METRO Regional Transit Authority (Akron, Ohio) Takes Entire Procurement Process Digital with OpenGov
Akron METRO’s manual processes make way for an online staff and supplier portal thanks to OpenGov eProcurement software.OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Struggling with manual processes across the board and facing a low vendor response rate, the Metro Regional Transit Authority (Akron, Ohio) sought a new software solution to revolutionize its procurement operations. After speaking to other transit authorities in the region, Akron METRO chose OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s transit authorities, in eProcurement software.
Passionate about improving public transit systems for its growing municipality, Akron METRO recognized the need for a modern procurement platform that aligned with other transit agencies in the state. The current pain points included time-consuming manual processes and challenges in eliciting sufficient vendor interest. OpenGov Procurement offered the features the Procurement Director was seeking, such as automation across contract management and the entire procurement lifecycle, and the ability to efficiently respond to public requests and facilitate audits within the system.
With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement, Akron METRO anticipates significant positive changes in procurement efficiency. The software's automation capabilities will streamline processes and increase vendor responses, promoting a more competitive environment for procurement opportunities. Moreover, the system's transparency and ease of access to information will ensure smoother interactions with the public and enhance compliance with the tri-annual audit requirements. By adopting OpenGov Procurement, the Akron METRO is poised to revolutionize procurement practices, maximizing efficiency, and optimizing resources to better serve the community's transportation needs.
Akron METRO joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
