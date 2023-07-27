Laboratory Filtration Market to Hit US$ 8.7 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

The market in the United States is projected to witness a market size of US$ 3.1 Billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Rockville, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The revenues of the laboratory filtration market were estimated at US$ 3.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.7 Billion. Filtration media dominates the market with a projected CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033.



Laboratory filtration refers to the process of separating solids, liquids, and gases using various filtration methods in a laboratory setting. It involves the use of various types of filters, membranes, or other filtration media to remove impurities and particles from a sample or a solution. It is widely used in various industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, environmental analysis, and academic research.



Laboratory filtration is an essential step in obtaining accurate and precise laboratory results and is critical for ensuring product safety and quality in various industries.

The membrane filtration and automated filtration systems are widely used techniques in laboratory filtration. In 2020, membrane filtration was valued at about US$ 13.6 Billion while automated filtration systems was valued at over 2.5 Billion. The technological advancements have led to the development of advanced laboratory filtration products with improved performance, increased accuracy, and reduced processing time. This influences the market growth.

According to the WHO, lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide. Over 2.1 million new cases were diagnosed and around 1.76 million deaths reported in the year 2018. Overall, laboratory filtration techniques, including microfiltration and ultrafiltration, are important tools in cancer research. The increase in cases of lung cancer influences the growth of laboratory filtration market.

Analysis by country:

The market in the United States is anticipated to increase by US$ 1.7 billion in absolute terms from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 3.1 billion. From 2018 to 2022, the market in the United States grew at a CAGR of 11.4%, and from 2023 to 2033, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Leukemia is the most prevalent type of blood cancer that can afflict people of all ages. Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia is the most common type of leukaemia in adults (CLL). In the United States, there were an additional 3.7 million new cases of blood cancer in 2020. A total of 23,000 fatalities and

60, 000 new cases of leukaemia were documented.

In general, laboratory filtration methods, such as microfiltration and ultrafiltration, are crucial instruments in the study of cancer. They enable scientists to focus on particular chemicals or cells that are crucial for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, which has an impact on the market's expansion.

Competitive Analysis:



Key players in the market are:-

Merck Mellipore,

Danaher Corporation,

Sartorius AG,

3M Company,

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft,

Steris,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Veolia Water Technologies,

Avantor, Inc.,

GVS S.p.A.,

MANN+HUMMEL,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Ahlstrom-Munksjo,

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG,

sAMD Manufacturing, Inc.



A few of the recent developments in the Laboratory Filtration Market are:

In September 2021, Agilent and SGS announced a collaboration to develop new solutions for testing and analysis in the food and agriculture industry. The collaboration aims to develop new methods for analyzing contaminants and quality parameters in food and agricultural products, with the aim of improving food safety and quality.

Agilent and SGS announced a collaboration to develop new solutions for testing and analysis in the food and agriculture industry. The collaboration aims to develop new methods for analyzing contaminants and quality parameters in food and agricultural products, with the aim of improving food safety and quality. In December 2021, Steris announced the acquisition of Peel-Away Labs, a leading provider of single-use, disposable packaging solutions for infection prevention and control. The acquisition expands Steris's portfolio of products and services for the healthcare market and strengthens its position in the global infection prevention market.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Laboratory Filtration Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Laboratory Filtration Market by Product (Filtration Media, Filtration Assemblies, Filtration Accessories), by Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Reverse Osmosis, Vacuum Filtration, Nanofiltration) by End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutions) by Region(North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific , Middle East and Africa) - 2023 to 2033

