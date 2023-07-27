GeoComm Announces Leadership Transition to New Chief Executive Officer

St. Cloud, MN: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, announces a leadership transition, appointing Jeff Liebl as GeoComm’s next President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jeff succeeds John Bryant who will transition to Chair of the GeoComm Board of Directors.

Jeff was hired as GeoComm’s President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) in the summer of 2022, bringing over 25 years of high-tech industry leadership and experience in technology, product management, marketing, sales, and executive leadership in both Minnesota and Silicon Valley. In the past year, Jeff has led several operational transformations within the organization and developed an appreciation for GeoComm and the public safety market.

John has served in a leadership position at GeoComm since 2013 when he was hired as President and CEO, succeeding GeoComm’s founder, Tom Grones, when he retired. Throughout the past 10 years, John has provided GeoComm with proven experience and focus, and he has successfully grown GeoComm to be the go-to company for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) solutions in the public safety industry. John will transition to Chair of the Board of Directors and will continue working closely with Jeff.

Tom Grones will transition within the Board of Directors from Board Chair to board member, continuing to provide governance. “The legacy of effective succession planning to ensure the continuity and growth of GeoComm is important to me,” said Tom. “It is exciting to see continued strong leadership with Jeff at the helm.”

As GeoComm is a Granite Company, Rick Bauerly, CEO of Granite Partners, will continue as a member of the board’s Governance Committee and work closely with Jeff and John to leverage Granite’s broader resources and help GeoComm reach its full potential in the decades to come.

“Leading GeoComm has been a rewarding experience, and it has provided a phenomenal opportunity for me to carry out my personal and professional values. We are grateful for Tom’s leadership as Board Chair and I am humbled that the board has nominated me to serve as the next Board Chair,” said John. “Since Jeff joined GeoComm he has demonstrated his vast experience launching new products, developing new markets, and leading high performing teams. I am excited for GeoComm’s future growth.”

“With my transition to GeoComm President and CEO, I feel privileged to continue collaborating with John to achieve the GeoComm mission of helping to save lives and protect property,” said Jeff. “I will ensure GeoComm’s Public Safety Location Intelligence Platform® empowers our customers with the right location data, on the right map, for the right people at the right time and the continued strategic, focused, and thoughtful leadership of GeoComm’s team.”

About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 28 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. Through the years our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include seventeen statewide projects across the country. More recently, GeoComm’s innovative solutions are enhancing emergency response situational awareness by empowering emergency responders with a visual representation of indoor spaces for key buildings in their response areas and by converting raw z-axis position measurements into a dispatchable location. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings, visit www.geocomm.com.