CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Revenue To Hit USD 88,528.2 Million By 2032

The global CAR T-Cell therapy market revenue is estimated to hit around USD 88,528.2 million by 2032, and is progressing with a healthy CAGR of 29.8% from 2023 and 2032.

Ottawa, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CAR T-Cell therapy market revenue was valued at USD 3,827 million in 2022, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



The United States and China reported most of the trials on Clinicaltrials.gov while Europe lags behind in terms of CAR T-Cell clinical trials.

CAR T-cell therapies have significant transformative potential in the field of cancer treatment as they harness the power of the immune system to fight cancer. These therapies involve genetically engineering T cells to express a chimeric antigen receptor that specifically targets a tumor antigen, providing a highly personalized approach to cancer treatment.

CAR-T therapy is a type of cell therapy in which immune T cells are modified genetically to attack the cancer cells by means of injecting chimeric antigen receptors. It is also referred to as a "miracle anticancer drug" due to its high response rate. It does, however, have a complicated manufacturing process that includes collecting the patient's T cells at a medical facility and then culturing them in a good manufacturing practice (GMP) facility. The advantages of CAR T-cell therapies over standard medicines include the use of patient’s immune systems to destroy cancer cells, early recovery, and shorter treatment times. Furthermore, CAR T-cell therapy has a long survival time in the body because it has the ability to recognize and target cancer cells even if cancer recurs. CAR T-cell therapy is primarily used to treat lymphoma, acute lymphocytic leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Due to their numerous advantages over traditional drugs, CAR T-cell therapy products have a high adoption rate, resulting in market growth.

Clinical data has demonstrated the effectiveness of CAR T therapies, particularly in treating relapsed or refractory liquid tumors such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The approval of CAR T-cell therapies for these indications has marked a significant milestone in cancer treatment and has encouraged further research into the potential of these therapies for other tumor types. CAR T-cell therapy has been shown to induce long-lasting remissions in some patients, even those with advanced or relapsed disease who have failed other treatments. However, it is important to note that CAR T-cell therapy is still a relatively new and complex treatment approach, and there are still challenges and limitations that need to be addressed. The growing industry interest in CAR T-cell therapies is driven by promising clinical data and the potential to develop highly personalized cancer treatments.

Following are some of the CAR-T cell therapy products involved in clinical trials reported as of April 2023

Drugs Company Phase Indication Descartes-11 Cartesian Therapeutics Phase II Multiple myeloma KTE-X19 Gilead Sciences Phase II Hematological malignancies; Solid tumors MB-CART2019.1 Miltenyi Biomedicine Phase III Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma CT 103A Innovent Biologics Pre-registration Multiple myeloma JWCAR029 JW Therapeutics Pre-registration Diffuse large B cell lymphoma P-BCMA-101 Poseida Therapeutics Phase II Multiple myeloma JCAR017 Juno Therapeutics Pre-registration Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma BPX-603 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Solid tumours Orvacabtagene autoleucel Juno Therapeutics Phase I/II Multiple myeloma

Targeting Cancer with CAR T-Cells



CAR T-cell therapy is an innovative approach to cancer treatment that involves genetically engineering a patient's T-cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. The CAR T-cells are designed to target a specific protein found on the surface of cancer cells, allowing them to selectively kill cancer cells while leaving healthy cells intact. CAR T-cell therapy is a highly personalized approach to cancer treatment that requires the extraction of a patient's own T-cells, which are then genetically modified in a laboratory setting to express a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) that targets the cancer cells. The modified T-cells are then expanded in number and infused back into the patient's bloodstream. Once in the body, the CAR T-cells can recognize and attack cancer cells that express the targeted protein on their surface, leading to the destruction of cancer cells and potentially offering a cure for some patients. During the forecast period, an increase in cancer incidence is anticipated to drive the growth of the global CAR T-Cell treatment market. The main cause of death worldwide is cancer. Almost 400000 kids are diagnosed with cancer in children every year. The most prevalent malignancies differ between nations. Cervical cancer is the most common kind in 23 countries.

The success of CAR T-cell therapy has been most notable in the treatment of hematological malignancies, such as leukemia and lymphoma. Clinical trials have shown that CAR T-cell therapy can produce complete remission in a significant proportion of patients who have exhausted other treatment options. Rising clinical trials and increasing product approvals for treating cancers are significant factors augmenting the growth of the CAR T-cell therapy market.

In March 2022, The FDA granted its approval for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Carvykti) allowing it to be used to treat adults who have relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, meaning cancer either returned after treatment or are resistant to treatment.

However, CAR T-cell therapy is still a relatively new and expensive treatment, and there are still challenges to be addressed, including the development of CAR T-cells that can target solid tumors.

Another challenge in the development of CAR T-cell therapy is the risk of severe side effects, such as cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity, which can be life-threatening in some cases. Therefore, careful patient monitoring and management of side effects are critical to the success of CAR T-cell therapy.

Despite these challenges, the market for CAR T-cell therapy is growing rapidly, with several new therapies in development and increasing investment in research and development.

According to a study conducted in the U.S. around 957 out of 1007 FDA CAR T-cell clinical trials were initiated for the treatment of cancer as of 31st December 2020.

Combining CAR T-Cell Therapy with other Immunotherapies

Combining CAR T-cell therapy with other immunotherapies is an area of active research and has shown promising results in preclinical and clinical studies. One approach is to combine CAR T-cell therapy with checkpoint inhibitors, which are drugs that block proteins that prevent T-cells from attacking cancer cells. By blocking these proteins, checkpoint inhibitors can enhance the effectiveness of CAR T-cells. Another approach is to combine CAR T-cell therapy with other types of immune cells, such as natural killer cells or T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cells. These approaches aim to enhance the overall immune response against cancer cells and increase the durability of the response. Additionally, researchers are exploring the use of CAR T-cells as a delivery vehicle for other immunotherapies, such as cytokines or antibodies. This approach aims to enhance the potency and specificity of these therapies by delivering them directly to the tumor site.

The goal of combining CAR T cells with other immunotherapies is to improve the response rate and duration of response, particularly in patients with solid tumors who have shown limited response to CAR T-cell therapy alone. In addition, studies have shown promising results in combining CAR T cells with checkpoint inhibitors like pembrolizumab or atezolizumab. These agents can help to enhance the activity of the CAR T cells by blocking the immune system's ability to suppress their function. The combination has shown improved response rates and longer progression-free survival in patients with certain types of solid tumors, including lung cancer and breast cancer.

Other combinations that have been studied include CAR T cells with other types of immune cells, such as natural killer (NK) cells or cytokine-induced killer (CIK) cells, and targeted therapies like tyrosine kinase inhibitors. These combinations have shown potential in preclinical studies and early-phase clinical trials, but more research is needed to determine their safety and efficacy in larger patient populations.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Limitations

CAR T-cell therapy has shown significant promise in treating certain types of cancer, but it also has limitations that must be addressed in order to maximize its potential. Some of the limitations of CAR T-cell therapy include:

CAR T-cell therapy is currently only approved for a limited number of cancers, including certain types of leukemia and lymphoma. It may take some time before it is approved for use in other types of cancer.

CAR T-cell therapy is a complex and expensive treatment, which can make it difficult for patients to access. The cost of CAR T-cell therapy can vary depending on the specific treatment and location, but it typically ranges from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars.

While CAR T-cell therapy can be effective in treating cancer, it can also cause significant side effects. These side effects can include cytokine release syndrome (CRS), neurotoxicity, and infections.

There are still safety concerns associated with CAR T-cell therapy, including the risk of inserting the CAR gene into the wrong place in the genome, which could cause cancer.

The effects of CAR T-cell therapy may be limited in terms of durability. Some patients may experience a relapse of their cancer after a period of time.

How to Overcome Those Limitations

Despite these limitations, CAR T-cell therapy is still an exciting and promising approach to treating cancer. There are ongoing efforts to address these limitations and improve the effectiveness and safety of CAR T-cell therapy. For example, researchers are exploring the use of combination therapies that combine CAR T-cell therapy with other treatments to enhance its effectiveness and durability.

The limitations of CAR T-cell therapy underscore the need for continued research and development in this area. The high cost of CAR T-cell therapy, for instance, highlights the importance of developing new manufacturing and production processes that can lower the cost of these treatments. The limited scope of CAR T-cell therapy also underscores the need for ongoing research into new targets and approaches that can be used to treat a wider range of cancers.

The side effects and safety concerns associated with CAR T-cell therapy highlight the importance of careful patient selection and monitoring, as well as ongoing efforts to improve the safety and efficacy of these treatments. This includes the development of new CAR designs that can improve the specificity of CAR T-cell therapy and reduce the risk of off-target effects.

The limited durability of CAR T-cell therapy highlights the need for ongoing research into the underlying biology of cancer and the mechanisms of resistance to CAR T-cell therapy. This includes the development of new combination therapies that can enhance the effectiveness and durability of CAR T-cell therapy, as well as the identification of new targets and approaches that can be used to overcome resistance to these treatments.

Thus, while CAR T-cell therapy has limitations, it is a promising approach to treating cancer that has already shown significant clinical benefits in certain patient populations. The ongoing research and development in this area will be critical in addressing the limitations of CAR T-cell therapy and realizing its full potential as a cancer treatment.

Accelerating Innovation in CAR T-Cell Therapy

The rapid pace of innovation in the field of CAR T-cell therapy, and recent product approvals are positive signs for the future of cancer treatment. Extensive R&D has played a significant role in overcoming the limitations of CAR T-cell therapy and improving its efficacy. Strategic collaborations among market players are also fostering the growth of the CAR T-Cell therapy market. The development of novel CAR constructs, new methods for T-cell expansion, and the discovery of new tumor-specific antigens have all contributed to the advancement of CAR T-cell therapy. In addition, improvements in manufacturing processes, such as the use of automated closed systems and cryopreservation, have increased the consistency and quality of CAR T-cell products.

Another critical factor in the development of CAR T-cell therapy is the increase in product approvals. As more products gain approval, the market for CAR T-cell therapy is growing rapidly, creating a competitive landscape that is driving innovation and further research. The FDA has already approved six CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of certain types of blood cancers, and numerous other CAR T-cell therapies are in clinical trials.

Furthermore, researchers are exploring the use of CAR T-cell therapy in solid tumors. Unlike blood cancers, solid tumors have a more complex microenvironment that can limit the effectiveness of CAR T-cell therapy. Overcoming these challenges will require further research, but the potential benefits of CAR T-cell therapy in solid tumors are substantial.

In January 2023, CARsgen Therapeutics and Huadong Medicine collaborated to market zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel), CT053, in mainland China. In accordance with the agreement, CARsgen received a $29.7 million (RMB 200 million) initial investment and was qualified for commercial and regulatory milestones worth up to $152.4 million (RMB 1,025 million)

In December 2022, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited unveiled the findings of its phase I/II LUMMICAR STUDY 1 clinical trial of zevorcabtagene autoleucel. The study involved 14 participants, and results from the first phase revealed a well-tolerated safety profile, as well as substantial and long-lasting responses, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 100% and a complete response/stringent complete response (CR/sCR) rate of 78.6%

In December 2022, Arcellx, Inc. entered into a global strategic partnership to jointly develop and commercialize its lead late-stage product, CART-ddBCMA, in collaboration with another entity. This partnership aimed to advance the treatment of patients who are suffering from relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

In August 2022, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. and Roche collaborated to develop CAR-T therapies for hematologic malignancies.

The COVID-19 Effect

Prior to COVID-19, the industry for CAR-T cell treatment was expanding quickly and receiving considerable investment from pharmaceutical firms. For juvenile acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the FDA approved the first CAR-T cell therapy in 2017, and since then, numerous other CAR-T cell therapies have been approved for various disease types. Novartis and Gilead Sciences had the majority of the market share for CAR-T cell therapy, dominating the market. Several businesses, such as Kite Pharma, Juno Therapeutics, and Bluebird Bio, were working on CAR-T cell therapy, though.

The market for CAR-T cell treatment has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. Clinical trial delays, supply chain interruptions, and a decline in the number of patients seeking treatment have all been brought on by the epidemic. More patients are turning to telemedicine and other forms of remote care as a result of the epidemic, which has also changed how healthcare is delivered. In response to the epidemic, some businesses have increased their manufacturing capacity to accommodate the rising demand for CAR-T cell therapy. Others have concentrated on creating novel therapies that may be delivered remotely, minimizing the number of visits that patients must make to clinics and hospitals.

As of December 31, 2020, the number of CAR-T clinical trials initiated by originators in China (433) has surpassed the number of clinical trials initiated by originators in the United States (408).

In the post-COVID era, it is anticipated that the CAR-T cell treatment market would maintain its upward trend. The pandemic has underlined the significance of cutting-edge treatments like CAR-T cell therapy, which can provide cancer patients efficient treatment alternatives. The pandemic's effects on clinical trials and supply chains are expected to restrict the market's growth a little bit from earlier predictions.

The market for CAR-T cell therapy is anticipated to gain from developments in cell engineering and gene editing techniques. Better patient outcomes are anticipated as a result of these developments in CAR-T cell therapy's accuracy and efficacy. The industry is also anticipated to gain from the rising incidence of cancer globally, especially in developing markets. However, the high cost of CAR-T cell therapy continues to be a problem, and businesses will need to make further investments in streamlining the production process to save prices.

FDA Approved CAR-T Cell Therapies as of March 2022

Generic Name Brand Name Target Antigen Targeted Disease Tisagenlecleucel Kymriah CD19 B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) Axicabtagene ciloleucel Yescarta CD19 B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) Brexucabtagene Tecartus CD19 Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) Lisocabtagene maraleucel Breyanzi CD19 B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) Idecabtagene vicleucel Abecma BCMA Multiple myeloma Ciltacabtagene autoleucel Carvykti BCMA Multiple myeloma

