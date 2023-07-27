Submit Release
AG Yost Sues Woodworking Company for Leaving Customers in the Dust

(GREENE COUNTY, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Dayton man and his custom woodworking company that are accused of taking more than $33,000 from consumers without delivering the products they ordered.

“Attention to detail makes a good woodworker,” Yost said. “But attention to customers makes a good business owner. By any measure, what this guy offered didn’t square with what he provided.”

The lawsuit, filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court, alleges that Speck Custom Woodwork LLC and its sole owner, Trevor Speck, failed to deliver cabinets after making consumers pay in full up front.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office received complaints from five consumers who reported $33,786.76 in losses after Speck failed to deliver the cabinets that they ordered. Yost’s complaint also alleges Speck refused to refund consumer deposits or payments.

Yost’s lawsuit asks that the consumers be reimbursed and that civil penalties of $25,000 be imposed for each violation of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act.

Speck Custom Woodwork primarily sold furnishings online on sites like Etsy and Shopify.

The Attorney General’s Office believes there may be dozens of other consumers whose orders were paid for but not filled.

Consumers who may have been affected by Speck’s business practices are encouraged to contact Yost’s office by filing a complaint or by calling 800-282-0515.


