Carahsoft Named a Foundational Recipient of the Institute for Excellence in Sales Premier Women in Sales Employer Designation

RESTON, Va., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it received the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) Premier Women in Sales Employer (PWISE) designation as a leading employer for high-performing women in sales.



The initial recipients are featured in a new guide and website published by the IES and will participate as a partner with the IES in developing industry-wide best practices for supporting women in sales. Carahsoft was one of seven companies to receive the designation this year.

“Congratulations to Carahsoft on being named a foundational recipient of the Premier Women in Sales designation,” said Fred Diamond, President and Co-Founder of the IES. “Premier Women in Sales Employers were selected by an independent judging panel for their efforts to support the career growth of women in sales professions. Judging criteria included flexible work schedules, recognition programs, policies and a culture that allows women to flourish and succeed.”

“We are proud of the incredible saleswomen in our company and are honored to receive this award in acknowledgement of our commitment to furthering their excellence,” said Craig P. Abod, President at Carahsoft. “These women are a strong asset to Carahsoft’s team and a valuable resource in the Government technology field. We are determined to continue facilitating a supportive workplace that encourages growth and leads the way in providing opportunities for everyone to do great things. Carahsoft believes that by investing in the development of our team workforce, we are able to take better care of our customers, vendors and reseller partners.”

“The IES designation and new program is an exciting opportunity to honor all of the efforts of women achieving great things in sales,” said Maryam Emdadi, Vice President of Sales at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft is thrilled to be recognized as a foundational PWISE company and continues to prioritize helping women develop and succeed at Carahsoft. We look forward to expanding the many internal initiatives supporting women at the company and to watching them grow to their fullest potential.”

Carahsoft currently employs hundreds of women in sales and offers a conducive environment for leadership and career development. Learn more about career opportunities at www.carahsoft.com/careers.

About the Institute for Excellence in Sales

The IES provides a wealth of services to sales leaders and their teams at business-to-business companies throughout the U.S and across the globe. The IES also produces the award-winning Sales Game Changers Podcast, Sales Excellence Awards, and runs the IES Women in Sales Leadership Forum and Women in Sales Leadership Elevation Conference. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.com. To learn more about the IES Women in Sales Programs, go to https://i4esbd.com/womeninsales/.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

