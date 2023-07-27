Aircraft Tires Industry Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Aircraft Tires Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aircraft Tires market by Type, Application, and Distribution: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

The global aircraft tires market was valued at $1.52 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7%.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global aircraft tires market Size share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making durable and long-lasting aircraft tires. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in air passenger traffic across different nations in the region along with huge defense spending by prominent countries such as China, India, and Japan.

By type, the aircraft tires market is segregated into radial and bias. The bias segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, as it offers high-speed stability, reduces tread distortion under load, protects the tire casing plies from damage.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into commercial aviation and military aviation. The commercial aviation segment garnered highest revenue in 2020, owing to considerable rise in global commercial aviation air traffic over the years.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 & 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂,

𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂,

𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝,

𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲,

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧,

𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐬,

𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚,

𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

➡️By type, the bias segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

➡️On the basis of application, the commercial aviation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

➡️Depending on distribution, the OEM segment is projected to lead the global aircraft tires market.

➡️Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

