Stand With UNA-USA, UNODC on World Day Against Trafficking: Empower Victims, Leave No One Behind
Join UNA-USA & UNODC's crucial World Day Against Trafficking event today. Engage with expert panelists & survivors, watch 'California's Forgotten Children.'LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 30th, 2023, you are invited to be a part of a dynamic and crucial event, the World Day Against Trafficking, hosted by the United Nations Association-USA Joint Affinity Groups - Human Rights and Women Group and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on World Day Against Trafficking. This event aims to raise education and awareness about the urgent issue of human trafficking and its impact on human rights.
Human trafficking remains a pressing global challenge, affecting millions of lives worldwide. To address this issue head-on, the event brings together esteemed experts, brave survivors, impassioned panelists, and inspiring community leaders. Their collective knowledge, experiences, and insights will shed light on the multifaceted nature of human trafficking and empower attendees with a comprehensive understanding of this complex issue.
The event highly encourages audiences to watch the award-winning documentary "California's Forgotten Children," a powerful film that follows resilient survivors who have overcome commercial sexual exploitation of children and are changing the world by ensuring no child is forgotten.
Throughout the meeting, participants will engage in thought-provoking discussions, interactive sessions, and engaging presentations, exploring strategies for prevention, intervention, and support for survivors. The event offers a unique opportunity to interact with the speakers, ask questions, and actively contribute to the dialogue surrounding this pressing humanitarian cause.
As a united community, we can combat human trafficking by fostering education, awareness, and solidarity. Together, we can work towards creating a world free from trafficking and the exploitation of women.
The panelists, including subject matter experts, advocates, and activists, bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to the event:
- Eileen Dong, Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, Lived Experience Expert, and Executive Director of Hope Pyx Global, a non-profit organization dedicated to victims of human trafficking, sexual assault, and domestic violence, will share her expertise on gender-based violence and culturally responsive care.
- Gameelah Mohammed, a Disaster Program Manager for the Red Cross, Lived Experience Expert, and former Victim Program Specialist for Valley Crisis Center will contribute her experiences in collaborating against human trafficking with local law enforcement and community partners.
- Josie Feemster, a passionate human trafficking activist, trainer, and National Subject Matter Expert, will share her story of resilience and her determination to make an impact on the lives of others who have faced similar experiences.
- Dr. Deborah Getz, a dedicated advocate for youth work professionalization and Associate Clinical Professor at Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington, will educate attendees about human trafficking prevention and identification, among other critical youth development topics.
- CeMarr Peterson, Minnesota Human Trafficking Activist, and Safe Harbor Division Director, will share her experience supporting sexually exploited youth and adults and engaging in community advocacy efforts.
- Kate Mallory, a Human Rights Co-Chair for the United Nations Association, USA, will advocate for the prevention of sexual violence and youth safety in humanitarian causes.
- Lady Tee Thomson, a Human Rights Defender and Co-Chair of the UNA-USA Women's Committee, will highlight the importance of gender equality and women's rights.
- Chaiti Banerjee, a STEM Advocate and technology leader, will discuss her dedication to the education and empowerment of women and children worldwide.
- Melody C. Miller, an Emmy Award-Winning filmmaker and director of "California’s Forgotten Children," will inspire attendees with her powerful storytelling that promotes understanding, empathy, and action.
Together, these esteemed panelists will provide valuable insights and inspire collective action toward preventing human trafficking, supporting survivors, and advocating for the protection of human rights.
Join the discussion on July 30th, 2023, 7 pm Eastern Time Zone to be a part of this transformative event and contribute to the global movement against human trafficking. Let us stand together, united, in the fight for a world free from exploitation and injustice.
About United Nations Association-USA Joint Affinity Groups - Human Rights and Women Group: The UNA-USA Joint Affinity Groups - Human Rights and Women Group is committed to advocating for human rights, gender equality, and the prevention of human trafficking. Through education, awareness, and community engagement, the group strives to create a more just and compassionate world for all.
