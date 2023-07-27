Institute for Value-Based Medicine® from The American Journal of Managed Care® hosts ‘Genomics, Real-World Evidence, and Phase 1 Innovations in a Community Oncology Practice’ event in Tampa

Held in partnership with Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute on August 10, the event will share insights on the future of oncology care

CRANBURY, N.J., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, announced that it will host an Institute for Value-Based Medicine (IVBM) event on specialty care in Tampa, Florida on August 10. The in-person event, Genomics, Real-World Evidence, and Phase 1 Innovations in a Community Oncology Practice, will be held in partnership with Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute at Hilton Downtown Tampa from 5-9 p.m. EDT.



“We are excited to partner with Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) for this transformative event,” said Gil Hernandez, vice president of AJMC. “Together, we will leverage the power of real-world evidence and discuss strategies to provide personalized care within community oncology practices. This partnership exemplifies our shared dedication to advancing the field of oncology and improving patient outcomes.”

This upcoming event will feature a distinguished panel of health care experts who will discuss the latest innovations in value-based care and the evolving landscape of genomics in oncology.

“Our physicians and leaders are pioneers in the field of genomics, precision oncology and clinical research,” said FCS President and Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, M.D. “Together they are challenging the status quo in community oncology, pushing beyond standard practice to develop and direct therapies that produce the best possible outcomes by utilizing the most innovative technologies and systems. We look forward to providing an in-depth look at how we are pushing the needle at every step throughout the patient journey to advanced oncology care.”

Attendees will be provided with an exceptional networking opportunity, allowing them to connect with leading professionals in the field and exchange ideas that drive positive change in community oncology practice. With genomics, real-world evidence, and phase 1 innovations at the forefront, attendees will delve into the latest advancements and transformative breakthroughs in oncology.

The event will cover the following sessions:

Welcome and Introduction Presenter: Nathan H. Walcker, CEO at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Implementation of Next-Generation Sequencing in a Large Community Oncology Practice Presenter: Jennifer Gass, Ph.D., FACMG, associate director of genetics laboratory at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Integration and Bioinformatics to Support a Scalable In-House Molecular Testing Program Presenter: Trevor Heritage, Ph.D., senior vice president and data officer at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Implementing a Precision Oncology Capability Within a Large Community Practice Presenter: Trevor Heritage, Ph.D., senior vice president and data officer at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

FCS Research: Conducting Clinical Trials in a Community Oncology Setting Presenters: Colleen Lewis, MSN, ANP-BC, AOCNP, vice president of nursing and research at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute; John Musser, senior director of clinical research administration at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Innovations in Phase 1 Clinical Trials Presenter: Manish Patel, M.D., director of drug development at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Q&A Panel Panel: Lucio N. Gordan, M.D. (moderator); Josh Eaves; Jennifer Gass, Ph.D., FACMG; Trevor Heritage, Ph.D.; Colleen Lewis, MSN, ANP-BC, AOCNP; John Musser; Manish Patel, M.D.; Nathan H. Walcker





About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive, multimedia brands bring together views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation* and has been recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award. Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

To learn more, visit flcancer.com.

