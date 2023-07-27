Elbow Replacement and Orthopedic Clinic in Las Vegas Earns Another Five Star Review

Las Vegas, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada -

Ortho Las Vegas, a personalized orthopedic healthcare provider in Las Vegas, NV, takes pride in having earned another five star review. They have an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on Google. Dr. Roddy McGee, the orthopedic surgeon at the clinic, specializes in minimally invasive open surgical and arthroscopic techniques to optimize treatment outcomes. The orthopedic surgery services he provides include: treatment of various elbow conditions, treatment of shoulder conditions, knee conditions treatment, ACL reconstruction, rotator cuff repair, tennis elbow surgery, Achilles tendon repair, wrist fracture repair, joint replacement, orthio-biologics, and treatment of sports injuries.

In the above-mentioned five star review, James Falcon said, “Dr. McGee is a very good Orthopedic doctor who specializes in shoulders and knees. New office that is more centrally located on Tropicana east of Fort Apache. Dr. McGee as usual diagnosed my pain and solved it immediately without any further visits needed.”

Dr. Roddy McGee specializes in the latest surgical and non-surgical methods for treating all types of elbow injuries or disorders. He offers elbow arthroscopy; total elbow replacement; UCL reconstruction (Tommy John surgery); and treatments for tennis elbow, golfer's elbow, elbow arthritis, and elbow dislocation. The elbow conditions Dr. McGee can provide treatment for include: elbow pain, elbow stiffness, tennis elbow, golfer's elbow, elbow ligament injuries, cubital tunnel syndrome (ulnar nerve entrapment), ulnar nerve neuritis, throwing injuries of the elbow, little league elbow, elbow arthritis, bicep tendon tear at the elbow, distal biceps avulsion, triceps injuries, elbow instability, elbow dislocation, elbow fractures, and loose bodies in the elbow.

For the shoulder, Dr. McGee can provide treatment for various conditions, such as: shoulder labral tear, rotator cuff tear, clavicle fracture, arthritis of the shoulder, shoulder instability, shoulder dislocation, frozen shoulder, SLAP tears, bicep tendon rupture, shoulder fracture, shoulder trauma, shoulder impingement, throwing injuries of the shoulder, baseball and shoulder injuries, and rotator cuff calcification.

For the knee, Dr. McGee can offer treatment including: total knee replacement, ACL tears treatment, patellofemoral instability treatment, knee arthritis treatment, knee arthroscopy, and shin splints. He can provide treatment of various knee conditions, such as: ACL tears, shin splints, knee arthritis, knee sprain, knee ligament injuries, multiligament knee injuries, runner’s knee, knee osteoarthritis, pattellofemoral instability, quadriceps tendon rupture, and knee stress fractures.

Dr. McGee also specializes in advanced joint replacement procedures for the treatment of pain and disability because of knee and shoulder arthritis and assist patients in getting back to their active lifestyle. These procedures include: total knee replacement, unicompartmental/ partial knee replacement, knee arthritis, shoulder joint replacement, reverse shoulder replacement, minimally invasive shoulder joint replacement, treatment of arthritis of the shoulder, and rotator cuff arthropathy.

Founded in 2022, Ortho Las Vegas is a provider of personalized orthopedic healthcare. The clinic has developed a reputation of being a leader in the sports medicine and orthopedic field and their focus is on redefining the health and wellness of athletes, youth, active professionals, and more. Dr. Roddy McGee is the orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at Ortho Las Vegas. He specializes in arthroscopic and open treatment of elbow, shoulder, ankle, and knee injuries. He can also perform joint replacement surgery for arthritis of the knee, shoulder, and hip. Furthermore, he has been trained in general orthopedic surgery and fracture care. Dr. McGee earned a BS degree in exercise physiology at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He obtained his medical degree from the Midwestern University in Arizona and completed his orthopedic surgery residency in Chicago. This was followed by a one-year fellowship in sports medicine with Dr. Lawrence Lemak at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, AL.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5l-eZzAY_Q

Those who are interested in the services of an orthopedic surgeon or elbow surgeon in Las Vegas and nearby areas can check out the Ortho Las Vegas website or contact them on the phone or by email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday. Those who wish to be advised on the most appropriate treatment can contact them on the phone to schedule an appointment or visit their website and request for an appointment online.

###

For more information about Ortho Las Vegas, contact the company here:



Ortho Las Vegas

Dr. Roddy Mcgee

(702) 485-5885

info@ortholasvegas.com

Ortho Las Vegas

9159 W Flamingo Rd #100

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Dr. Roddy Mcgee