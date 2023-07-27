Smart Airports: Transforming the Travel Experience with Innovative Technologies and Connectivity By 2021 - 2030

Smart Airport Industry

Smart Airport Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart airport Market by System, End User, and Location: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global smart airport market was valued at $2.15 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.5%.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global smart airport market Size in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making smart airport operations fast and efficient. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in air passenger traffic across different nations in the region along with the deployment of customer centric smart systems at airports across the prominent countries such as China, India, and Japan.

By system, the smart airport market is segregated into communication and network systems, endpoint devices, data storage, and software and solutions. The communication and network systems segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to rise in requirements to manage overcrowded airspace.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into implementation and upgrades and services. The upgrades and services segment garnered highest revenue in 2020, owing to technological upgrades across a wide array of systems in an airport.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

𝐀𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐇𝐮𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐢 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐬, 𝐒.𝐀.

𝐋𝟑𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐀

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

By location, the smart airport market is segregated into landside, airside, and terminal side. The landside segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to rise in demand for services, such as unmanned check-in, automated parking of cars, faster security checks, among others.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

➤By system, the data storage segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

➤On the basis of end user, the implementation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

➤Depending on location, the landside segment is projected to lead the global smart airport market.

➤Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.