Amplify ETFs Declares July Income Distributions for its ETFs

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces July income distributions for its ETFs.

ETF Name Ticker Amount per Share Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $0.14812 7/27/2023 7/28/2023 7/31/2023
Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $0.14325 7/27/2023 7/28/2023 7/31/2023
Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.17946 7/27/2023 7/28/2023 7/31/2023
Amplify High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 7/27/2023 7/28/2023 7/31/2023


Investors can learn more at AmplifyETFs.com.

About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.4 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 6/30/2023). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency, and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.

Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contacts:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services, LLC.


