Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Doksuri" (Update Time: 2023-07-27 21:40)

MACAU, July 27 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Doksuri"

Update Time: 2023-07-27 21:40

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.3 Early morning on 28 Relatively low
"blue" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low

“Doksuri” has reintensified into a super typhoon, moving northwesterly, generally towards the area between Fujian and the eastern coast of Guangdong. As “Doksuri” will remain a certain distance away from Macao, its strong wind zone is not likely to have direct impact to Macao . The tropical cyclone signal no.1 will remain in effect today. SMG will closely monitor its movement.

Under the influence of its associated outer subsidence airflow, the weather in Macao was extremely hot on 27th July. The maximum temperature reached 38 degrees Celsius in some areas, and high temperature triggered patches of showers at noon toady. It is still possible to have patches of thunderstorms with strong gust tonight. Afterwards, turning into influence of the southwesterly airstream and the associated cloud bands of “Doksuri”, the winds in Macao will slightly strengthen, with occasional showers and thunderstorms between 28th and 29th July.

Meanwhile, since “Doksuri”is expected to make landfall around 500 km to the east of Macao on 28th July, and the astronomical tide is not in the high phase in the coming days, the chance of storm surge is relatively low.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

