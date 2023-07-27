HFAS x Cafe Melo Gallery Presents the Summer Art Series: "DUALITY"
Art is Wellness through the Works of Aleathia Brown and Monique Young Celebrating Harlem Week
Cafe Melo Harlem is thrilled to fully embrace this opportunity to contribute to the neighborhood's vast cultural landscape.”HARLEM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The HFAS x Cafe Melo Gallery is thrilled to announce the fourth and final art installation of the Summer Art Series, titled "DUALITY," featuring the captivating works of artists Aleathia Brown and Monique Young. The exhibition will run from August 4, 2023, through August 20, 2023, at Cafe Melo Gallery 345 Lenox Ave, New York, NY 10027 (nestled between 127th x 128th Street).
— Dwight A. Smith, owner of Cafe Melo Harlem
"DUALITY" delves into the profound connection between art and wellness, exploring the spiritual and mental dimensions of artistic expression. Aleathia Brown and Monique Young, two remarkable women in the arts, skillfully tap into the spectrum of human experience, presenting art as a transformative vehicle for healing and self-realization.
Through their bold, vibrant, and visually arresting stories, Aleathia Brown and Monique Young employ various mediums such as works on paper, canvas, and mixed media. Their artworks offer profound insights into the benefits of art as a catalyst for personal growth and inner harmony.
Art, in its unique capacity, has the power to unveil the unspoken and initiate difficult conversations. The healing benefits of artistic expression extend an invitation for dialogue and introspection, shifting away from silent escape to active engagement. With "DUALITY," Aleathia Brown and Monique Young open pathways that are often dismissed, labeled as dysfunctional or dangerous, and enable global communities to exist on a more healthy and balanced plane.
"Harlem boasts a rich cultural history that deserves to be celebrated and honored, and art in all its encompassing forms provides the perfect avenue to do so," said Dwight A. Smith, owner of Cafe Melo Harlem. "Cafe Melo Harlem is thrilled to fully embrace this opportunity to contribute to the neighborhood's vast cultural landscape."
Join us as we celebrate the transformative power of art and its immense capacity to address the human experience. The HFAS x Cafe Melo Gallery invites art enthusiasts, community members, and advocates of wellness to experience the profound and thought-provoking artworks of Aleathia Brown and Monique Young in the "DUALITY" exhibition.
Join us for the grand finale of the Summer Art Series, a wonderful season of artistic exploration and cultural enrichment. Don't miss this last opportunity to immerse yourself in the captivating artworks. The opening reception will take place on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Cafe Melo Gallery. Be sure to be a part of this unforgettable event!
For further information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact: Richard E. Pelzer II at richard@harlem2020.nyc.
Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) celebrates the African Diaspora by bringing together contemporary artists with a growing class of collectors. The goal of facilitating this coming together is to showcase cultural ideas and raise awareness of this extraordinary body of work created by these local, national, and international artists. - hfas.org
Cafe Melo Gallery is a uniquely designed, culture driven, multi-use space, inspired by the legacy of Harlem. Located in the heart of Central Harlem, Cafe Melo is a welcoming and rich event venue. Perfect for birthday celebrations, intimate wedding receptions, meetings, and more. We will do our best to make your event dreams come true! - cafemelo-harlem.com
