Colorado Department of Education selects Istation for assessment lists in reading, math, and Spanish literacy

Istation’s ISIP will be part of the Colorado READ Act and Kindergarten School Readiness Initiative

Dallas, TX, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istation , a leader in educational technology, announced today that the Colorado Department of Education has selected Istation’s Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) reading and Spanish literacy assessments for the Colorado READ Act . The ISIP math assessment was also selected for the Kindergarten School Readiness initiative . This approval will empower schools and districts across Colorado to utilize Istation’s assessments to measure readiness in critical skills, identify learning barriers, and improve instructional approaches.

“This news means classrooms across Colorado will receive screening tools to help educators implement a research-based approach to learning,” said Istation’s vice president of research and assessments, Victoria Locke, Ph.D. “During the 2023-2024 school year, kindergarten through third grade student achievement benchmarks will directly benefit from having Istation’s reading, math, and Spanish assessments available.”

With the goal of ensuring children are reading at grade-level by the time they enter fourth grade, the Colorado READ Act requires every teacher to assess the literacy development of K-3 students in the areas of phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary development, and reading fluency, which includes mastery of oral skills and reading comprehension.

The Kindergarten School Readiness initiative aims to provide approved, research-based screening tools for educators. Colorado educators are required to assess school readiness in kindergarten to include physical well-being and motor development, social and emotional development, language and comprehension development, cognition, literacy, and mathematics skills.

Istation's reading, math, and Spanish literacy assessment provides an evidence-based method for evaluating literacy skills, core math competencies, and biliteracy growth by offering benchmark assessment resources that facilitate universal screening more than three times a year.

Inside Istation, educators get easy-to-read assessment data and personalized profiles with relevant information on students’ progress. These real-time reports include both graphical and contextual analyses for each student so teachers can adapt instruction to meet every student’s unique needs. Plus, teachers are able to continuously monitor skills that are predictors of later success.

Learn how Istation’s formative assessment helps educators provide effective intervention to each student.

