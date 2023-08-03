iMetabolic Biopharma Receives NIH Grant Award for Cardiovacular Disease Program Advancement
iMBP is Awarded NIH Grant to Fight Cardiovascular DiseaseTEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iMetabolic Biopharma Corporation (iMBP) announces that is has been awarded a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This Phase 1 grant (1R43HL170808) is funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). This award will drive further development of a novel therapeutic for the treatment of cardiovascular disease which was originally developed using iMBP’s proprietary iPlatform™ computational discovery technology.
At the forefront of TechBio, iMBP is deploying iPlatform™ to develop novel class of drugs towards a number of different disease states. This specific program focuses on the transformative design of a new therapeutic molecule and a new mode of action (MOA) that induces a conformational change of the binding target to hinder function.
This unique class of assets under development has demonstrated the potential in addressing specific targets to treat cardiovascular disease while offering a broader application toward other disease targets.
In a statement by Dr. Urban Kiernan, iMBP Founder and CEO, “We are extremely excited to have this grant funded by the NIH. This award is more than financial benefit to the company, but validation of both iMBP’s therapeutic and technological value. This new class of assets and therapeutic MOA was discovered through the application of our iPlatform™ technology has the potential to provide a broad set of innovative therapeutic solutions.”
To learn more about iMetabolic Biopharma Corporation, its groundbreaking iPlatform™ technology and therapeutic pipeline, please contact Mr. Nathan Hyland, nhyland@imbiopharma.com, Director of Global Business Strategy, or at our webpage, https://imbiopharma.com/.
Disclaimer: This content is solely the responsibility of the iMetabolic Biopharma Corporation and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
About iMetabolic Biopharma Corporation
iMetabolic Biopharma Corporation (iMBP) is an innovative early-stage TechBio company that is developing both a cutting-edge computational drug discovery technology – the iPlatform™ and a progressing pipeline of first in-class therapeutic assets. This includes treatments in the areas of neurodegenerative, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Our team recognizes the threat that these core set of indications pose to the world and iMBP is committed to its technological platform development in order to bring forward viable lifesaving therapeutic solutions. Based in Tempe, AZ, iMBP has already successfully executed partnership deals with Ligand Pharmaceuticals/OmniAb and Amazon Web Services.
