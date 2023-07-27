- Docket Number:
- FDA-2017-D-6209
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance provides information to stakeholders regarding FDA’s implementation of the Biosimilar User Fee Amendments of 2022 (BsUFA III) under Title IV of the FDA User Fee Reauthorization Act of 2022.
This guidance describes the types of user fees authorized by BsUFA III, how FDA determines which products are subject to a fee, and FDA’s policies regarding exceptions and waivers. This guidance also describes the process for submitting payments to FDA and the consequences for failing to pay BsUFA fees, and the process for requesting reconsideration if FDA denies a request for a waiver or return of user fees.
