National Honor Announced for Terrazzo Artwork in Texas Polish Heritage Center
Terrazzo medallion in the Polish Heritage Center features the seals of Texas, Poland, and the United States.
The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association recognizes the Venice Art Terrazzo Company of San Antonio for the hand-crafted terrazzo installation.
The beauty of the terrazzo combined with the artistry of the logo design on this project visually showcases the Polish heritage of Panna Maria.”PANNA MARIA , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) presented the Venice Art Terrazzo Company of San Antonio with a 2023 Honor Award for a terrazzo installation in the Polish Heritage Center. The award was announced at the trade association’s 100th annual national convention in Lake Como, Italy.
— Lawrence Di Filippo, Vice President of Venice Art Terrazzo
The museum in Panna Maria, an hour from San Antonio, opened in 2021 to honor the oldest permanent Polish settlement in the US. A vibrant nine-foot-diameter terrazzo medallion greets visitors at the museum's entry. The 20-color pattern, designed by artist Steve Harding of Galveston, depicts the seals of Texas, the United States, and Poland.
The Polish Heritage Center project was directed by Bishop Emeritus John Yanta of the Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio, whose family came from Panna Maria. Donations from the local community funded the museum's construction. After multiple conferences with design and construction teams through an interpreter, the Polish government contributed additional funds for the terrazzo medallion, according to Lawrence Di Filippo, vice president of Venice Art.
The project was one of 18 Honor Awards selected from among 51 NTMA member entries. Terrazzo industry veterans and design professionals judge entries on aesthetics, craftsmanship, and scope.
Venice Art Terrazzo is a fourth-generation family business established in 1934, still operating in its original offices with vintage Art Deco terrazzo floors. One of the oldest terrazzo companies in the nation, Venice Art is also one of the longest-standing members of the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association, having joined the 100-year-old trade association in 1937.
Venice Art’s installations can be found throughout San Antonio and Texas. Some installations are the work of the Di Filippo family's first generation in the United States, including one at San Fernando Cathedral. Some are more recent: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union headquarters (both NTMA Honor Award-winning projects), and numerous churches.
NTMA’s annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. The program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet the highest industry standards.
The NTMA, a 148-member nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas, celebrates its centennial this year. The NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
In addition to supporting its member companies in their trade, NTMA’s range of complimentary services extends to design professionals, architects, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and building owners. From helping architects write specifications to providing technical assistance at any stage of a project, NTMA’s purpose is to help support quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, a direct descendant of the mosaic artistry of ancient Rome. One of the world’s original sustainable building systems, terrazzo evolved from the resourcefulness of Venetian marble workers as they discovered a way to creatively reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Marble, stone, glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building. About half the NTMA's contractor company membership is still family-owned companies of Italian descent.
###
Lawrence Di Filippo
Venice Art Terrazzo
+1 210-332-3229
vatco@theveniceart.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Terrazzo Honor Award for Polish Heritage Center, Venice Art Terrazzo Company