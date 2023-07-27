【Travel with caution】MGTO strengthens publicity to remind tourists to pay attention to typhoon news and precautions

MACAU, July 27 - 【MGTO】Promotional video “Safety Tips for Travelers in Macao During Typhoon Season”

As Macao has entered typhoon season, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) continues to remind tourists to pay attention to typhoon news and related matters through different channels, including bridge access, harbour and transportation service arrangements, as well as precautionary publicities to tourists visiting Macao during the typhoon season, via infographic and promotional video, and continues to optimize the distribution of typhoon news and enhance the travel experience of tourists.

Urge industry to be prepared for typhoon

Before typhoon season every year, MGTO sends notifications to remind the industry to pay attention to relevant matters and calls for the preparation of a contingency plan. The notifications include information about service arrangements for bridges, harbours and transportation when the typhoon signal number 8 or above is hoisted, and request assistance in distributing information to tourists traveling to Macao regarding traffic measures in Macao during the typhoon. Also, MGTO notifies and requests the related tourism authorities in the Mainland to assist in informing travel agencies which are organizing trips to Macao, to make corresponding itinerary arrangements in Macao.

In order to reinforce relevant work, MGTO held a meeting with representatives of the industry to strengthen exchanges and communication, and to notify the industry about the infographic “Advice for travelling in Macao during typhoon season” and promotional video.

Optimize typhoon news distribution to alert tourists

When notified that typhoon signals number 3 and number 8 will be issued in Macao, MGTO immediately sends information to registered Macao residents travelling abroad and tourists in Macao via SMS regarding the typhoon and reminds them to pay attention to sea, land and air traffic arrangements. MGTO will continue to optimize the content of the SMS, by emphasizing the information on the suspension of public transport services and recommend visiting the website of the Information Bureau (www.gcs.gov.mo) for the latest information.

Multi-platform publicity notices during typhoon season

Upon entering the typhoon season, MGTO has strengthened the publicity of Macao’s typhoon season weather precautions in official social platforms, through local television stations, television commercials for buses and taxis, websites, televisions at the Tourist Information counters under MGTO, as well as outdoor large-scale LED, broadcasting the promotional video “Safety Tips for Travelers in Macao During Typhoon Season”. The infographic “Advice for travelling in Macao during typhoon season” has been produced for promotion on different channels and platforms. During the period affected by typhoons, relevant information will be posted on MGTO website, and information about number 8 typhoon signal will be posted on appropriate channels according to the characteristics of individual platforms.