Sage-grouse and sandhill crane tags go on sale Aug. 1

To set tag numbers for each zone, Fish and Game staff first determined an allowable harvest of no more than 8% of the estimated fall population in most zones, then assumed a 75% success rate for each tag purchased. 

Statewide sage-grouse populations increased 8% in 2023 compared to 2022. Trends were variable statewide in 2022, likely due to lack of access to leks during April when male attendance typically peaks. On average, populations were up 19% south of the Snake River where access was less of a problem compared to East Idaho and north of the Snake River.

Fish and Game officials expect to adjust tag numbers annually to maintain sustainable sage-grouse hunting opportunities in Idaho. An updated sage-grouse seasons and rules brochure, including number of tags available for each hunting zone, is available online at the sage-grouse seasons and rules webpage.

