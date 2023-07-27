CHW Summer Campaign Empowers Victims of Domestic Violence Across Canada and Israel

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHW (Canadian Hadassah-WIZO) is pleased to announce the launch of the third annual S.O.S – Starting Over Safely summer campaign, aimed at empowering victims of domestic violence in Canada and Israel. Building upon the success of last year's campaign, CHW is proud to expand its support for Franny's Fund ensuring an availability of funding in Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto. Franny’s Fund was created to fill gaps for urgent needs like therapeutic counselling and legal support for women and their children who are navigating the criminal justice system.



In Canada, where domestic violence remains a critical issue, one woman is killed in a violent act every 48 hours. The spike in domestic violence that began during the pandemic is not diminishing and instead continues to increase. In Canada, it has increased by 27% since 2019. Similarly, Israel has experienced a concerning escalation, with a 50% increase in femicide in 2022. Tragically, 17 women have lost their lives to domestic violence in Israel in the first six months of this year.

S.O.S – Starting Over Safely focuses on three campaign priorities: Franny's Fund in Canada, WIZO programs, and the Michal Sela Forum in Israel. The campaign goals include empowering at-risk women and children to break the cycle of violence, access to critical resources, provision of essentials, opportunities for economic independence, and the establishment of a supportive network for women in similar circumstances. Additionally, the campaign aims to fund specially trained canine protection and respite summer camp experiences for at-risk youth.

Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW CEO, expressed, "CHW firmly believes in the right of every individual to achieve their full potential while living in safety and security. Together, we have the power to empower."

To support the S.O.S – Starting Over Safely 2023 campaign, there are several events across the country that you can support or participate. The CHW Montreal Walk on Sunday, August 6, the CHW Vancouver Walk on Sunday, August 13 at Jericho Beach Park or the CHW Calgary Walk on Sunday, August 20 at South Glenmore Park, and Montreal’s Online Bridge Tournament on Wednesday, September 6. On Sunday, September 10, you can empower victims of domestic violence by supporting the CHW National Garage Sale held in cities across Canada. And most importantly, on Tuesday, August 22, CHW will host a 27-hour crowdfunding campaign.

The fundraising target for the crowdfunding campaign is $400,000, with all donated funds being matched three times by a dedicated group of donors known as the “Matching Heroes.” The crowdfunding day begins online at 12 PM ET on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at www.chwsos.ca.

To contribute to the campaign or learn more about CHW's initiatives, please visit www.chwsos.ca

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact:

Rebecca Bowslaugh Director of Marketing and Communications, CHW

rebecca@chw.ca 416-477-5964 ext. 111

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW): Established in 1917 by visionary Jewish women, CHW (Canadian Hadassah-WIZO) is a non-political, non-partisan national network of dedicated volunteers. CHW firmly believes in the advancement of education, healthcare, and social services, transcending politics, religion, and national boundaries. To learn more about CHW, please visit www.chw.ca.