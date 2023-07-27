Video Surveillance Market is Poised to Reach US$ 182.6 Billion by 2033 Amidst Increased Privacy and Security Challenges | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The recent study by FMI reveals that the video surveillance industry is experiencing a significant surge in demand due to growing security concerns and an increase in criminal activities. This expansion is driven by the widespread adoption of deep learning algorithms, artificial intelligence (AI), and video analytics, which present lucrative commercial opportunities.

NEWARK, Del, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video surveillance market is poised for extraordinary expansion in the upcoming years. Analysts predict that by 2023, it will reach a value of US$ 64 billion, with a consistent annual growth rate of 11.1%. This remarkable progress is driven by the widespread adoption of video surveillance across various industries, leading to a substantial valuation of US$ 182.6 billion by 2033. The market's rapid growth highlights its significant impact and importance in today's business landscape.



The video surveillance industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing need for enhanced security measures across various industries. With advancements in technology, video surveillance systems have evolved from traditional analog cameras to sophisticated network-based solutions that offer high resolution, advanced analytics, and improved scalability.

The video surveillance market is witnessing a trend with the rising adoption of AI-powered systems. Also, these advanced solutions leverage artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms to analyze video footage in real-time, enabling efficient detection and identification of potential security threats.

AI-powered video surveillance systems offer enhanced accuracy, reliability, and proactive monitoring capabilities, making them invaluable tools for various industries, including public safety, transportation, retail, and more. With the ability to detect suspicious activities, identify objects, and analyze behavior patterns, these systems provide actionable insights, improved situational awareness, and effective risk mitigation.

The growing demand for advanced security measures and the need for proactive surveillance is driving the market growth of AI-powered video surveillance systems worldwide. In an era of heightened security concerns, organizations are investing in video surveillance systems to protect their assets, monitor public spaces, and ensure the safety of individuals.

Discover New Opportunities for Video Surveillance Market Growth and Expand Your Business. Download Sample Report Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17779

The rise in criminal activities, terrorist threats, and cybersecurity risks has propelled the demand for advanced video surveillance solutions. Also, these systems enable real-time monitoring, proactive threat detection, and prompt response to security incidents, empowering organizations to enhance their security posture.

While the video surveillance market presents significant growth opportunities, it also faces challenges. Privacy concerns, data protection regulations, and ethical considerations surrounding the use of facial recognition and biometric technologies are areas of ongoing debate. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of cyber threats calls for robust cyber security measures to safeguard video surveillance systems against unauthorized access and potential breaches.

Key Takeaways are:

Based on the component, the hardware sub-segment is predicted to advance at 10.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

During the forecast period, the video surveillance industry in China is likely to secure a 12.5% CAGR.

The market in Japan is projected to move forward at a growth rate of 11.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The IP surveillance segment is at the forefront of the system type category with an 11% CAGR over the forecast period.

The video surveillance industry secured a growth rate of 14.2% from 2018 to 2022.



What are Various Aspects of the Competition Landscape in the Video Surveillance Industry?



The competition landscape in the video surveillance industry is multifaceted and dynamic. Key aspects of the competition include the presence of established market players who continually strive to innovate and expand their product portfolios. They focus on advanced features such as high-resolution cameras, intelligent analytics, and cloud-based solutions to bring new launches to the market.

The industry is characterized by strategic partnerships and collaborations between technology providers and security companies to offer integrated solutions. Moreover, market players compete based on factors such as product quality, reliability, scalability, and customer support.

Continuous advancements in technologies like AI, deep learning, and edge computing have intensified the competition, as companies aim to differentiate themselves by delivering cutting-edge video surveillance solutions that address the evolving security needs of various industries

Unlock the potential for future growth by requesting your personalized custom report today! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17779

Key Players Profiled in this Market are:

Avigilon Axis Communications AB Bosch Security Systems GmbH Cisco Systems Inc. Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. Eagle Eye Networks Flir Systems Inc. Honeywell Security Panasonic Corporation Pelco The Infinova Group Verkada Inc.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By System Type:

Analog Surveillance

IP Surveillance

Hybrid Surveillance



By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services



By Application:

Commercial

Military & Defense

Infrastructure

Residential

Others



By Enterprise Size:

Small Scale Enterprises

Medium Scale Enterprises

Large Scale Enterprises



By Customer Type:

B2B

B2C

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



Ask our Analyst for Customized Insights on Market Trends, Strategies, and Opportunities: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-17779

Explore Research-Related Reports of Technology:

Video Analytics Market Size: The global video analytics market has reached a valuation of US$ 7.52 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Video Management Software Market Share: The video management software market is growing progressively due to the increasing usage of behavior monitoring, real-time information on security, and other things.

Video Streaming Market Analysis: As per the revised study by Future Market Research (FMI), the video streaming market size is expected to grow from US$ 61 Billion in 2020 to US$ 750 Billion by 2031.

Wireless Video - 2.4/5GHz Market Demand: Geographically, the global wireless video – 2.4/5 GHz market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Video Surveillance Storage Market Overview: The global video surveillance storage market is anticipated to generate revenues of US$ 12,107.6 million in 2023. Demand for video surveillance storage is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 13.7% and reach US$ 43,846.1 million by 2033.

Mobile Video Surveillance Market Demand: The global mobile video surveillance market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.89 billion by the end of the year 2023, accelerating at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.

Video on Demand (VOD) Service Market Trends: The global video on demand (VOD) service market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 183.93 Billion by 2031.

Video Streaming Software Market Forecast: The global video streaming software market is currently valued at around US$ 5.9 Billion, and is anticipated to progress at an impressive CAGR of 10.2% to reach US$ 12.87 Billion by the end of 2030.

Video Intercom Device Market Growth: The global video intercom device market was valued at US$ 15,711.6 Million by the end of 2017 and is likely to flourish at a CAGR of 13.1% until 2027. The market was valued at 14,114.4 Million at the end of 2016.

Video Event Data Recorder Market Outlook: The global video event data recorder (VEDR) market was valued at nearly US$ 1,500 Million in 2015 and is projected to reach approximately US$ 3,500 Million by 2026.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of the Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of a high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705