Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Change Traffic Pattern on Route 146 for Continued Work on the Hawkins Street Bridge in Providence

Starting Friday night, July 28, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation will change the traffic pattern on Route 146 at the Hawkins Street Bridge over Route 146 in Providence. The next phase of work to continue concrete repairs on this 66-year-old structure requires RIDOT to shift travel lanes to the right for both directions of Route 146. Currently, travel lanes are shifted to the left at this bridge.

The new traffic pattern will take place on the northbound lanes first on July 28, with the southbound change scheduled to take place by mid-August. The lane shifts will be in place until the end of this year.

This change does not affect traffic patterns on Hawkins Street, over Route 146, which is currently reduced to one lane at the bridge with alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals. The signals also will be in place until the end of this year.

This $5.5 million project also includes repairs to the Crookfall Brook Bridge on the North Smithfield/Lincoln line and the pedestrian underpass at Lincoln Woods State Park, which passes below Route 146 in Lincoln. No closures will be necessary on the Crookfall Brook Bridge. RIDOT also will replace the lighting system in the pedestrian underpass, which was destroyed by vandals.

The bridge preservation activities at each bridge are aimed at extending the useful life of the structures and ensuring efficient traffic flow which supports reduced vehicle emissions. This work also avoids the need for more costly bridge rehabilitation or replacement projects.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This bridge preservation project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.