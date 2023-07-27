Submit Release
Capitol Avenue at State Street in Bismarck to be closed temporarily July 30

BISMARCK, N.D. – Capitol Avenue at State Street will be closed starting Sunday, July 30, at 1 p.m. until Monday, July 31, at 6 a.m. to support construction work in the area.

Traffic will be detoured onto North 11th Street during this closure.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

