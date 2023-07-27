We Buy Houses Wichita Kansas Company Ready to Buy Homes in any Condition

Wichita, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wichita, Kansas -

Kansas Property Solutions, a company based in Wichita, KS, wants to announce that they are ready to buy homes in the Wichita area for homeowners who are eager to sell their property for whatever reason. They offer an easy three-step process of selling the property and getting cash for it and then getting paid for it as fast as possible. They are cash buyers of properties in the Wichita Area and they are usually able to close the sale within seven days.

Amos Williams, co-owner of Kansas Property Solutions, says, “We buy houses Wichita Kansas homeowners want to sell as quickly as possible. Our house buying process is simple. The first step is to share some information about the property and have a quick conversation with one of our home buying specialists. Next, we do some quick research and are able to give you a fair cash offer within days, sometimes even on the spot. Finally, if the offer looks good, you pick a closing date and get paid.”

The first step in the selling process is for the homeowner to tell Kansas Property Solutions about the address of the home and some basic information regarding its condition. Depending on the information they receive, they will perform a quick research. The second step in the process will occur after they have completed their quick research. They will provide the homeowner with a fair, cash offer for the property based on its value. The offer will typically be provided to the home seller within 24 to 48 hours. In the third step, the home seller gets paid with cash. They will handle all of the paperwork and will even pay for the closing costs so the seller gets the quoted amount without any deductions.

Amos Williams says, “The main reason for selling your home to a home cash buying company is to close the deal quickly. If your house is in very good condition and you have plenty of time to sell your house and are not under any pressure to do so, then you would be better served using a traditional estate agent. However, be aware that you may be paying fees and commission to the agent, real estate attorney and for other intermediary services. This is where a reputable house buying company is a great option. Go online and search for house buying companies in your area – or better yet, give us a call.”

There are several advantages of selling a home to Kansas Property Solutions instead of going through the conventional route of getting the services of a real estate agent. These include: no commissions or fees to pay; closing costs negotiated between buyer and seller; no need for inspection and financing contingency; no need to hire an appraiser; quick cash offer; having to show the property to just one instead of the usual many potential buyers; choice of closing date; and not having to pay for repairs.

Kansas Property Solutions is a locally owned and operated home buying company in Wichita, Kansas, and neighboring areas. It is owned by Amos Williams and Leon Barnes and they are focused on making the house selling process easy, providing excellent service for every client, fast turnaround, ensuring a fair deal all the time. They will work with the home seller and always try to discover the appropriate solution for the specific situation of the homeowner. They offer the benefit of helping to eliminate the paperwork, fees, and time needed to sell a property through a real estate agent. They are willing to purchase any property as is and the home seller need not pay any commissions or closing costs. Their service area aside from Wichita, includes: Andover, Augusta, Bel Aire, Clearwater, Colwich, Derby, Eastborough, El Dorato, Goddard, Haysville, Kechi, Maize, Mulvane, Newton, Park City, Rose Hill, and Valley Center.

Those who are interested in selling their home as quickly as possible in Wichita and surrounding areas can visit the Kansas Property Solutions website or contact them through the phone or by email.

