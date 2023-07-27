Niyathi Kukkapalli Awarded Aspire2STEAM EXPLORER Scholarship

Niyathi Kukkapalli EXPLORER Scholarship Recipient In her free time, Niyathi loves to practice archery Aspire2STEAM.org

Aspiring Scientist Desires to Combine Physics, Mathematics, and Computer Science to Help Solve the World’s Unanswered Questions and Educate Others Along the Way

Teaching is one of my favorite ways to give back and is such an easy way to serve your community. You can learn a lot from teaching as well.” — Niyathi Kukkapalli