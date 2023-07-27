Travel Advisory: New Lane Shifts Scheduled for Route 146 at the Breakneck Hill Road Bridge in Lincoln

As part of an ongoing $35.7 million bridge project on Route 146, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation will implement lane shifts on Friday night, July 28, at the structurally deficient Breakneck Hill Road Bridge (Exit 5/Route 123), which is being completely replaced.

The travel lanes will be shifted to the right, which will create a work zone along the center median. Because of this shift, traffic coming onto either Route 146 North or South will have to come to a full stop at the end of the on-ramps before merging onto the highway travel lanes.

The lane shift will be in place until the end of the project.

In addition to the Breakneck Hill Road Bridge, RIDOT is completely replacing the nearby Twin River Road Bridge over Route 146 in Lincoln. The project also includes rehabilitation of the Route 146 bridges over Charles Street and Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence. All work is currently scheduled to be complete in fall 2024.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This project is made possible by Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.