,381   $ 70,117    
Core other expense (c) $ 39,634   $ 38,576   $ 35,419     $ 78,210   $ 68,097    
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 65,345   $ 61,138   $ 56,591     $ 126,483   $ 102,993    
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 64,404   $ 61,138   $ 56,591     $ 125,542   $ 103,710    
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   60.76 %   63.27 %   64.32 %     61.97 %   68.08 %  
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   61.54 %   63.10 %   62.59 %     62.30 %   65.66 %  
               
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 5,895,290   $ 5,704,875   $ 4,984,034     $ 5,800,083   $ 4,798,239    
               
Net Interest Income:              
Net interest income $ 53,326   $ 52,749   $ 49,562     $ 106,075   $ 90,037    
Loan discount accretion   (2,059 )   (2,912 )   (2,588 )     (4,971 )   (3,508 )  
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 51,267   $ 49,837   $ 46,974     $ 101,104   $ 86,529    
               
Net interest margin (2)   3.63 %   3.75 %   3.99 %     3.69 %   3.78 %  
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.49 %   3.54 %   3.78 %     3.52 %   3.64 %  
Net interest spread (2)   2.75 %   2.96 %   3.81 %     2.85 %   3.61 %  
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)   2.51 %   2.75 %   3.60 %     2.63 %   3.46 %  
               
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.  
(2) Calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.  
               

