Revenue Cycle Management Market is Expected to Reach $84.1 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the revenue cycle management (RCM) industry is poised for significant transformation and growth, driven by technological innovations and evolving healthcare practices. Advanced technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and automation, will revolutionize the RCM process, streamlining billing, coding, and reimbursement procedures. These solutions will lead to increased efficiency, reduced administrative burdens, and minimized errors, ultimately improving revenue collection and financial outcomes for healthcare providers. Moreover, the industry will witness greater integration of telehealth services, enabling seamless billing and coding for virtual consultations, reflecting the ongoing trend towards digital healthcare. As RCM companies leverage data analytics and predictive modeling, they will offer more proactive and data-driven solutions to optimize revenue streams and identify potential bottlenecks in the revenue cycle. Overall, the revenue cycle management industry is set to flourish in the near future, ushering in a new era of enhanced financial performance and operational efficiency for healthcare providers.

Revenue Cycle Management market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $49.6 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $84.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The introduction of transformative technologies such as AI in the RCM market has revolutionized the process of reimbursement. Payers & providers have now started adopting AI-based solutions to minimize the pressure on human resources. Furthermore, predictive analytics has enhanced the financial performance of healthcare systems by providing accurate futuristic trends. Moreover, RCM market growth is mainly attributable to the need for managing increasing volumes of unstructured healthcare data as well as the need for more patients. The majority of data in the healthcare industry is unstructured, increasing dependence on AI-based solutions such as NLP to simplify reimbursement.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153900104

Revenue Cycle Management Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $49.6 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $84.1 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & services, delivery mode, end user and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for AI & cloud-based deployment Key Market Drivers Growing need to manage unstructured healthcare data

Revenue Cycle Management market major players covered in the report, such as:

R1 RCM (US)

Oracle (US)

Optum (US)

McKesson Corporation (US)

Change Healthcare (US)

3M (US)

Experian plc (Ireland)

Conifer Health Solutions (US)

Veradigm (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Cognizant (US)

athenahealth (US)

SSI Group LLC (US)

AdvantEdge Healthcare (US)

Huron Consulting Group (US)

and Among Others

Buy Revenue Cycle Management Industry Report (275 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=153900104

The research report categorizes the revenue cycle management market into the following segments and subsegments:

Product & Services

Solutions

Patient Access Solutions

Eligibility Verification Solutions

Pre-certification & Authorization Solutions

Other Patient Access Solutions

Mid-Revenue cycle Solutions

Clinical Coding Solutions

Clinical Documentation Improvement Solutions

Other Mid-revenue cycle Solutions

Back-end Revenue cycle Solutions

Claims Processing Solutions

Denial Management Solutions

Other Back-end Revenue cycle Solutions

Outsourcing Services

Patient Access Outsourcing Services

Mid-revenue cycle Outsourcing Services

Back-end Revenue cycle Outsourcing Services

Delivery Mode

On-premise Solutions

Cloud-based Solutions

End User

Healthcare Providers

Inpatient Facilities

Hospitals

Others

Outpatient Facilities

Physicians Practices

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Hospital Outpatient Facilities

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Other Outpatient Facilities

Healthcare Payers

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153900104

The key stakeholders in the Revenue Cycle Management market include:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Vendors

Technology Developers

Patients

Regulators and Policy makers

Insurance companies and payers

Government Institutions

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Revenue Cycle Management Market:

Q1. What is the total market value of Revenue Cycle Management Market report?

Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in Revenue Cycle Management Market?

Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?

Q4. What is the leading technology of Revenue Cycle Management Market?

Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?

Q6. What are the upcoming key trends in the Revenue Cycle Management Market report?

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=153900104

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Optum partnered with Owensboro Health to manage revenue cycle and information technology and improve patient outcomes and safety.

In 2022, the R1 RCM announced 10-year end-to-end RCM partnerships with Scion Health, Sutter Health, and St. Clair Health to streamline workflow standardization and improve patient access platforms.

In 2022, McKesson signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rx Savings Solutions to offer medication therapy more affordable and increase medication adherence to improve outcomes.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global revenue cycle management market by product & services, delivery mode, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information about the significant factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall revenue cycle management market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the revenue cycle management market in five major regions along with their respective key countries (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

To profile the key players in the global revenue cycle management market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers, acquisitions, developments, expansions, partnerships, alliances, and R&D activities of leading players in the market

Related Reports:

Population Health Management Market

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

Healthcare BPO Market

Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market

Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/revenue-cycle-management-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/revenue-cycle-management.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com