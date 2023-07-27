Dog Food Market Forecast 2023-2032: Market Size, Major Driver, And Emerging Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Dog Food Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s dog food industry statistics the global dog food market size is expected to grow from $34.1 billion in 2022 to $36.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. The global dog food market size is expected to reach $46.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%.



Increased dog adoption is predicted to drive future growth in the dog food market. Adopting a dog from a shelter or charity is referred to as dog adoption. Humanization of pets is getting more popular. As a result, dog ownership is increasing, and people are feeding their pets more nutritional food. According to Animal Medicines Australia (AMA), an Australia-based industry body representing the leaders of the animal health industry in Australia, according to a national survey of pets and people published in November 2022, approximately half of Australian households have at least one dog, making them the most common pet. Dogs were present in 48% of households in 2022, up from 40% in 2019. As a result, rising dog adoption is propelling the dog food business forward.

Major players in the dog food market are Nestla Purina Petcare, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Del Monte Pet Products, Mars Pet Care, Affinity Petcare SA, Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company Inc., Dave's Pet Food, Boulder Dog Food Company, Freshpet, Party Animal Inc., Rollover Pet Food limited, Unicharm Pet Care Corporation, Canidae LLC, Fromm Family Foods LLC, H&H Group, Russo Mangimi SpA, Champion Petfoods USA Inc., and Annamaet Pet Foods Inc.

Product innovations are becoming increasingly popular among the dog food market trends. Major players in the dog food industry are embracing new technology in order to increase their market position. For example, Jolly Pets, a pet products firm based in the United States, debuted Fill'n Treat, its first all-natural consumable pet treat, in March 2023. Roasted peanuts, palm oil, and powdered pumpkin powder are three natural components utilized in the manufacture of the Peanutty Stuffer delicacy. The goodie is small enough to fit inside a dog toy. Fill'n Treat is free of gluten, preservatives, added sugars, salt, high fructose corn syrup, xylitol, and artificial flavors and colors.

North America was the largest region in the dog food market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global dog food market report during the forecast period.

The global dog food market is segmented by product into kibble, treats and chews, dehydrated food, freeze dried food, freeze dried raw, wet food, frozen, raw food, powder; by nature into organic, monoprotein, conventional; by source into animal derived, plant derived, insect derived; by pet type into puppy, adult, senior; by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, other distribution channels.

Dog Food Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the dog food market size, dog food market segments, dog food market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

