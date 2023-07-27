Chateau Ste. Michelle and Team One’s New Campaign Asks Consumers to Raise a Glass Not Their Phones

The “Raise a Glass” campaign supports the wine brand’s multi-year partnership deal with Live Nation, featuring a provocative challenge aimed at concertgoers and next-gen wine drinkers

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, agency for premium brands, Team One along with award-winning wine brand Chateau Ste. Michelle (CSM) are issuing a call to action to concertgoers across the country, urging them to unplug from technology and enjoy the moment. Tapping into the brand’s multi-year partnership and role as the official wine sponsor for Live Nation, the new campaign “Raise a Glass; Not Your Phone” aims to inspire the next-gen wine drinkers’ best music moments this summer.



The campaign idea was driven by insights showing that when viewing an event through your phone, your brain isn’t capturing the moment and is wasting the experience. With 66% of Americans considering themselves addicted to technology , the campaign serves as a call to action to concertgoers encouraging them to enjoy the best music moments this summer– through their eyes and ears and not their phone.

This new nationwide campaign features Rollingstone.com and music venue takeovers, pop-up concerts, swag, and more. This work will be seen at summer concert venues, including 46 amphitheaters and 32 clubs and theaters from Gov Ball to III Points Music festival in Miami. The campaign will also be front and center at CSM’s own concert series, “At the Chateau” held on their winery grounds in Woodinville, Washington.

To help bring to life the visual identity of the campaign, Team One tapped up-and-coming illustrator Helen Li, known for her bright, playful images inspired by a mix of music and pop culture. For the visual assets, Li, CSM and Team One leaned into a friendly and open feel for the design, showcasing different concertgoers with not a phone in sight.

Guillermo Sanchez, Chateau Ste Michelle’s Senior Vice President of Marketing said, “music is in our DNA. We wanted to share that love of music with the fans so at our concerts this summer, and across Live Nation shows, we encourage people to live in the moment, not through their phones. This year CSM is embedded in the music culture – through our actions, not ads.”

“We’ve all done it, captured a show on our phones only to realize later that we sacrificed a great concert for a really bad video,” said Renee Welch, Mgmt Director of Strategy at Team One. “What we heard from our target was that ‘sharing’ (social) moments has actually gotten in the way of them truly being in the moment. That was a powerful insight that CSM wanted to do something about.”

“Collaborating with a contemporary artist like Helen, we were able to develop a visual language that feels right for the brand and truly fresh for the wine category,” said Jason Stinsmuehlen, Team One’s Executive Creative Director. “This campaign has been so much fun and we’re actually just getting started.”

This work continues to roll out this summer with more in store from the partnership between CSM and Live Nation extending over the next three years.

About Team One

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Barclays Bank, Marriott International, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, KB Home, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Simplot, and Cathay Pacific Airlines. Adding a 2023 Bronze Effie to the list of accolades, Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c257fe5-37ec-4388-a5c4-f807caf7b975