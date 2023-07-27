The Convenience Stores Market Size Is Expected To Reach Value Of $1434.7 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Convenience Stores Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the convenience stores market identifies the surge in consumer disposable income to drive the convenience store business ahead. Consumer disposable income is the amount of money left over after income taxes have been subtracted. Increased consumer disposable income leads to increased spending on goods and services, increasing overall product consumption. As a result, the need for convenience stores grows. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, an India-based commercial agency, consumer disposable income climbed to 274.13 million in 2022 from 238.57 million in 2021 in December 2022. Both global disposable income and family spending are expected to rise by 2.6% in 2022. As a result, rising consumer disposable income is propelling the convenience store sector forward.



The global convenience store market revenue is expected to grow from $928.8 billion in 2022 to $1019.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9%. The global convenience store market share is then expected to reach $1434.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 8%.

Major players in the convenience stores market are Casey's General Stores Inc., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Murphy USA Inc., Parkland Corporation, 7-Eleven Inc., FamilyMart Co. Ltd., Alibaba Group, OXXO, Amazon.com Inc., GasBuddy, Best-One, BGF Retail, Sunoco LP, Bargain Booze, Speedway, Lawson Inc., Wawa Inc., Cumberland Farms, and Al Madina Hypermarket.

Technological improvement is a major trend that is gaining traction in the convenience store business. To grow their businesses in the convenience store industry, major companies are implementing new technology. For example, Amazon, a US-based online e-commerce giant, released its Just Walk Out technology at convenience stores in January 2022. It enables businesses to provide clients a rapid, frictionless purchasing experience without the hassle of checking out. The system can be employed in a variety of industries and store sizes, especially when there is strong demand, a need to cut wait times, or customers are pressured for time. Retailers may easily scale the technology to meet any volume of consumers or products in the shop.

North America was the largest region in the convenience stores market in 2022.

The global convenience stores market is segmented by store type into kiosks, mini convenience store, limited selection convenience store, traditional convenience store, expanded convenience store, hyper convenience store; by ownership into retail chain, independent retailer; by product type into cigarettes and tobacco, foodservice, packaged beverages, center store, low alcoholic beverages, other product types.

Convenience Stores Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the convenience stores market size, convenience stores market segments, convenience stores market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

