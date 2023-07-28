Joanne Shaw Taylor, #1 Billboard Blues Guitarist, Singer-Songwriter, Has Added 19 Dates To Her Fall Tour
Featuring both original music and classic blues-rock, Taylor’s live shows are a must-see for blues and rock fans alike.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The #1 selling blues-rock guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced 19 additional dates for her Fall U.S. Tour, which will bring her from coast to coast over the next few months. The September dates will kick off with two Arizona performances in Tucson on Monday, September 25th and Flagstaff on Tuesday, September 26th, followed by an appearance at The Cotillion in Wichita, KS on Sunday, October 1st. Her October dates will then culminate with three Florida shows; Arts Bonita, Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs on Friday, October 20th, the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach on Saturday, October 21st, and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach on Sunday, October 22nd, followed by an extensive run across the Midwest and East Coast in November.
Tickets for the additional dates are on-sale today at 10 am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit joanneshawtaylor.com/tour/
Discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics when she was only 16 years old and invited to tour the world, Taylor has since become one of the most sought-after guitarists in the industry, with an army of plaudits that includes Jimmy Cliff, Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, and more. Still, only in her 30s, she’s proven herself as a prolific songwriter, releasing a series of #1-selling Billboard blues albums that cemented her as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock. “Taylor has navigated the journey from rough diamond to global star,” wrote ERB Magazine. “In a male-dominated guitar world, she truly holds her own.”
Featuring guest appearances from Joe Bonamassa, Dave Stewart, Tina Guo, and Carmen Vandenburg, Taylor's 2022 studio album Nobody’s Fool was declared her “landmark album” and “her best to date” by outlets like Classic Rock, Guitarist Magazine, and Blues Matter, earning comparisons to Susan Tedeschi and Bonnie Raitt. “She’s one of the elite few blues artists sufficiently adventurous to produce music that appeals to a wide audience without compromising her roots,” reported Blues In Britain, who called the album “a uniquely joyful collection.” The album, produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, was released on Bonamassa’s newest label Journeyman Records, which provides the infrastructure needed to jumpstart the careers of exceptional independent artists, who are too often overlooked by the major labels or concert promoters.
Nobody’s Fool was the latest in a series of chart-topping releases from Joanne. Her 2019 release Reckless Heart broke into the UK Top 20 Album Chart, cementing her status as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock. The Blues Album (2021), also produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Oceanway Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, marked Joanne’s seventh studio album, and her first release on Bonamassa’s independent label KTBA Records, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts. In 2022, Joanne received her second No. 1 Billboard Blues Album with Blues From The Heart Live, also released on KTBA Records.
Joanne is currently working on her next studio album that will showcase a bold slate of new material from an artist at the top of her game, bringing her guitar prowess, vocal abilities, and songwriting chops to new heights.
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - U.S. TOUR DATES
Friday, August 11 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre
Saturday, August 12 - Omaha, NE - Playing with Fire Concert Series 2023
Monday, September 25 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre*
Tuesday, September 26 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Orpheum Theater*
Wednesday, September 27 - Albuquerque, NM - National Hispanic Cultural Center*
Saturday, September 30 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre*
Sunday, October 1 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion*
Monday, October 2 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard*
Wednesday, October 4 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room*
Thursday, October 5 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall*
Friday, October 6 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre*
Monday, October 9 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s Music Room*
Wednesday, October 11 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre*
Thursday, October 12 - Wabash, IN - Eagles Theatre**
Friday, October 13 - Bloomington, IN - The Castle Theatre*
Sunday, October 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall*
Tuesday, October 17 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre*
Wednesday, October 18 - Savannah - District Live at Plant Riverside*
Friday, October 20 - Bonita Springs, FL - Arts Bonita, Center For The Arts
Saturday, October 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kravis Center*
Sunday, October 22 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall*
Friday, November 10 - Columbus, OH - Davidson Theatre at the Riffe Center
Saturday, November 11 - Louisville, KY - The Kentucky Center
Sunday, November 12 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square
Tuesday, November 14 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre
Thursday, November 16 - Burlington, VT - The Flynn
Saturday, November 18 - Geneva, NY - Smith Opera House
Sunday, November 19 - Albany, NY - The Egg
Tuesday, November 21 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Wednesday, November 22 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot
Friday, November 24 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts
Saturday, November 25 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall
Sunday, November 26 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theatre
Tuesday, November 28 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham
Wednesday, November 29 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
*On-sale this Friday, July 28th
**On-sale this Friday, August 11th
