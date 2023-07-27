MACAU, July 27 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Doksuri"

Update Time: 2023-07-27 23:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

Super Typhoon “Doksuri” is moving north-northwest, generally towards the coast of Fujian. As “Doksuri” will remain a certain distance away from Macao, its strong wind zone is not likely to have direct impact to Macao. Therefore, the possibility of issuing tropical cyclone signal no.3 is low. SMG will closely monitor its movement.

Under the influence of its associated outer subsidence airflow, the weather in Macao will remain hot on 28th July. As “Doksuri”moves inland later on, turning into the influence of the southwesterly airstream and the associated cloud bands of “Doksuri”, the winds in Macao will slightly strengthen, with occasional showers and thunderstorms between 28th and 29th July.

Meanwhile, since “Doksuri” is expected to make landfall around 500 km to the east of Macao on 28th July, and the astronomical tide is not in the high phase in the coming days, the chance of storm surge is low.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.