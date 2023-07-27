CBP Officers apprehend fugitive, wanted for sex-related crimes against a child, at Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Anzalduas International Bridge apprehended a U.S. citizen wanted for sex crimes against a child.

“Our vigilant CBP officers screen all travelers entering the United States and are committed to bringing people to face their charges. Especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children.” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

On July 23, CBP officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered 33-year-old Jorge Alberto Sausedo, as he arrived from Mexico. He was immediately secured after discovering Sausedo was a possible match to an arrest warrant. During secondary inspection, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston. Sausedo faces indecency with a child and sexual abuse of a child charges, second-degree felonies in the state of Texas.

Sausedo was taken into custody by Mission Police and transported to the country jail pending extradition to Harris County.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

