Toll Brothers Offers Final Homes in its North Oaks of Ann Arbor Community in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to live in the Townhome Collection at North Oaks of Ann Arbor. Only seven quick move-in homes remain in this popular Ann Arbor, Michigan community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home this fall or winter.



The final homes in North Oaks of Ann Arbor – The Townhome Collection feature 2-car garages, 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and designer appointed features throughout. The townhomes are designed with open-concept living levels, luxurious primary bedroom suites, and convenient bedroom-level laundry. Plus, a finished lower level, with flex space and full bath, is perfect for a home office or additional bedroom. Only two homes remain with a fourth-floor loft and rooftop terrace option, as well as a limited number of quick move-in homes in which home buyers still have the ability to personalize and choose interior design options at Toll Brothers Design Studio with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

North Oaks of Ann Arbor includes an onsite clubhouse featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, locker rooms, media and gathering area, bar, billiards room, outdoor lap and wading pools, and a yoga room. The low-maintenance community also offers walking trails throughout the Buttonbush Nature Area and a children’s play park. School-age children may attend the top-rated Ann Arbor School District.

“Residents of North Oaks of Ann Arbor truly enjoy the amenities and natural character of this stunning master-planned community,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “Our final home sites, some with incredible nature views, represent the last chance to build a new townhome in this popular community, and we invite those interested to visit us soon.”

Home prices begin in the upper $500,000s. For more information on North Oaks of Ann Arbor and Toll Brothers communities throughout Michigan, call (866) 267-0537 or visit TollBrothers.com/MI.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

